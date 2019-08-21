Arizona woman fears missing husband could be in trouble

An Arizona woman said she is “at a loss” after the disappearance of her husband, Keith Bailey.

Nikki Bailey and Keith, 48, took a three-mile walk before work on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. They returned to their Phoenix home where Keith got ready for work and kissed her goodbye as he did every day.

Keith left the house in his newly-purchased dark gray 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck. There was still a temporary license on the vehicle.

That was the last time Nikki saw her husband.

“I’m at a loss,” Nikki told Dateline. “I don’t know what has happened. This is so out of character, for him to just up and leave. It’s not like him.”

Nikki became concerned when Keith stopped responding to her texts and calls.

The last text she received from her husband read, “I’m so sorry for all the pain and stress I’ve caused you.”

Nikki, who has been married to Keith for eight years, said they had gone through some marital problems in recent months.

“We’ve had troubles, but he’s not someone to not let someone know -- someone in our circle -- where he is,” Nikki said.

Nikki told Dateline Keith’s ex-wife had also received an unnerving message. Nikki says Keith texted his ex, saying he had recently transferred a large sum of money into their oldest son’s bank account.

Nikki started pinging his cell phone in order to track his location. She said the last ping located Keith on Highway 87 heading northeast toward Payson, Arizona.

Nikki said Keith loves the area of Payson, Arizona, and the Mogollon Rim.

Payson is about 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.

Nikki told Dateline she later received an alert that Keith’s credit card had been used to fill up on gas in Payson. He hasn’t used the credit card or taken any money out of their bank account since then.

After that, the pings stopped: The phone was off.

“Maybe he went up there to clear his head. I don’t know,” Nikki said. “But where is he now? Why hasn’t he come back?”

She said Keith had been going through stressful times at work, as well as with his children.

“He wasn’t sleeping. He was having trouble going to work. And he loved that job,” Nikki told Dateline. “That’s what concerns me. He would never just not show up at work.”

Keith is the principal materials engineer for ARTL Laboratories in Phoenix.

Nikki said Keith was close to his sons from his previous marriage, but recently had a fight with the oldest, who is 18.

“But he just wouldn’t leave his kids, or me, high and dry,” Nikki said. “He could be in trouble.”

Sergeant Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department told Dateline in an email that they are investigating the case, but added that they do not suspect foul play. She declined to comment further.

Keith Bailey is described 6’ tall, 195 lbs. with blue eyes and is bald. If you know anything about his disappearance, or the whereabouts of his dark gray 2018 Toyota Tacoma truck with temporary plates, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.