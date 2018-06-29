A Chicago man voluntarily surrendered himself into police custody Monday after admitting to killing Joyce Cluchey, 30. Joyce had been missing since May 18.

Cesar Cono-Olvera, 22. Chicago Police Department

In a press release, the Chicago Police Department said Cesar Cono-Olvera, 22, has been charged with one count of felony murder in the first degree. The release says Cono-Olvera surrendered just one day after Joyce’s body was found on the same block as his residence.

The press release did not comment on any known relations between Joyce and Cono-Olvera.

It’s unclear what led to the discovery of Joyce’s body, and the cause of death is unknown at this time. Police were unable to speak with Dateline for an interview.

As Dateline has previously reported, on May 18, Joyce told her mother she was about to get on the eastbound bus at 47th Street and Cicero Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. It was an area with which she was familiar, according to a press release from the Chicago Police Department shortly after she disappeared.

Joyce Cluchey, 30, had been missing since May 18. Chicago Police Department

"I texted her and I said, 'I love you,'" Joyce’s mother Helen Menzyk told NBC Chicago in June 2018. "And she texted and said, 'I love you, too.'"

But Joyce never arrived home. Chicago Police Officer Jose Jara told Dateline in June 2018 that the young mother was last seen around 11:10 that morning.

Officer Jara told Dateline Joyce’s mother Helen called authorities to report her daughter missing. He was unable to provide the date of the report, however, but did tell Dateline, “police issued an alert for [Joyce] late at night on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.”

Cesar Cono-Olvera is being held in a Cook County jail, according to the Sheriff’s website. His next court date is scheduled for July 16.

If you have any information regarding Joyce’s death, please contact Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.