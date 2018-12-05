Five years of Dateline’s Missing in America: 109 still missing

Dateline NBC's social and digital series 'Missing in America' began on December 5, 2013, following a question the night before to our Facebook community, "Do you know anyone who has simply vanished?" The response was overwhelming. Since that first post, every Monday, we have featured the story of a different missing person brought to our attention from a member of our online communities.

On this fifth anniversary of the series, 40% of those we have featured are still missing. Their last known locations are shown on the map below. Please take a moment to read and share their stories. Someone, somewhere, saw something that may help authorities. Could it be you or one of your friends?

Alabama

DANNIELLA VIAN

Danniella Vian

On the night of July 17, 2018, Danniella Vian was driving from one bar to another, following a friend who was in the car ahead of her. The friend would later tell family and authorities that Danniella had forgotten her phone at the bar they’d just left, so they decided to drive back in separate cars. The friend says he last saw Danniella following him on the road back to that bar. But when he pulled into the bar, Danniella was no longer behind him. Since then, none of Danniella’s personal items or her car have been found. Family and friends have posted flyers, held a vigil, and made t-shirts to help keep Danniella’s name in the spotlight. The Mobile Police Department also started a blog called Find Danniella and is offering a $5,000 reward for information on her disappearance. Family is also working to help keep Danniella’s name in the spotlight by organizing a Facebook page called #BringDanniellaHome. Danniella was last seen wearing a pink baseball cap, a black Mellow Mushroom t-shirt, a light blue/grey button-down shirt around her waist, and black Converse sneakers. She was driving a 2014 deep blue Chevy Cruze that still had a Pearl Motors temporary paper tag on it. If you have any information on Danniella’s whereabouts, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1862 or 251-208-7000. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of South West Alabama at 251-208-7000.

Arizona

JANET CASTREJON

Janet Castrejon

Janet Castrejon disappeared on the afternoon of June 19, 2015, from a camping area in the Chiricahua Mountains in southern Arizona, where she was spending the weekend with her family. Janet and her mother had gone to mail a letter at the pay station not far from where they parked their camper, and stopped to use the restroom, family members said. Janet was going to wait outside, but when her mother came out of the bathroom, Janet was gone. Janet had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident in 1988 and, as a result, family members said she has a hard time remembering simple things and has poor vision. Her family has spent the past three and a half years desperately searching for her. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. The Pima County Attorney's office is also offering $2,500 for any information that leads to Janet's whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Janet’s case, please contact the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at (520) 432-9500.

Arkansas

BRAD ALLEN

Brad Allen

Brad Allen, 38, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017 on his family’s property in Fountain Hill, Arkansas. Brad’s girlfriend Megan Coady told Dateline she and Brad had gotten into an argument the night before and he told her he was going on a walk through the woods to cool off. But when she woke up later that morning and Brad hadn’t returned home, Megan grew concerned. After a few days of searching, family called authorities to report Brad as missing. Police tell Dateline they have interviewed Brad’s family, friends and coworkers, but there are no persons of interest at this time. Foul play is suspected in Brad’s disappearance. If you have any information on Brad’s whereabouts, please contact the Ashley County Sheriff's Office at 870-853-2040.

California

KARLIE GUSÉ

On October 12, 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé left her home in Chalfant, California to hang out with friends nearby. Karlie’s stepmother Melissa told Dateline she picked Karlie up from town and brought her home around 9:00 p.m. According to Melissa, they then ate dinner together before Karlie went to bed. Karlie’s father Zachary told Dateline Karlie seemed “disoriented” before she went to bed, but would not comment further on her condition. But early the next morning when Melissa went to Karlie’s room to check on her stepdaughter, Karlie was nowhere to be found. In a Facebook post one week after Karlie disappeared, authorities said Karlie “does not meet the criteria for an AMBER alert as there is no evidence or indication of an abduction.” Karlie’s mother Lindsay Fairley, who lives in Nevada, told Dateline she has been sick to her stomach from the pain her daughter’s disappearance has caused. Authorities say Karlie was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants. If you have any information surrounding Karlie’s disappearance, please call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549 and select option seven.

MATTHEW WEAVER JR.

Matthew Weaver Jr.

Matthew Weaver Jr., 21, was last seen in the early morning hours of August 10, 2018 near Malibu, California. He had hung out with a friend until around 4:30 a.m., and then drove to the Malibu Canyons after dropping the friend at her house. His car was found the next morning off a trail near Malibu. Since Matthew’s disappearance, authorities, friends, and family have conducted multiple searches for the missing young man, but nothing of significance has been found. Family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Matthew’s whereabouts. If you have any information on Matthew’s case, please call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

JONATHAN REYNOSO AND AUDREY MORAN

Jonathan Reynoso, top, and Audrey Moran.

Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran have been missing since May 10, 2017 from Coachella, California. Audrey, 26, told her family that morning that she was heading out to pick up her boyfriend Jonathan, 28, who is also known as Jonathan Darling, and take him up to his home in Palm Desert. Police say it’s unclear where Jonathan was last seen, or with whom. On May 11, friends and family couldn’t reach either of them and became concerned. Just one day later, authorities used OnStar to track down Audrey’s 2010 GMC Terrain SUV. It had been parked and abandoned alongside a highway. The SUV had a nearly full tank of gas and had no obvious signs of damage, according to police reports. Forensic analysts did not find any signs of foul play inside the vehicle. Both of the couple’s cellphones are missing. There is a $10,000 reward for information that brings the couple home safe. Anyone with information about Jonathan or Audrey’s whereabouts is urged to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Office at (760) 836-1600.

LYN PALMER

Lyn Palmer

After working her normal volunteer shift at a local thrift store on April 20, 2018, 71-year-old Lyn Palmer returned to her home in Fall River Mills, California. Waiting for her was her husband of 20 years, Bob Palmer, and Bob’s daughter’s dog, a Blue Heeler named Lucy, who they were taking care of for a few days. Lyn told her husband she was going to take Lucy on her typical 15-minute walk, leaving her phone, wallet, and purse on the kitchen counter. But she never returned. Four days later, Lucy returned to the house unharmed. Family and authorities have searched tirelessly for Lyn, but nothing of significance has been found and police say there are no signs of foul play. The Secret Witness program of Shasta County, in collaboration with Lyn’s family, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lyn’s whereabouts. If you have any information on Lyn’s disappearance, please call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530)-245-6540. To leave a tip anonymously, call Secret Witness at (530)-243-2319.

MAX GREENFIELD

Max Greenfield

On the night of March 17, 2018, Max Greenfield began messaging his friends asking if anyone wanted to go to the Lucky 7 Casino in Smith River, California. The casino was less than a 15-minute drive from Max’s house in Bookings, Oregon, and family says he went there often with friends. Security footage provided by the casino shows Max, 25, arriving around 1:00 a.m. A Curry County Sheriff’s Office press release says Max is then seen going outside the casino and waiting near the back door. Around 1:50 a.m., security footage shows Max talking to a white adult male in front of the casino. Max and the man are then seen walking south across the parking lot, parallel to Highway 101, until they go off camera, still walking south. Eighteen minutes later, the man re-entered the casino alone. Max has not been seen since. In a statement to authorities, the man said he and Max “went separate ways after leaving the casino.” After conducting numerous interviews and searches, police tell Dateline they have suspects in the case but are not publicly releasing their names. Authorities say foul play is suspected and Max’s case is being treated as a homicide investigation. If you have any information on Max’s case, please call Detective Jerrin Gill at (707) 465-2468.

ELAINE PARK

Elaine Park

Elaine Park has been missing for almost two years, but her mother will not give up hope. The last time anyone saw the 20-year-old was in the early-morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017. Elaine had driven to her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s family’s home in Calabasas, California the previous evening. Elaine’s mother says the young man told her that Elaine had suffered some type of panic attack around 4:00 a.m. the next morning. He said despite his efforts to have her stay, Elaine drove off in her car. Surveillance images from the property show Elaine’s car leave the home, although authorities aren’t certain who is driving. Three days later, Elaine’s 2015 Honda Accord was spotted parked on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The vehicle was unlocked and the key was still in the ignition. Authorities found Elaine’s cellphone and other personal belongings inside the car. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

STACEY SMART

Stacey Smart

Stacey Smart has been missing from the small Trinity County town of Lewiston, California for over two years. Stacey was last seen on October 12, 2016 at the home the 51-year-old shared with her boyfriend, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The details of what happened in the days leading up to her disappearance remain unclear. Stacey is usually in contact with her family daily, but as Halloween approached and nobody had heard from her, family grew concerned. This remains an active case and police are working on all tips that have come in, but no leads have produced any substantial information. If you have any information regarding Stacey’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 623-3740.

