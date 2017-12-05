Four years of Dateline’s Missing in America: 90 still missing

Dateline NBC's social and digital series 'Missing in America' began on December 5, 2013, following a question the night before to our Facebook community, "Do you know anyone who has simply vanished?" The response was overwhelming. Since that first post, every Monday, we have featured the story of a different missing person brought to our attention from a member of our online communities.

This map shows all the locations across the country where those part of our Dateline Missing in America remain missing from.

On this fourth anniversary of the series, nearly half of those we have featured are still missing. Several have had someone charged in connection with their cases. In others, a person has been convicted of their murder. But they still have not been brought home.

Please take a moment to read, and share, their stories. Someone, somewhere, saw something that may help authorities. Could it be you or one of your friends?

JESSICA HEERINGA

Jessica Heeringa

Jessica Heeringa was working alone at a gas station in Norton Shores, Michigan on April 26, 2013, when she disappeared. A witness told police he saw the 25-year-old mother being forced into a silver Chrysler minivan. Investigators found Jessica's cell phone, keys and purse inside the store. In September 2016, officials charged Jeffrey Willis, 46, with abduction and murder in relation to Jessica’s case; police told Dateline his trial date is expected to be set for Spring of 2018. He has pleaded not guilty. Willis still faces charges for the April 2016 abduction of a teenager who ended up escaping. Upon escaping, that victim led police to a van where, according to court testimony, investigators found bondage items and lists of women’s name and addresses. According to NBC affiliate WOOD-TV, investigators said they also found a file labeled “VICS” (short for victims) that contained a folder labeled with Rebekah Bletsch’s initials and a code for the date of her death. In November 2017, Willis was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in connection to Rebekah’s 2014 shooting death. Police told WOOD-TV there was also a file bearing Jessica’s initials on Willis’s computer. On November 27, 2017 Willis’s cousin Kevin Bluhm pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in Jessica’s murder. Bluhm has been jailed since September 2016 on the charge. Jessica’s body has not been found. Police told Dateline they continue to do searches but have no leads as to her location. If you have any information regarding Jessica’s case, please call the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691 or the Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

CALIFORNIA FIVE

Despite active pursuits on social media for many years now, the families of five young men who went missing in the San Francisco, California area over the past several years still have few answers. Jackson Miller, missing May 15, 2010, Cameron Remmer, missing October 6, 2011, Shawn Dickerson, missing December 2, 2011, Crishtian Hughes, missing February 7, 2013, and Sean Sidi, missing May 21, 2013, all vanished from various areas of San Francisco without a trace. Leads and searches have unearthed virtually no clues in any of their cases, but members of every family have banded together to help in the search efforts and cope with their shared emotional pain. If you have any information regarding any of these five cases, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 558-5508.

HEATHER ELVIS

Heather Elvis

Heather Elvis was last seen on December 18, 2013, near her Myrtle Beach, South Carolina apartment after a date. The 20-year-old was reported missing the following day. Heather’s car was found at Peachtree boat landing on the outskirts of town several days later. In February of 2014, more than a year after Heather's case captivated the nation, Sidney and Tammy Moorer were charged with murder and kidnapping in the case. Murder charges against the pair were later dropped. In August, Sidney was found guilty of obstructing justice during the December 2013 investigation into Heather’s disappearance and was given the maximum sentence of 10 years. He will be eligible for parole in 2019. Officials still say they will try Sidney on the kidnapping charge, but a new trial date has not yet been set. A trial date for Tammy has also not been set. Heather's body has not been found. If you have any information regarding Heather’s case, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.

