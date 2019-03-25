Body found in Scioto River identified as justice activist Amber Evans

A body recovered from the Scioto River in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 23 has been identified as activist Amber Evans.

“On Saturday, March 23, 2019 members from the Columbus Police Special Victims Bureau were working in conjunction with the Columbus Police Dive team on the Scioto River,” Columbus Ohio Police Public Information Office said in a press release Saturday. “Through the efforts of the detectives and dive team members, a body was recovered from the water. The Franklin County coroner’s office was called in to work with the detectives. Additional information will be available pending the outcome of the Coroner’s investigation and identification.”

Amber Evans

An updated statement from Columbus Police on Sunday said the body recovered had been positively identified as Amber Evans, and police had notified the family. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we understand this brings closure for the family. Our thoughts & prayers go out to them,” Columbus Police wrote in Sunday’s press release.

Brian Peters, Amber’s father, told Dateline, “I am just happy that we have found her.”

After Amber’s body was identified on Sunday, her mother Tonya Fischer posted a final message to her daughter on Facebook: “Forever my baby to the moon and back I will always love you Amber.”

Brian and Tonya’s daughter Amber was last seen two months ago on January 28, 2019. After leaving work, Amber was captured on security footage buying cold medicine and a candy bar at a local store. Amber is seen leaving the store, but had not been seen since. Later that evening, Amber’s car was found near the Scioto River in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Her purse was in the trunk. Amber’s cell phone was found the next day in the same area.

Earlier this month, Amber’s mother Tonya told Dateline her daughter was a passionate and intelligent young woman. “Amber was dedicated. She had passion. She had fire for the cause and work that she did” and, “she was determined to heal pains of the world at whatever it took.”

Amber’s father Brian echoed those sentiments, saying it “lifted you up to be around her. She was just a ray of light – always happy, always chipper, always smiling.”

At the time of her disappearance, Amber was working at the Juvenile Justice Coalition in Columbus, Ohio. She had worked there since 2015. In January of this year, Amber was promoted to Executive Director.

On a Facebook Page created in Amber’s memory, her father Brian wrote, “this is still an open and ongoing investigation” and “Your prayers are welcomed and appreciated but please let us mourn and let my baby rest!”

Anyone with information about Amber’s case should contact the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau by calling 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.