LANCE PERKINS

Lance Perkins

Lance Perkins called his mother Donna on the night of October 23, 2016 to tell her that he was having blackouts. She told him to call 911 and go to the hospital. The 43-year-old was taken by ambulance from his hotel in San Diego to UCSD in Hillcrest. Three hours later, security cameras showed him walking out of the hospital. He never returned to his hotel, and he never called his mother back. Because of privacy laws, it’s unclear if Lance was treated at the hospital. Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating, but little information has been released in connection with the case. Authorities have reportedly conducted several searches, but few clues have been found. Anyone with information regarding Lance’s case is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

CECILIA CABRERA

Cecilia Cabrera

The last images of Cecilia Cabrera were captured on surveillance footage from the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, California. It was just before 1:00 a.m. on June 9, 2016 when the 31-year-old was seen leaving the casino in her dark grey Chevrolet Malibu. Several hours later, a call came in to the California State Highway Patrol that a burning vehicle had been discovered in an orchard near Goshen, about 30 miles away from the casino. It was Cecilia’s car, but she was not inside. Cecilia was last seen with her husband, Francisco Valdivia. In December of 2016, the Tulare County District Attorney's office filed charges against Valdivia for felony murder and arson. A woman, Rosalina Lopez, who was also married to Valdivia, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Police say Valdivia’s trial date is tentatively set for March of 2019. Cecilia’s body has still not been found. If you have any information regarding Cecilia’s case, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at (559) 735-1880.

MICHAEL VANZANDT

Michael Vanzandt

Michael Vanzandt was last seen the evening of March 5, 2016 while out with friends in downtown Hermosa Beach, California. Vanzandt, 36, was standing in line with friends outside the American Junkie gastropub at about 10:15 p.m., when he began walking toward a nearby liquor store. He has not been seen or heard from since. The Air Force veteran, and father of three, was going through a divorce, but family members said there were absolutely no red flags in his personal life that would have led to his disappearance. Because he is an avid swimmer, they fear he may have gone in the water for a late-night dip. However, none of Michael’s belongings were found on the beach. Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hermosa Beach Police Department at (310) 318-0360.

CHRISTINA BASTIAN

Christina Bastian

High school teacher Christina Bastian and her dog, Coco, were last seen together in the early hours of November 1, 2015, at a friend's home near Apple Valley, California. The 34-year-old’s belongings were later found strewn along Highway 247 near Lucerne Valley. Her truck was located, abandoned, on a dirt road along Highway 62. The next day, her dog Coco was found alive by a stranger nearly 70 miles from where the truck had been located. In the three years since Christina vanished, there have been few clues discovered in the case. Her mother, Cheryl Denny, continues to post on the Facebook page Help Find Christina Bastian and tirelessly searches for her daughter. If you have any information regarding Christina’s case, please call the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.

NANCY BROMET

Nancy Bromet

Nancy Bromet left her father’s home in Sunrise, Florida on November 12, 2015, to head to Bakersfield, California with her boyfriend, a long-haul truck driver. Several days later, the 37-year-old called her sister Laura saying she was in distress and wanted to come home. Soon after that phone call, Nancy was reported missing by her boyfriend, who reportedly told police he dropped her off at a shopping mall outside El Centro, California, while he was finishing deliveries. He said Nancy was not there when he returned, according to police. Few clues have been discovered in the case, and the investigation is still “open and active,” authorities said. If you have any information regarding Nancy’s case, please call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 337-4861.

MONIQUE FIGUEROA

Monique Figueroa

Monique Figueroa told her family on May 19, 2015, that she was heading from her father’s home in Littlerock, California to visit friends in Los Angeles. Police recovered her 2004 Mercedes abandoned in a rural area outside Los Angeles several days later. Forensic tests were conducted, but no clues to Monique’s disappearance were uncovered. Several searches conducted over the past two years in relation to the case have not yielded anything significant. “I love my daughter; I would love her remains to be found and this case brought to a closure,” her father Jeff told Dateline in June 2016. Foul play has not been ruled out. When reached in November of 2018, police say they have potential leads that they are about to begin investigating. There is a reward for up to $20,000 for information leading to Monique’s whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Monique’s case, please call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.

RICO OMARR HARRIS

Rico Omarr Harris

Former Harlem Globetrotter Rico Omarr Harris was in the middle of a big life move from California to Oregon in the fall of 2014. He was traveling to visit his girlfriend in Seattle when, on October 10, he mysteriously disappeared. Rico, then 37, was last seen leaving the home that he shared with his mother in Alhambra, California. Three days later, his vehicle was found in the Yolo County Regional Park area near Rumsey, California, about 450 miles north of Alhambra. His wallet, cellphone and backpack were all located nearby. Police say they receive about one lead per month related to the case, but none so far has led to a break. Anyone with information about Rico should contact the Yolo County Sheriff's Department at (530) 668-5248.

SHEILA FRANKS

Sheila Franks

Sheila Franks was reported missing on February 2, 2014 from Fortuna, California. Sheila’s mother reported her missing after family members had not heard from her in nearly a month, according to police. The 38-year-old left behind a young son. Officials believe her disappearance may be connected to the case of Danielle Bertolini who vanished shortly after Sheila. Danielle's remains were found in March of 2015, in California's Eel River. She had been murdered. Both women were reportedly last seen with the same man, and police have said that person is considered a person of interest in both cases. However, no charges have been filed. If you have any information regarding Sheila’s case, please call the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department at (707) 445-7251.

THE CALIFORNIA FIVE

Despite active pursuits on social media for many years now, the families of five young men who went missing in the San Francisco, California area over the past several years still have few answers. Jackson Miller, missing May 15, 2010, Cameron Remmer, missing October 6, 2011, Shawn Dickerson, missing December 2, 2011, Crishtian Hughes, missing February 7, 2013, and Sean Sidi, missing May 21, 2013, all vanished from various areas of San Francisco without a trace. Leads and searches have unearthed virtually no clues in any of their cases, but members of every family have banded together to help in the search efforts and cope with their shared grief. If you have any information regarding any of these five cases, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 558-5508.

DONALD CAVANAUGH AND DAVID NEILY

Donald Cavanaugh and David Neily

Donald Cavanaugh and David Neily both had done work for the same small horse ranch in California outside Westport, a town with only 60 residents. Both men have also been missing for more than a decade and are feared dead. Donald Cavanaugh, then 63, was reported missing in May 2005, in Ukiah, California after a dispute with his nephew, James DeNoyer, who was the ranch owner. David Neily, then 69, was reported missing in Westport, California just one year later, also reportedly after a confrontation with DeNoyer. Both men's vehicles were found on DeNoyer's ranch property. DeNoyer denies having any information or involvement in either man’s disappearance and has not been named a suspect, but is considered by police to be a person of interest in both cases. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, the investigations are considered open and ongoing. If you have information about either of these cases, you are encouraged to call the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at (707) 234-2100.

Colorado

RITA GUTIERREZ-GARCIA

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, 34 at the time she disappeared, was last seen in the early morning hours of March 18, 2018 out with friends in Longmont, Colorado. Shortly after Rita’s disappearance, her younger sister Jessica Romero-Reyes told Dateline she knew her sister was going out that night to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and planned to see her the next afternoon at their younger sister Nicole’s baby shower. But Rita never showed up at the baby shower. No one has seen or heard from her since. In July of 2018, police identified 29-year-old Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. as a suspect in Rita’s disappearance as a result of testing from evidence submitted to forensic laboratories. Figueroa is currently awaiting trial for an unrelated sexual assault/strangulation case. He has not been charged in relation to Rita’s disappearance. Since Rita disappeared, police have deployed drones, helicopters, cadaver dogs, and search teams to try and find the missing mother of three. Authorities tell Dateline the case is very active and while Rita is technically listed as a missing person, this case is being investigated as a homicide. The Longmont Police Department is offering $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Rita’s remains and an additional $10,000 for any information which leads to an arrest. If you have any information in the case, please call the Longmont Police Department at (303) 774-3700 or e-mail your tips to policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.

CHARLENE VOIGHT

Charlene Voight

Charlene Voight had just moved to Littleton, Colorado from her family’s home in Southern California when she disappeared. The move, in part, was so she could finally be with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jeff Beier. The “always happy” 36-year-old had just graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Landscape Architecture, and she was excited to start a new career. After not hearing from their daughter for several days, which was extremely unusual, Charlene’s parents reported her missing on July 8, 2016. A few weeks after Charlene vanished, her boyfriend Beier was arrested on unrelated charges of sexual assault involving another woman. In March of 2018, authorities concluded a search of a landfill north of Denver in connection with the case and, while they did not find Charlene's body, they did find some of her clothes. That clothing is now undergoing forensic DNA testing to see if there is any link to a suspect in her disappearance. If you have any information regarding Charlene’s case, please call the Littleton Police Department at (303) 794-1551.

ERIC PRACHT

Eric Pracht

Over two years ago, paramedic Eric Pracht vanished from his Lakewood, Colorado condominium. Eric was last seen leaving his condo just before midnight on July 22, 2016. He and his fiancée were hosting a party when a conversation turned into an argument, and Eric left on a walk to get some air. He never returned. Several searches have been conducted around the area he was last seen, but few clues have been uncovered. If you have any information regarding Eric’s case, please call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 987-7111.