BROOKELYN FARTHING

Brookelyn Farthing

Brookelyn Farthing was only 18 when she went missing in the early hours of June 22, 2013. The night she was last seen, Brookelyn went with her younger sister, a cousin and some friends to a party outside Berea, Kentucky. Although her family members decided to leave, Brookelyn chose to stay behind. The details surrounding the rest of the night remain a mystery, but it was around 4:00 a.m. the next day when Brookelyn sent text messages to friends saying she needed a ride home, ‘because I’m scared.’ Several hours later, the friend, at whose house Brookelyn had stayed, told police he had left the house to let some horses out. When he returned home he saw burn damage from a small fire but no sign of Brookelyn. A massive search was launched, but turned up little evidence. To date, police have not named any persons of interest or suspects in the case. Brookelyn’s family has a website, findbrookefarthing.com, and has offered a $14,000 reward "for information leading to the return of Brookelyn Farthing or capture and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance." If you have any information regarding Brookelyn's case, you're urged to call the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

PHOENIX COLDON

Phoenix Coldon

College junior Phoenix Coldon was last seen on December 18, 2011, pulling out of the driveway of her family's home in Spanish Lake, Missouri. About three hours later, the 23-year-old’s car was found abandoned in East St. Louis, about a 25-minute drive from her home. The vehicle was still running with the keys in the ignition and the driver's door open, according to police. Phoenix's mother, Goldia Coldon, continues to do everything she can to search for her daughter, including posting to social media and rallying for coverage of Phoenix's case. The family continues to run the Facebook page 'Missing Phoenix Coldon'. If you have any information regarding Phoenix’s case, please contact the St. Louis Police Department at (314) 615-5400.

KELSIE SCHELLING

Kelsie Schelling

Kelsie Schelling went missing from Pueblo, Colorado on the night of February 4, 2013, after driving there from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas. The 21-year-old was two months pregnant with the couple's child, a reported stress point in the relationship. Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows Schelling’s black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze parked in front of a Walmart store around noon the following day. The vehicle had been left there overnight. The next day at 7:20 a.m., an unidentified man can be seen getting into Schelling’s car and driving away. The car was found abandoned a week later at Saint Mary Corwin Medical Center. In November 2017, tips led police to conduct searches in several different areas of Pueblo in connection with Kelsie’s case, but authorities told Dateline they were unable to find anything of significance. On December 1, 2017, police arrested Donthe Lucas for the first-degree murder of Kelsie. Police said because the investigation remains active, they cannot provide details on what led to the arrest. Police have not announced if Kelsie’s remains have been found. If you have any information about Kelsie's case, please contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

RENY JOSE

Reny Jose

Reny Jose was a 22-year-old engineering student at Rice University, with a 4.0 GPA, when he was reported missing while on spring break in Panama City, Florida. According to the friends with whom he was on the trip, Reny was last seen leaving their rented beach house around 7:00 p.m. on March 3, 2014. His friends reported him missing the next morning. The exact circumstances of his disappearance remain a mystery, but police did locate his clothes and cell phone in a trash can behind the house. Authorities confirm the case is still considered open and ongoing. Anyone with information about Reny’s case is encouraged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

KARA NICHOLS

Kara Nichols

Kara Nichols, an aspiring model, was reported missing on October 9, 2012. At the time of her disappearance, the 19-year-old was en route from her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lived with two roommates, to Denver for a modeling shoot. After five years of searching and countless interviews, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office still has been unable to find any significant leads, and they are encouraging anyone with information to reach out. They told Dateline the case is still considered open and active, but have not said if they believe foul play is involved. Anyone with information about Kara’s case should call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.

DONALD CAVANAUGH AND DAVID NEILY

Donald Cavanaugh and David Neily

Donald Cavanaugh and David Neily both had done work for the same small horse ranch in California outside Westport, a town with only 60 residents. Both men have also been missing for more than a decade and are feared dead. Donald Cavanaugh, then 63, was reported missing in May 2005, in Ukiah, California after a dispute with his nephew, James DeNoyer, who was the ranch owner. David Neily, then 69, was reported missing in Westport, California just one year later, also reportedly after a confrontation with DeNoyer. Both men's vehicles were found on DeNoyer's ranch property. DeNoyer denies having any information or involvement in either man’s disappearance and has not been named a suspect, but is considered by police to be a person of interest in both cases. According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's office, the investigations are considered open and ongoing. If you have information about either of these cases, you are encouraged to call the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at (707) 234-2100.