KELSIE SCHELLING

Kelsie Schelling

Kelsie Schelling went missing from Pueblo, Colorado on the night of February 4, 2013, after driving there from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas. The 21-year-old was two months pregnant with the couple's child, a reported stress point in the relationship. Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows Schelling’s black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze parked in front of a Walmart store around noon the following day. The vehicle had been left there overnight. The next day at 7:20 a.m., an unidentified man can be seen getting into Schelling’s car and driving away. The car was found abandoned a week later at Saint Mary Corwin Medical Center. In November of 2017, tips led police to conduct searches in several different areas of Pueblo in connection with Kelsie’s case, but authorities told Dateline they were unable to find anything of significance. On December 1, 2017, police arrested Donthe Lucas for the first-degree murder of Kelsie. In August of 2018, Lucas pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. His trial is set for April of 2019. Police said because the investigation remains active, they cannot provide details on what led to the arrest. Police told Dateline they have not found Kelsie’s remains. If you have any information about Kelsie's case, please contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

KARA NICHOLS

Kara Nichols

Kara Nichols, an aspiring model, was reported missing on October 9, 2012. At the time of her disappearance, the 19-year-old was en route from her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lived with two roommates, to Denver for a modeling shoot. After six years of searching and countless interviews, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office has been unable to find any significant leads, and are encouraging anyone with information to reach out. They told Dateline the case is still considered open and active, but have not said if they believe foul play is involved. Anyone with information about Kara’s case should call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.

Delaware

NEFERTIRI TRADER

Nefertiri Trader

Nefertiri Trader was last seen on June 30, 2014 by a neighbor who told police Nefertiri was forced from her home and abducted in her own silver Acura RL around 4:00 a.m. in New Castle, Delaware. Police have indicated foul play is in involved in this case, but no person of interest or suspect has been named. In a March 2017 court ruling, Nefertiri was declared legally dead in the hope of bringing in new leads to the police. The car, which authorities have also not located, has the Delaware license plate 404893. If you have information regarding Nefertiri’s case, please contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

Florida

JABEZ SPANN

Jabez Spann

Jabez Spann was last seen September 4, 2017 in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida. His mom, Tawana Spann, last spoke to the 14-year-old that night and says he didn’t mention anything out of the ordinary. Tawana told Dateline that, the next morning, Jabez’s maternal grandmother, with whom he lived, grew worried when she learned Jabez hadn’t gone to school. The Sarasota Police Department has partnered with the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct searches of the area. So far, they have found no significant evidence leading to Jabez’s whereabouts. Sarasota Police Department Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge told Dateline that detectives continue to work diligently on the case and follow up on every lead, including investigating a possible connection between Jabez’s disappearance and the local homicide of Travis Combs. No arrests have been made in connection with the case. The FBI, the FDLE and the Sarasota Police Department are offering a combined $50,000 reward for any information leading to Jabez’s whereabouts. If you have information on Jabez’s case, please call Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

CALANDRA STALLWORTH

Calandra Stallworth

Calandra Stallworth has been missing since March 27, 2017. On the night of her disappearance, the 29-year-old dropped her children off at her grandmother’s house in Crestview, Florida and headed to work at the Hilton Sandestin Beach. She called her grandmother after her shift to let her know that she was on her way to pick up the children. But she never showed up that night. Calandra was dating a man named Antwon Smith and on April 2, police spotted Antwon driving Calandra’s car with another female passenger inside. Antwon was arrested at the scene for cocaine and marijuana possession and for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Antwon Smith has not been charged in Calandra’s disappearance. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-3544 or (850) 682-2055.

DONNA CHATTERTON

Donna Chatterton

Donna Chatterton’s mobile home in Lee County, Florida went up in flames on February 5, 2015. There were no remains found in the charred remnants of the home, and no one could find Donna. Authorities have said they believe the fire was accidental, most likely started by a space heater that was left running. However, officials do believe the 46-year-old met with some type of foul play. Family members said authorities came close to charging someone in connection with Donna’s disappearance, but there was not enough evidence to move forward. If you have any information regarding Donna’s case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1810.

RENY JOSE

Reny Jose

Reny Jose was a 22-year-old engineering student at Rice University with a 4.0 GPA, when he was reported missing while on spring break in Panama City, Florida. According to the friends with whom he was on the trip, Reny was last seen leaving their rented beach house around 7:00 p.m. on March 3, 2014. His friends reported him missing the next morning. The exact circumstances of his disappearance remain a mystery, but police did locate his clothes and cellphone in a trash can behind the house. Authorities confirm the case is still considered open and ongoing. Anyone with information about Reny’s case is encouraged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

NOEMI GONZALES

Noemi Gonzalez

For the family of Noemi Gonzalez, they have gone almost five years not knowing where the beloved mother and grandmother is. Noemi disappeared from her North Miami, Florida home in the early morning hours of February 12, 2014. Her adult son, Pedrito, was staying with Noemi at the time and says he awoke to find her gone. Her bed was unmade, the front door was unlocked, but her purse and cellphone were still inside. Few clues have ever been found in connection with the case. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Noemi’s case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Georgia

EBONY GIDDENS

Ebony Giddens

Ebony Giddens, 27, was last heard from on Sunday, March 11, 2018. When her brother arrived at her Columbus, Georgia apartment the next morning to take her kids to school, Ebony was nowhere to be found. Ebony’s purse, wallet, and keys were inside the apartment, but her cellphone was missing. Family and police have searched extensively for Ebony but have yet to find anything of significance. Police say detectives in the Special Victims Unit are investigating her disappearance. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ebony, please call the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

JENNA VAN GELDEREN

Jenna Van Gelderen

Jenna Van Gelderen was last heard from while pet sitting her parents’ cat in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta on the night of August 18, 2017. The 25-year-old had plans to meet a friend the next day. But when the friend arrived at Jenna’s house, neither Jenna nor her vehicle was there. Jenna’s brother Will was contacted and he found their parents’ home in disarray. Many of Jenna’s belongings were left behind and all that was missing was a WWII tapestry. After three days of not hearing from Jenna, family reported her missing. Jenna’s dark blue Mazda 6 was found a couple of weeks later parked along a road in northwest Atlanta. According to Detective Shiera Campbell of the DeKalb Police Department, there was nothing left in the car and the gas tank was empty. Anyone with information regarding Jenna’s whereabouts is urged to call the DeKalb Police Department at (770) 724-7600.

MORGAN BAUER

Morgan Bauer

Morgan Bauer mysteriously vanished after she moved from Aberdeen, South Dakota to Atlanta, Georgia. According to Sherri Sichmeller, Morgan’s mother, the 19-year-old had arranged to stay with a man she met on Craigslist, offering to clean and do other chores until she settled into a job. But for an unknown reason, Morgan was reportedly kicked out of that temporary home and was living at a local motel. She stopped posting on social media and last spoke with family members and friends on February 29, 2016. Sherri told Dateline she continues to fight for her daughter’s case to receive the attention it deserves and regularly posts on the Missing Morgan Facebook page. No suspects or persons of interest have been named in this case. If you have any information regarding Morgan’s case, please call the Atlanta Police Missing Person Unit at (404) 546-4235.

Hawaii

MO MONSALVE

Mo Monsalve

Moreira "Mo" Monsalve was last seen on January 12, 2014 at the house of her ex-boyfriend, Bernard Brown. Mo’s daughter, Alexis, reported her mother missing two days later. Several days after that, Mo's belongings were found just a few miles from her Maui, Hawaii home in a dumpster behind the Wailuku Community Center. Police have indicated they suspect foul play and consider Brown a person of interest in the case. However, Brown has since left the state. Police say there has never been enough evidence to name Brown a suspect. Mo’s family and friends continue to post on a ‘Mowatch’ page dedicated to finding their lost loved one and to helping other families of missing persons in Hawaii spread awareness. In November of 2017, the Maui Police Department renewed the request for tips in Mo's disappearance in a post on Facebook. They said that “despite a lengthy and detailed investigation, Monsalve has not been located.” If you have any information on Mo’s case, please contact Detective Oran Satterfield of the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6431.

Idaho

SHAWNTA LaRAE PANKEY

Shawnta LaRae Pankey

Twenty-five-year-old Shawnta LaRae Pankey was last seen on surveillance cameras with her boyfriend, Edward Mills, outside their Grangeville, Idaho apartment in the early morning hours of April 15, 2018. They were reportedly packing the car with gear for a camping trip. According to the boyfriend’s statements to authorities, he and Shawnta had set up their campsite at Pine Bar campgrounds around 10:00 a.m. that day. He told police they got into an argument along the Salmon River, and Shawnta walked away. Shawnta, who has a young daughter, has not been seen or heard from since. Detectives have searched along the river and road using both volunteers and trained dogs, but none of Shawnta’s belongings have been found. Authorities tell Dateline Shawnta’s boyfriend is a person of interest in her disappearance and that foul play is a possibility in the case. Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance. If you have any information on Shawnta’s whereabouts, please contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 208-983-1100.

Illinois

ALEXIS SCOTT

Alexis Scott

Alexis Scott was at a party in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois on the night of Friday, September 22, 2017 when she vanished. Partygoers confirmed to police that Alexis was at the party, but nobody knows exactly when she left or if she left with anyone. The 20-year-old was reported missing five days later by her mother, April Allen. April told Dateline her worries grew when she realized her daughter hadn’t posted anything on social media, which she usually did daily. There have been no named suspects or persons of interest in the case. The family, along with community members, runs the Alexis Camry Scott Facebook page to gather tips and organize meetings. If Alexis’s disappearance is felonious, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect. If you have any information regarding Alexis Scott’s disappearance, please call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

KIANNA GALVIN

Kianna Galvin

Kianna Galvin of South Elgin, Illinois was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on May 6, 2016, leaving her family’s home. The 17-year-old told her younger sister she was headed to a nearby park to meet a friend and would return home in several hours. She never returned. Authorities have exhausted every lead in the case. They do not believe that Kianna ran away. Kianna’s family continues to post on social media pleading for anyone with information to call police. If you have any information regarding Kianna’s case, please call the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.

JARED HANNA

Jared Hanna

Jared Hanna disappeared on July 2, 2011 while driving through Clinton County, Illinois. A witness told police they believe it was Jared who knocked on their door around 8:30 a.m. asking for directions to a nearby town. The last confirmed sighting of Jared was a few hours later at 11:45 a.m. on July 2 on security images at a local food mart. His cellphone last pinged off a tower in Centralia, a nearly two-hour drive from that food mart, around 9:30 that night. After that, the phone was either turned off or died. His 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned and out of gas on Joliff Bridge Road, an isolated area more than 70 miles from his home. After chasing down numerous leads for more than seven years, police say no significant information has been produced. Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Jared. If you have any information regarding Jared’s whereabouts please call the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at (618) 594-4555.

Indiana

KARENA McCLERKIN

Karena McClerkin

Karena McClerkin was last seen on October 11, 2016. The 18-year-old was reportedly walking in the 1000 block of South Washington Street just south of Kokomo, Indiana’s downtown area. She was reported missing two days later. Little is known about the events leading to Karena’s disappearance. Her grandmother told Dateline that somewhere along the line, Karena had gotten involved with a number of substance abuse issues, and had been hanging out with an older crowd. However, Karena had allegedly spoken about the possibility of going to a rehabilitation facility in Florida. Family says she had begun filling out the paperwork when she disappeared. Kokomo Police confirm this is still an active and open case. Anyone with information regarding Karena’s case is urged to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 457-1105.

DIAMOND BYNUM AND KING WALKER

Diamond Bynum, top, and King Walker.

On July 25, 2015, Diamond Bynum, 21, and her nephew, King Walker, 2, went missing from the house where Diamond lived with her stepmother and father, Eugene, in Gary, Indiana. The two reportedly had been taking a nap that afternoon, as had Diamond's stepmother. When the stepmother woke up, she says the two were gone. The family had recently moved to Gary with Diamond, who is described as mentally challenged. At their old home, Diamond was able to go on walks around their neighborhood because she knew the area. The family fears Diamond may have taken King on a walk and gotten lost. Family members have spent the past three and a half years pleading with the public for any information they may have, but few clues have been uncovered. Dateline was unable to reach the investigating agencies for an update on the case, but friends and family still post on the Help Find Diamond Bynum & King Walker Facebook page asking for help with their search. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Diamond and King. If you have any information regarding Diamond and King’s cases, please contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1260.

MARINA BOELTER

Marina Boelter

On New Year's Eve in 2014, Marina Boelter was seen leaving work at the IGA grocery store where she worked in Bloomfield, Indiana around 6:00 p.m. D.J. Lockhart, Marina's former boyfriend and father of her young son, was reportedly in the parking lot of the store at the time. He told police he saw the 18-year-old being driven away from the store by an older man. Just six weeks after Marina disappeared, Lockhart himself was found stabbed to death. Indiana Police say, however, they have no evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected in any way. Marina’s family continues to search for her and posts updates on the Facebook page Find Marina Boelter. If you have any information that can help bring Marina home, please contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411.

Kentucky

SAMANTHA SPERRY

Samantha Sperry

Samantha, 25 at the time, was reportedly last seen in Graves County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, March 28, 2018. In May, authorities told Dateline that the last person to see the young mother alive was Samantha’s boyfriend’s father, Dusty Holder. Dusty told police that he and Samantha had spent the night before sleeping on a four-wheeler in the woods. In the morning, he says Samantha took off in one direction and he went in the other. Samantha hasn’t been seen since. Through recent search warrants, the Graves County Sheriff’s Department told Dateline they have collected and sent more than 30 pieces of evidence for examination in connection with Samantha’s disappearance; some of the evidence is still being processed, but so far no lab results have come back as matching Samantha. Police say they are currently working with the Kentucky State Police to try to triangulate cellphones to get a clear picture of people’s whereabouts at various time frames surrounding Samantha’s disappearance. Police also say they have questioned both Samantha’s boyfriend Rhen Hendrickson and his father Dusty multiple times and both have passed polygraph tests. There have been no arrests or persons of interest named in connection to Samantha’s disappearance. West Kentucky Crime Stoppers and the family of Samantha Sperry are offering a $5,000 reward to the person or persons who provide information to law enforcement which results in discovering Samantha’s location, or results in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved with her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501.

CRYSTAL ROGERS

Crystal Rogers

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the home the 35-year-old shared with her boyfriend Brooks Houck and the couple's young son. Two days later, her unlocked Chevy Impala was found along Kentucky's Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her belongings still inside. The Nelson County Sheriff officially named Crystal’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance in October of 2015. Houck's brother, who worked as a Bardstown police officer, was terminated from the department after officials say he interfered with the investigation into Crystal's disappearance. Danny L. Singleton, a longtime employee of Houck, was charged with 38 counts of perjury for lying to investigators under oath in December of 2015. Houck was arrested in July of 2018 on four felony theft counts and four misdemeanor theft counts, unrelated to Crystal’s disappearance. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is set for Jan. 28, 2019. No charges have been filed in connection with the disappearance, but officials have said they believe Crystal is dead. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding Crystal’s case, please contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-3211.

BROOKELYN FARTHING

Brookelyn Farthing

Brookelyn Farthing was only 18 when she went missing in the early hours of June 22, 2013. The night she was last seen, Brookelyn went with her younger sister, a cousin and some friends to a party outside Berea, Kentucky. Although her family members decided to leave, Brookelyn chose to stay behind. The details surrounding the rest of the night remain a mystery, but it was around 4:00 a.m. the next day when Brookelyn sent text messages to friends saying she needed a ride home because she was “scared.” Several hours later, the friend, at whose house Brookelyn had stayed, told police he had left the house to let some horses out. When he returned home he saw burn damage from a small fire but no sign of Brookelyn. A massive search was launched, but turned up little evidence. To date, police have not named any persons of interest or suspects in the case. Brookelyn’s family has a website, findbrookefarthing.com, and has offered a $14,000 reward "for information leading to the return of Brookelyn Farthing or capture and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance." If you have any information regarding Brookelyn's case, you're urged to call the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

Louisiana

JAKE LATIOLAIS

Jake Latiolais

It was the early morning hours of August 29, 2014 when Jake Latiolais told friends he was headed to West Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That was the last time anyone heard from the 22-year-old. Shortly after, police received an anonymous call about a person going over the railing of the Mississippi Ridge Bridge. Responding officers found Jake’s truck on the shoulder of the bridge. The truck was still running, and Jake’s cellphone was on the pavement next to it. A dive team was called in, but nothing of significance was found. Officials are investigating his case as a suicide. Family members insist Jake would not simply disappear on his own or take his own life. If you have any information regarding Jake’s case, please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-3948.

REBECCA PAULINE GARY

Rebecca Pauline Gary

Rebecca Pauline Gary was last heard from on December 27, 1988. She was spending the holidays alone in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after sending her daughter to family about four hours away in Shreveport. She was supposed to pick her daughter up after the holidays, but she never came. Family told Dateline they waited to report her missing until January 24, 1989 because they figured she’d show up, eventually. Rebecca’s body has never been found. Police say there are no suspects in her disappearance, but it remains an open investigation. For more information on Rebecca’s case, you can visit the Facebook page her daughter runs called Help Find Rebecca Pauline Gary Missing December27, 1988. If you have any information on Rebecca’s whereabouts, please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

Maine

RUSSELL BURNETT

Russell Burnett

On February 21, 2017, 48-year-old Russell Burnett and his dog, Bev, spent the night at his neighbor’s house in Franklin, Maine. In the morning, Russell told his friend he was going to meet someone who was supposed to take him to the doctor, so he and his dog Bev headed home. But when a friend arrived at Russell’s house to pick him up, Russell and Bev were nowhere to be found. Two weeks later, Russell’s dog Bev showed up at a neighbor’s house. According to the friend, the dog appeared to have been washed, fed and well-kept. Russell has not been found, and police say they continue to seek information on his whereabouts. If you have any information on Russell’s disappearance, please call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and ask to speak with Sgt. Darryl Peary.

Maryland

AKIA EGGLESTON

Akia Eggleston

Akia Eggleston went missing in Baltimore, Maryland in May of 2017. Akia’s family became alarmed when the 21-year-old failed to show up to her own baby shower on May 3. Calls to Akia went unanswered. Family members visited her apartment to find only a couple of dressers and her bed. They said it looked as if she had moved out. Akia then missed her next prenatal appointment. Akia was eight months along with a high-risk pregnancy at the time. Her son would now be 17 months old. Authorities originally said they did not suspect foul play in connection with her disappearance, but now they tell Dateline they believe foul play is involved. On November 7, 2017, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding Akia’s whereabouts. If you, or anyone you know, have information regarding her case, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385.

JOANNA AND SHARIECE CLARK

Joanna, top, and Shariece Clark.

Joanna Clark, 33, and her daughter Shariece Clark, 15, both went missing on February 4, 2017, but at different times. The exact circumstances of that Saturday afternoon and evening remain unclear, but Shariece was last heard from around 2:30 p.m., after she had finished babysitting her six younger siblings at their family’s home in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, Maryland. Later that night, her mother Joanna was thought to have been spending time with friends. Joanna’s last known communication was between 11:00 p.m. and midnight. It is unknown if Joanna ever made it home. It wasn’t until Joanna missed two work shifts, the following Monday and Tuesday, that the pair were reported missing by a friend of the family. If you have information on their whereabouts, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385.

Michigan

DANIELLE STISLICKI

Danielle Stislicki

Twenty-eight-year-old Danielle Stislicki was last seen on December 2, 2016 leaving her work at MetLife in Southfield, Michigan. She was supposed to meet a friend for dinner that evening, but never arrived. Text messages and calls to her went unanswered. The next day, a close friend who went to check on her found Danielle’s black 2015 Jeep Renegade parked in its usual spot right outside the entrance to her apartment complex. Floyd Galloway Jr. is considered a person of interest in this case. Galloway is a former security guard at the MetLife building where Danielle worked at the time of her disappearance. Authorities searched Galloway’s residence three weeks after Danielle vanished. Floorboards, several pieces of carpet, a mattress and Galloway’s car were removed from his home and sent for testing, according to police. Galloway is currently in prison for an unrelated assault charge. No charges have been filed in connection with Danielle’s case. Anyone with information regarding the case, or who may have seen Danielle or her Jeep on December 2, is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

Minnesota

SHANNAH BOITEAU

Shannah Boiteau

Shannah Boiteau was last seen on June 22, 2016 near St. Cloud, Minnesota. The 23-year-old, originally from Chippewa Falls, Minnesota, was driving with her boyfriend along Highway 94 when he says she suddenly fled the car. She was barefoot and without her purse when she vanished into the thick woods that run parallel to the highway. Authorities reportedly witnessed her looking distressed as she made her way into the trees. What happened next is unknown. She’s the mother of a young girl, who is now in the custody of Shannah’s father and stepmother. Anyone with information regarding Shannah’s disappearance is urged to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at (715) 723-4424.

Mississippi

REBECCA HENDERSON PAULK

Rebecca Henderson Paulk

The last time anyone saw Rebecca Henderson Paulk was on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8, 2015, at a local business in Meridian, Mississippi. Several days after the 26-year-old was last seen, her vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area not far from her last known whereabouts. Inside were a number of her valuable personal items, including her laptop. Her cellphone was found in a nearby field. There appeared to be a break in the case when police questioned John Bentley Poisso Jr., 57, after he was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges. He is considered a person of interest, as he was the last person known to have seen Rebecca before she vanished. But after searches of his home, no evidence was found linking him to the disappearance. Rebecca’s family continues to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Rebecca’s case, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department at (601) 482-9806.

Missouri

PHOENIX COLDON

Phoenix Coldon

College junior Phoenix Coldon was last seen on December 18, 2011, pulling out of the driveway of her family's home in Spanish Lake, Missouri. About three hours later, the 23-year-old’s car was found abandoned in East St. Louis, about a 25-minute drive from her home. The vehicle was still running with the keys in the ignition and the driver's door open, according to police. Phoenix's mother, Goldia Coldon, continues to do everything she can to search for her daughter, including posting to social media and rallying for coverage of Phoenix's case. The family continues to run the Facebook page 'Missing Phoenix Coldon'. If you have any information regarding Phoenix’s case, please contact the St. Louis Police Department at (314) 615-5400.

Montana

LAURA JOHNSON

Laura Johnson

Laura Johnson, 49 at the time, was last seen in Billings, Montana on September 13, 2018. She had recently moved to Billings from Henderson, Nevada with her boyfriend, Gregory Scott Green. The Billings Police Department was unable to specify where Laura was last seen, but they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a white pickup truck east of Billings on September 15th between the hours of 9:10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. The truck in question was the primary mode of transportation for Green, Laura’s boyfriend. The truck was given to him by his employer and is now in police custody. Gregory Scott Green has not been named a suspect in Laura’s disappearance, and nobody has been charged in her case. Authorities say they do believe Laura met with foul play. If you have any information on Laura’s whereabouts, please call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200. Laura’s sons have also set up an anonymous tip line for information on their mother’s disappearance, which can be reached at (406) 206-8118.

JERMAIN “LIZ” MORIGEAU

Jermain Morigeau

Jermain Morigeau, who also goes by the name Liz, was last seen in Missoula, Montana between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on June 16, 2018. She’d gone out to three bars with a friend that night. Police told Dateline the person with whom Jermain was last seen said “he had dropped her off at a location and last saw her walking into the darkness.” Authorities declined to comment on the specifics of the location where Jermain was last seen, but said it was in the “general vicinity” of where she lives. Since Jermain disappeared, authorities have conducted five ground searches and questioned about a dozen people, including the person with whom Jermain was last seen. Despite these investigative efforts, none of Jermain’s belongings have been found. Detectives say they do have a suspect and evidence obtained from search warrants has been sent to the crime lab for analysis, but the results have yet to come back. If you have any information on Jermain’s whereabouts, please call Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

New Mexico

WADE TAYLOR

Wade Taylor

Marine Corps combat veteran Wade Taylor was last seen in the very early morning hours of May 6, 2017, by jail personnel at the Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Authorities confirmed to Dateline that Wade was not being held in the jail at the time, but had come of his own accord for unknown reasons. Wade, 38, had been honorably discharged after serving four years in the Marines, including in Afghanistan. Authorities tell Dateline that evidence has been sent to crime labs for analysis, but they would not provide details to protect the integrity of the investigation. Police say foul play is suspected and there are people of interest in the case, but their names have not been released to the public. Anyone who may have seen Wade that early morning, or with information regarding Wade’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at 575-439-4300.

New York

CORINNA SLUSSER

Corinna Slusser

Nineteen-year-old Corinna Slusser was last seen in the early morning hours of September 20, 2017 at the Haven Motel in Queens, New York. Two months earlier, in July, just as Corinna was set to finish high school, she contacted her mother and said she had met somebody who could give her a place to stay in New York City. Corinna left for New York with just her cellphone, ID, and the clothes on her back. Her family feared she had been entered into a sex-trafficking ring against her will. In November of 2018, authorities announced the arrest of Ishi Woney, 23, for sex trafficking and other offenses involving the sexual exploitation of young women, including Corinna. A press release says “Woney compelled his victim to engage in prostitution through force and coercion, and he used both this victim and Corinna Slusser, who has been missing since September 2017, in online advertisements promoting prostitution.” The NYPD say they do not know Corinna’s whereabouts, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Corinna Slusser is asked to call or 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

ROBERT MAYER

Robert Mayer

Robert Mayer disappeared on June 14, 2013 from Dix Hills, New York. Robert, then 46, left for his job as a local electrician in the early morning hours and has not been seen since. Mayer's wife recalled her last conversation with her husband was on the phone around 9:00 a.m. that day, when they discussed Father's Day plans. His car, a 2004 red Pontiac GTO, was discovered the following night at a nearby train station. Authorities call the search for Robert Mayer an open and active investigation, but few clues have been found in the case. If you have any information regarding Robert’s case, please call the Suffolk County Police at (631) 854-8252.

AUDREY MAY HERRON

Audrey May Herron

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 29, 2002, Audrey May Herron left work in Catskill, New York. She was supposed to pick her daughter up from her mother’s house the next day, but she never arrived. Police would later learn Audrey, 31, had never made it home from work. Neither Audrey nor her car, a 1994 black Jeep Grand Cherokee, have been seen since. Authorities suspect foul play in Audrey’s disappearance but add they don’t have evidence to prove that Audrey is either alive or dead. If you have any information on Audrey’s whereabouts, please contact the New York State Police at (518) 622-8600.

North Carolina

MARTIN ROBERTS

Martin Roberts

College student Martin Roberts was last seen around noon on April 21, 2016, near the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. In the time since, there have been very few clues as to what may have happened to the 19-year-old. Martin vanished without his cellphone, tablet or computer. He did not have access to a vehicle, which makes his disappearance all the more troubling to his family. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook group Help Find Martin Roberts, where Martin’s family posts updates, and others share words of encouragement. If you have any information regarding Martin’s case, please call the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.

TYARRA WILLIAMS

Tyarra Williams

Tyarra Williams was last seen on the afternoon of January 7, 2016, walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Greensboro, North Carolina where the 19-year-old lived with her family. She left on foot to go see a friend, but never returned home. Officials have said they were able to use her cellphone GPS tracker to confirm she made it to her friend’s apartment, and appeared to be headed back home when she disappeared. Family members insist Tyarra would never have run away, and say she was planning to start classes soon on early childhood development at Guilford Technical Community College nearby. If you have any information regarding Tyarra’s case, please call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.

Ohio

CHERYL COKER

Cheryl Coker

Cheryl Coker, 46, was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 dropping her youngest daughter off at school in Riverside, Ohio. Riverside Police believe she then went home, but no one was able to contact her that day. Family grew concerned and reported her missing around midnight. The next day at approximately 8:00 p.m, family found Cheryl’s locked SUV in a grocery store parking lot about a half mile from her house. Cheryl’s driver’s license, purse, credit cards and cellphone were inside the car. According to surveillance footage obtained by the Riverside Police, Cheryl's car pulled into the shopping center at 10:52 a.m. on October 2, the day she went missing. No one has seen or heard from her since. If you have any information about Cheryl’s disappearance, please call Detective Travis Abney at the Riverside Police Department at (937) 681 2301.

JAYME BOWEN

Jayme Bowen

Jayme Bowen was last seen on the night of April 10, 2014 leaving her sister's home in Columbus, Ohio. The 22-year-old was walking to her parents' house just a few blocks away. She never made it. Family members believe she met with foul play, and think her disappearance may be linked to human trafficking. Jayme is described as a devoted mother to her two young boys. In July of 2015, a caller submitted a tip, saying they had possibly spotted Jayme in Flint, Michigan, but police have not confirmed the sighting. If you have any information about Jayme's case, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

MEGAN LANCASTER

Megan Lancaster

Megan Lancaster's car was found abandoned on April 3, 2013, in the parking lot of a Portsmouth, Ohio fast food restaurant. Megan, 25 at the time, had disappeared. Family members said the young mother of one son had fallen into a life of addiction before she vanished. Many have said Lancaster's case is eerily similar to the cases of several other missing women in surrounding counties over the past several years. If you have any information about Megan's disappearance, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101.

PATRICIA ADKINS

Patricia Adkins

On June 29, 2001, Patti Adkins clocked out of work and headed into the parking lot of the Honda automotive plant in Marysville, Ohio. A Union County Sheriff’s Office press release says witnesses saw her “leaving the plant in her white Honda of America uniform.” Patti, 29, had planned on going to Canada with her boyfriend for a week-long vacation. But when she failed to pick her daughter up from her sister’s house after the vacation, family grew concerned. When family and police spoke to her boyfriend to ask where Patti was, he denied having any relationship at all with the missing young mother. Authorities say courts have since declared Patti legally dead. While no arrests have been made in connection to Patti’s disappearance and presumed death, her then-boyfriend is considered the primary suspect in her case. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Patti’s case, please call Lt. Jeff Stiers of the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 937-645-4126. Anonymous information may be left via voicemail on the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime-Tip Hotline at 937-642-7653.

Oklahoma

PEGGY McGUIRE

Peggy McGuire

On November 15, 2015, nurse and mother Peggy McGuire dropped her son off at school near Eufaula, Oklahoma. The 29-year-old then headed back to the home she shared with the boy and his father, with whom she reportedly no longer had a romantic relationship. A grainy security video, captured the next morning around 5:00 a.m., shows Peggy's Toyota truck being parked at T&J's Ice House, a rural bar along Highway 9. A dark, unidentified figure can be seen walking away from the vehicle during an early-morning storm. In the three years since, there have been few clues uncovered in the case. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook page ‘Bring Peggy Home!!!!’ and post encouraging messages and memories of Peggy. If you have any information regarding Peggy’s case, please call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (405) 848-6724.

TRAVIS MURROW

Travis Murrow

Travis Murrow was last seen on August 24, 2014, in Enid, Oklahoma. According to authorities, the father of four had texted several people that day saying he was in the Enid and Canton areas. Several days later, the 40-year-old’s truck was found abandoned near Canton Lake. The Alva Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which has since taken over the investigation. Few clues have been discovered in the case. Investigators have not ruled out foul play. A $5,000 reward offered by the Murrow family remains for information that brings Travis home. If you have any information regarding Travis’s case, please call the OSBI hotline at (800) 522-8017.

GLENDA PETERSON

Glenda Peterson

The mystery of what happened to Glenda Peterson more than 20 years ago still plagues her family. The 40-year-old was with her youngest daughter, then 16, celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 1997 at Lake Thunderbird in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to the family, at the end of the night, Glenda accepted a ride from a man she met at the party. She handed her purse to her daughter and left without explanation. That was the last anyone saw of her. Glenda had a broken leg and was in a cast at the time. If you have any information regarding Glenda’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1600.

Oregon

CYNTHIA MARTINEZ

Cynthia Martinez

Cynthia Martinez had been out with friends at Tequila Nights Bar in Keizer, Oregon before she disappeared on July 16, 2017. Police say security cameras show Cynthia leaving the bar with two men and getting into a van in the early hours of the morning. One of those men, 30-year-old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, has since been named a person of interest in Cynthia’s disappearance; the second male she was seen with is not considered a person of interest at this time. Alvarez-Olivera’s van was found nearby at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Police declined to comment on what they found inside the van but tell Dateline Cynthia’s case remains an active missing persons investigation. Crime Stoppers of Oregon has partnered with the Keizer Police Department to offer a reward for information that could assist investigators in locating Cynthia. Information about any unsolved homicide in Oregon is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers, and information about any other unsolved felony is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. If anyone has any information regarding Cynthia Martinez’s whereabouts, contact the Keizer Police Department at 503-856-3529 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.

MALINA NICKEL

Malina Nickel

Southern Oregon mother Malina Nickel vanished the day before Thanksgiving 2016. Malina’s mother, Chareen, knew something was wrong when her daughter didn’t show up as planned for dinner. Malina was last seen at her home in Shady Cove on the night of November 23 by her 18-year-old nephew. At the time of her disappearance, Malina was on probation and had a warrant out for her arrest, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Family members insist that the 29-year-old would not leave her children. This remains an open and active case but no persons of interest have been named. Anyone with information regarding Malina’s case is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 541-774-6800.

STEPHANIE ANNE WARNER

Stephanie Anne Warner

Stephanie Anne Warner was last seen on July 4, 2013 leaving a convenience store in Ashland, Oregon with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames. Stephanie had been seen earlier that day walking alongside a parade float she had helped create for the 4th of July holiday event. In July of 2015, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office officially named Ames as the prime suspect in Stephanie's disappearance. Their statement also indicated they believe Stephanie is deceased, however her body has not been found. If you have any information about Stephanie’s case, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (541) 774-6800.

Pennsylvania

EVAN HOUSTON

Evan Houston

Evan Houston, 16 at the time, disappeared from his mother’s house in Chester, Pennsylvania on the morning of January 11, 2018. After calling Evan’s school and learning he never showed up for class, Evan’s family grew worried. Evan’s cellphone had been stolen shortly before he disappeared and family says he does not have a driver’s license or access to a car. His wallet was left sitting on the counter at his house, and family believes he only had a little bit of cash on him when he vanished. The Chester Police Department says they have no physical evidence to suggest foul play. If you have any information regarding to Evan’s whereabouts, please call the Chester Police Department at 610-447-8424.

ANNA MACIEJEWSKA

Anna Maciejewska

Anna Maciejewska vanished on the morning of April 10, 2017 after leaving her family’s home outside Malvern, Pennsylvania. The hazy details surrounding the 43-year-old mother’s disappearance have shaken her family and friends. Anna’s husband, who was the last person to see her that day, reportedly told authorities she left for work “in a panic” that morning and then failed to return home that evening. Anna last talked to other members of her family on March 30 when she abruptly canceled their annual trip to Poland. Authorities confirm this case remains open and active. Anna was driving her 2011 navy blue Audi A4 with the Pennsylvania license plate HTF 2919 at the time of her disappearance. If you have any information regarding Anna’s case, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Barracks at (610) 486-6280.

SHELVA RAFTE

Shelva Rafte

On May 28, 2006, Shelva Rafte celebrated her daughter’s college graduation at her sister Joanne Decker’s house in Nicholson, Pennsylvania. Joanne says she was surprised when Shelva arrived to the party with her on-again off-again boyfriend, John Para. Police said Shelva and John went to his house after the party, from which Shelva left on foot after the couple had an argument. She was last seen around 1:00 a.m. walking toward her home in the area of Market and River Streets in Jenkins Township. Shelva did not have a cellphone at the time she disappeared, and the purse she’d carried at the party the night before has never been found. There have been no arrests in this case, but Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis told Dateline Shelva’s case remains an open and active missing persons investigation. If you have any information regarding Shelva’s whereabouts, please call the Pittston Police at 570-654-2424 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-4PA-TIPS.

South Carolina

HEATHER ELVIS

Heather Elvis

Heather Elvis disappeared on December 18, 2013, near her Myrtle Beach, South Carolina apartment after going on a date. The 20-year-old was reported missing the following day. Heather’s car was found at Peachtree boat landing on the outskirts of town several days later. In February of 2014, Sidney Moorer, a married man Heather had been seeing, was charged with her murder and kidnapping. His wife Tammy was also charged. The murder charges against the couple were later dropped. In June of 2016, Sidney went on trial for kidnapping Heather. That trial ended in a hung jury. In August of 2017, Sidney was found guilty of obstructing justice during the December 2013 investigation into Heather’s disappearance. He was given the maximum sentence of 10 years. In November of 2018, Sidney was denied parole. He will again be eligible for parole in 2019. In October of 2018, Tammy Moorer was convicted of conspiracy and kidnapping Heather. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Officials plan to retry Sidney Moorer in the kidnapping case, but a new trial date has not yet been set. Heather's body has not been found. If you have any information regarding Heather’s case, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.

DAIL DINWIDDIE

Dail Dinwiddie

Dail Dinwiddie was 23 years old when she went missing on September 24, 1992. She had just completed an art history degree at Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia and had returned to her native Columbia, South Carolina to enroll at the University of South Carolina for graduate school. The night Dail went missing, she had attended a U2 concert with some friends at Williams-Brice stadium. After the concert, the friends went to a local bar called Jungle Jim’s, now renamed The Horseshoe. Dail somehow got separated from the group and was never seen again, despite many extensive searches. Her case is the oldest on the Columbia Police Department’s books. If you have any information about what may have happened to Dail, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (803) 315-3750.

Texas

KIMBERLY FLINT

Kimberly Flint

Kimberly Flint, 57, was last heard from on September 26, 2018 at 3:10 p.m. when she called her husband, James Roy Flint, asking him to bring home dinner on his way back from work in Laneville, Texas. Half an hour later, highway patrol responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 84. When officers arrived, they found the family car, a 2016 green Jeep Grand Cherokee, crashed into a cement guardrail on the side of the highway. But Kimberly was nowhere to be found and has not been seen since. Authorities told Dateline they are looking into the possibility that Kimberly was picked up by a stranger after the car accident. If you have any information regarding Kimberly’s case, you're urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 657-3581.

CYNTHIA “BINNY” LOWRY

Cynthia "Binny" Lowry

On January 17, 2018, Cynthia “Binny” Lowry’s mother drove her daughter to John Jay High School in San Antonio, Texas. Family would later learn that Binny, 17 at the time, left school around 10:00 a.m. to go break up with her girlfriend. She never returned to school, and didn’t come home that afternoon. After driving around to Binny’s friends’ houses to look for her daughter to no avail, Binny’s mother Cynthia called police to report her missing around 7:30 p.m. that night. The San Antonio Police Department sent out a city-wide be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for Binny. Binny’s phone has been off since the afternoon she disappeared, and she did not have access to a credit card. All of her personal belongings were left at home, and police have few clues in the case. If you have any information on Binny’s whereabouts, please call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

CHRIS SANDERS

Chris Sanders

On August 12, 2017, Chris Sanders was at a cookout with his friends at the Monahans County, Texas trailer part where he lived. His wife, who spoke with him on the phone that night, said he sounded tired and stressed out. The next morning, Chris went on a walk around 9:30 a.m. But he never returned home. Since he left on foot, his camper and his car were still at the trailer park. His phone was turned off shortly after he disappeared, and nobody has seen or spoken with him since. If you have any information on Chris’s whereabouts, please call the Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254.

MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Michael Chambers

Michael Chambers was a 36-year veteran of the Dallas Fire Department before retiring in 2008. The 70-year-old husband, father and grandfather was the last person one would think could disappear, but Michael has now been missing for more than 20 months. Michael was last seen the morning of March 10, 2017. His wife told police she last spoke with him around 8:00 a.m. and several hours later, around 11:00 a.m., security video captured Michael walking out of the Walmart in Quinlan, Texas. He had bought some makeup there that his wife says she’d ask him to pick up for her. Investigators found several drops of blood in a shed on the family property after his wife reported Michael missing. Although there was no obvious sign of a struggle, authorities have characterized Michael’s disappearance as suspicious in nature. His truck keys and wallet were found in the home. His cellphone is missing. The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800.

THOMAS BROWN

Thomas Brown

The day before Thanksgiving in 2016, Penny Kendall Meek was enjoying having her two sons together at their Canadian, Texas home. Penny’s youngest son, 18-year-old Thomas Brown, told her he was going to hang out with friends around 6:00 p.m. that night. Authorities would later see surveillance footage that shows Thomas at a nearby gas station around 11:30 p.m. But when Thomas didn’t return home by his midnight curfew, his family grew concerned. Texts to his phone went unanswered, and his phone seemed to turn off shortly after midnight. Thomas’s mother and brother drove around town in separate cars looking for him, but the high school senior was nowhere to be found. Later that morning, his car was found in a remote suburban area his mother says would have been an unusual place for him to be. Thomas’s backpack and cellphone have since been found within 10 miles of the car, but no significant evidence has been uncovered. His mother Penny has created a Facebook group called Moms 4 Tom, which is “a group of moms, friends, and community members dedicated to finding Thomas and bringing him home.” If you have any information on Thomas’s case, please call the Texas Attorney General Criminal Investigation Division at 512-463-2100.

KRISLYN GIBSON AND SIDNEY TAYLOR

Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor

Texas friends Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor, both 35 at the time, disappeared on Saturday April 2, 2016, while on a trip to Austin, Texas. The friends, who both live in Houston, were in town to attend the Urban Music Festival. They were staying with one of Sidney’s cousins for the weekend. They headed to a club late that Friday night with their friend, Harvey “Hootie” Cyphers, but never returned. The day after Krislyn and Sidney disappeared, Sidney’s 2010 Dodge Charger was found abandoned in a parking lot in the Midtown district back in Houston. Austin police have named Cyphers as a suspect in Krislyn and Sidney’s disappearance. Krislyn is a single mother to a young son, and Sidney is a married father of four. Family and friends insist they wouldn’t disappear on their own. If you have any information regarding Krislyn and Sidney’s case, please call the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case unit at 512- 974-5250 or their Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

JORDAN GREEN

Jordan Green

Jordan Green was last seen in San Antonio, Texas on the night of November 7, 2015. He was supposed to go home to his aunt’s house after finishing his shift at a local restaurant. But he never returned. Family believes he left the restaurant to walk home. Now, three years after Jordan’s disappearance, his family works to make sure his legacy stays alive. They’ve marked November 7, the day he disappeared, as Jordan Green Awareness Day and spend the day donating supplies to the homeless. If you have any information on Jordan’s case, contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

RUDY FARIAS

Rudy Farias

Rudy Farias vanished on the afternoon of March 6, 2015, after leaving his home in Houston, Texas to take his two dogs for a walk. Both dogs later returned off their leashes -- without Rudy. According to family members, the 18-year-old had been dealing with depression at the time of his disappearance. He had watched his older brother, who was his best friend, die at the scene of a motorcycle accident several years earlier and was still trying to cope with the loss. Police do not suspect foul play in the case. If you have any information regarding Rudy’s case, please contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 731-5776 or private investigator Brenda Paradise at (281) 642-7299.

CALEB DIEHL

Caleb Diehl

Caleb Diehl was last seen running errands for his employer on March 30, 2015, in and around Nocona, Texas. The 18-year-old had borrowed a pickup truck from the employer, Ricky Dale Howard, who was also a family friend. The truck mysteriously reappeared just days later, its keys found on their proper hook at the business. Caleb’s cellphone and social media accounts have not been used since he disappeared. Shortly after Caleb’s disappearance, his employer was arrested for three counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm (Howard was convicted of bank fraud in 2007, which makes him ineligible to have a firearm.) In December of 2015, while investigators were searching for Caleb, Howard was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old child. In June of 2016, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2015 firearm charges. In January of 2016, Howard was arrested a second time on two more complaints of aggravated sexual assault of a different child. A trial date has yet to be set for the new sexual assault charges. Howard was up for parole consideration in the summer of 2018 for his firearms conviction, but it was denied in July after he was indicted in April on two counts of indecency with a child and 34 counts of possession of child pornography. In October 2018, Howard was indicted on 15 new felony counts, including 12 counts of possession of child pornography with unknown victims. The remaining three counts are for indecency with a child in connection with Caleb Diehl. Officials tell Dateline Howard is a suspect in Caleb’s disappearance, but he has not been charged. Caleb’s family is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Caleb’s case, please contact the Nocona Police Department at (940) 825-3281.

LISA LEE CHANDLER

Lisa Lee Chandler

Lisa Lee Chandler, 44, was last known to be in her home outside Wolfe City, Texas on September 23, 2007. Lisa’s mother Marie Johnson told Dateline she’d spoken with Lisa on the phone that day and Lisa had said she was feeling sick. The following day, Marie could not get in touch with her daughter and decided to go to Lisa’s house to check on her. Lisa’s car was parked outside and her personal belongings were on the table. But Lisa was nowhere to be found. Eleven years later, no one has seen or heard from Lisa. If you have any information regarding Lisa’s case, please call Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6809.

Utah

MACIN SMITH

Macin Smith

Utah teen Macin Smith was last seen on September 1, 2015, leaving his St. George, Utah home for what his parents believed was another day of high school. The 17-year-old never showed up to Desert High School. All of his personal belongings, including his cellphone and wallet, were found at home. In the three years since, family members have desperately searched for the teen. Hundreds continue to post almost daily on the 'Help Find Macin Smith' Facebook page, and the family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Macin’s return. There have been multiple reports of possible sightings of Macin, but none has proved credible. Police tell Dateline they still follow up on any leads they receive and Macin’s case is an active missing persons investigation. If you have any information regarding Macin’s case, please contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300.

Virginia

KEESHAE JACOBS

Keeshae Jacobs

On September 26, 2016, 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs texted her mother Toni to say she was going to spend the night at a friend’s house. Keeshae said she’d be home the following day. She never came home. Her friends would later tell authorities they dropped Keeshae off that night in the Church Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia, about 10 minutes away from her house. Keeshae said she was going to meet someone, the friends told Toni, but they didn’t know who the person was. Despite searches, police have not found Keeshae’s cellphone, ID, or the small bag of clothes she had with her for her overnight stay. Authorities suspect foul play in Keeshae’s disappearance and told Dateline they feel someone in the community knows something about what happened the night she vanished. If you have any information on Keeshae’s whereabouts, please call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

SAGE SMITH

Sage Smith

On November 20, 2012, Sage Smith left her Charlottesville, Virginia apartment to meet up with a friend.The friend, Erik McFadden, would later tell police he did have plans to meet up with Sage that night, but they never got together. The next morning when Sage’s roommate Aubrey woke up to find that Sage had not returned home, she grew concerned and reported Sage missing to the Charlottesville Police Department. Police say that McFadden left the Charlottesville area within a week of Sage vanishing. His whereabouts remain unknown. Erik McFadden has been named a person of interest in Sage’s case, which, according to a March 2017 press release by the Charlottesville Police Department, has been reclassified as a homicide. Sage’s grandmother Lolita told Dateline she desperately wants Sage home, describing Sage as “happy” after coming out as a transgender woman and changing her gender to “female” on Facebook in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information that may lead to finding Sage’s remains or an arrest in her case. If you have any information on what happened to Sage, please call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

JANET RENEE FIELD

Janet Renee Field

On July 2, 2014, Janet Renee Field drove away from her home in Scottsville, Virginia after having a small argument with her husband, according to her husband’s statements to police. Renee never returned. Two days after she disappeared, police found her car abandoned about 20 miles from her house. Police say nothing was out of the ordinary with the car. Bloodhounds and cadaver dogs have searched both Renee’s home and the area near where her car was located, but nothing of significance has been found. Friends and family say Renee, 49, was a very private person who didn’t have any social media accounts, placing her even further off the grid and therefore harder for investigators to track. Authorities have investigated every lead they’ve received over the past four years to try to locate Renee. If you have any information on details surrounding Renee’s disappearance, please call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at 434-589-8211.

SAMANTHA CLARKE

Samantha Clarke

Samantha Clarke, 19, was last seen just after midnight on September 14, 2010 at her home in Orange, Virginia. She told her brother she was leaving, but didn’t say where she was going. Police say Samantha didn’t take any personal belongings with her. She has never been heard from since. Police say foul play is suspected in Samantha’s disappearance and a detective is actively working on her case. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Samantha Clarke, please contact the Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491.

JOAN RENEE COOK

Joan Renee Cook

Joan Renee Cook disappeared from her hometown of Salem, Virginia on the night of January 24, 2010. The 44-year-old allegedly left her home around 11:00 p.m. that night after telling her husband she was going to walk to a friend’s house. Joan’s sister told Dateline it was completely out-of-character for Joan to leave the house on foot late at night. She was never seen again. Family believes foul play is involved and say Joan would never leave her young daughter behind. For more on Joan’s case, visit the Find Joan Renee Cook Facebook page. If you have any information on Joan Renee Cook’s disappearance, please call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.

Washington

SAMANTHA SAYERS

Samantha Sayers

Samantha Sayers, 27 at the time, is an experienced hiker who loves hiking near her home in the Washington. On August 1, 2018, Samantha decided to go on a hike by herself, as she often does. She planned to summit Vesper Peak in Washington’s North Cascades, a route she’d taken before, and told family she’d be gone from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Witnesses would later tell police they saw Samantha at the summit around 3:00 p.m. that day. But she never returned to her car at the base of the mountain. Since then, dozens of search and rescue teams have tirelessly scoured the surrounding mountain ranges in the hope of finding Samantha, who is bald due to having alopecia. Neither she nor any of her belongings have been found. Authorities tell Dateline no evidence has been found in Samantha’s disappearance and while her case is an active missing persons case, they do not have any reason to believe her disappearance is suspicious in any way. If you have any information on Samantha’s whereabouts, please call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at (425) 388-3393.

JACOB HILKIN

Jacob Hilkin

Jacob Hilkin, 24, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2018 in Everett, Washington. Jacob had been with friends at a casino the night before, and told them he was going to catch a bus to get to his mother’s house, where he was living. He never made it home and has not been seen since. Tulalip police spoke with him that morning behind the Quil Ceda Village, an area frequented by the homeless. Snohomish County Sheriff’s officers told Dateline that the Tulalip officers did not think Jacob was in any kind of danger when they saw him. Detectives have pulled surveillance videos from multiple nearby transit centers but have not been able to find any footage of Jacob. If you have any information regarding Jacob’s case, you're urged to call the Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department’s Tip Line at (425) 388-3845.

LOGAN SCHIENDELMAN

Logan Schiendelman

On May 20, 2016, Logan Schiendelman’s black 1996 Chrysler Sebring convertible was found abandoned on Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Maytown, Washington, one day after he was last seen at his parents’ home. Several drivers called 911 to report the vehicle on the shoulder and seeing a man, described as white with light brown or red hair jumping out and running into the woods. Earlier this year, a woman came forward saying she thought she saw two men in the back seat with a man matching Logan’s description. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has received many tips regarding potential sightings, as well as where remains may be located, but there have been no concrete leads into his disappearance. More than 14,000 people are part of the Facebook group ‘Logan Schiendelman is Missing’ and family members continue to post periodic updates on the case. Foul play has not been ruled out in the case, but Logan’s loved ones say they cannot imagine that he would run away. There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Logan’s case, please call Det. Frawley at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (360) 786-5599.

DEANNE HASTINGS

Deanne Hastings

Deanne Hastings left her fiancé a note on the night of November 3, 2015 saying she was headed to the store. She never returned. The 35-year-old had finished her first day of cosmetology school that afternoon. The following morning, her credit card was used at a store not too far from her home outside Spokane, Washington. Security video shows Deanne leaving that store around noon the day after she had written the note to her fiancé. Her car was later discovered parked in downtown Spokane, and it appeared to have been left there since the night she vanished. In February of 2016, a man was arrested and charged with using Deanne’s credit cards. He spent several months in jail and was released in September 2016. Neither he, nor anyone else, has been charged in connection to Deanne’s disappearance. If you have any information regarding Deanne’s case, please call the Spokane Police Department at (509) 456-2233.

JEREMIAH FOCO

Jeremiah Foco

Software engineer Jeremiah Foco was last seen on July 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Security footage shows the 34-year-old pulling into the garage of the apartment complex in Seattle's International District at 12:07 a.m., but there is no video of him leaving the complex. Seattle police do not suspect foul play, but family and friends insist Jeremiah would not just simply disappear. There have been few clues as to what may have happened to Jeremiah, and police say the case remains open and active. If you have any information that may help bring Jeremiah home, please contact the Seattle Police Department at (206) 684-5582.

West Virginia

MICHAEL DILLARD

Michael Dillard

Around 4:30 p.m. on January 10, 2018, 15-year-old Michael Dillard and his mother pulled up to their home in Calvin, West Virginia. After helping his mother carry some things from the car to the house, Michael ran behind the house without saying where he was going. Within 30 minutes, Michael’s parents called police to report their son missing. In the weeks that followed, numerous dive teams, search crews, bloodhounds and helicopters were dispatched to search for Michael, according to police. Michael’s jacket was found near his house about a week and a half after he disappeared. But Michael has never been found. Police say they have no reason to suspect foul play in his case. A private investigator is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to Michael’s safe return. If you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts, please call the West Virginia State Police at 304-872-0800 or private investigator John Bonazzo at 304-415-8920.

Wisconsin

JAYME CLOSS

Jayme Closs

On October 14, 2018, Jayme Closs went to a family gathering with her mother Denise near their home in Barron, Wisconsin. Jayme’s father and Denise’s husband, Jim, was at work. Shortly after midnight, authorities received a 911 call from the Closs home. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of Denise and Jim Closs. Their 13-year-old daughter Jayme was nowhere to be found. An AMBER Alert was issued for Jayme that day, and since then multiple state and federal agencies have joined the search for the missing teen. If you have any information on Jayme’s disappearance, please call the Barron County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-855-744-3879 or email jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.