ROBERT MAYER

Robert Mayer

Robert Mayer disappeared on June 14, 2013, from Dix Hills, New York. Mayer, then 46, left for his job as a local electrician in the early morning hours and has not been seen since. Mayer's wife recalled her last conversation with Mayer was on the phone around 9:00 a.m. that day, when they discussed Father's Day plans. His car, a 2004 red Pontiac GTO, was discovered the following night at a nearby train station. Authorities call the search for Robert Mayer an open and active investigation, but few clues have been found in the case. If you have any information regarding Robert’s case, please call the Suffolk County Police at (631) 854-8252.

STEPHANIE ANNE WARNER

Stephanie Anne Warner

Stephanie Anne Warner was last seen on July 4, 2013, leaving a convenience store in Ashland, Oregon with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames. Stephanie had been seen earlier that day walking alongside a parade float she had helped create for the 4th of July holiday event. In July of 2015, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office officially named Ames as, the prime suspect in Stephanie's disappearance. Their statement also indicated they believe Stephanie is deceased, however her body has not been found. If you have any information about Stephanie, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (541) 774-6800.

NEFERTIRI TRADER

Nefertiri Trader

Nefertiri Trader was last seen on June 30, 2014, by a neighbor who told police Nefertiri was forced from her home and abducted in her own silver Acura RL around 4:00 a.m. in New Castle, Delaware. Police have indicated foul play is assumed, but no person of interest or suspect has been named. In a March 2017 court ruling, Nefertiri was declared legally dead in the hope of bringing in new leads to the police. The car, which authorities have also not located, has the Delaware license plate 404893. If you have information regarding Nefertiri’s case, please contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

CLAUDINE JACQUIER GIFFORD

Claudine Jacquier Gifford

Claudine Jaquier Gifford was last seen late on the night of July 6, 2014, at Pelican's at the Point, a beachfront tiki bar in White Stone, Virginia. According to the bar manager, the 43-year-old consumed a “couple of drinks,” and watched a band play. She was last seen by a witness, who said she was being helped out of the bar by her male acquaintance, James Todd Kessler. Kessler was the last person to see Claudine before she disappeared. After police investigated Kessler's home, traces of Claudine's blood were found, and he was charged in connection with her death. In August of 2015, a jury found Kessler guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for Claudine's murder. In December 2016, the Virginia Court of Appeals rejected his appeal. Claudine's body has still not been found. While the police consider the case closed, they are willing to assist in the search for Claudine’s body if further leads become available. If you have any information regarding Claudine's case, please call Crime Solvers at (804) 462-7463.

MEGAN NICHOLS

Megan Nichols

The mysterious case of Megan Nichols started the night of July 3, 2014, at the home in Fairfield, Illinois, where she lived with her mother and stepfather. Megan’s mother, Kathy Jo Hutchcraft, discovered her daughter missing from her room around 11:00 p.m. Kathy later found a note Megan reportedly left behind, telling her that she loved her, but she would never be happy at home. According to authorities, Megan, who was 15 at the time, withdrew money from a local bank while on her bicycle, prior to her disappearance. She also left her cell phone behind. It had been wiped clean. Authorities consider Megan a runaway, but her family believes she did not leave alone and have strong suspicions regarding one individual in Megan’s life. If you have any information regarding Megan’s case, please contact the Fairfield Police Department at (618) 842-2151.

MOREIRA “MO” MONSALVE

Moreira "Mo" Monsalve

Moreira "Mo" Monsalve was last seen on January 12, 2014, at the house of her ex-boyfriend, Bernard Brown. Mo’s daughter, Alexis, reported her mother missing two days later. Several days later, Mo's belongings were found just a few miles from her Maui, Hawaii home in a dumpster behind the Wailuku Community Center. Police have indicated they suspect foul play and consider Brown a person of interest in the case. However, Brown has since left the state. Police say there has never been enough evidence to lead them to name Brown a suspect. Monsalve’s family and friends continue to post on a ‘Mo-watch’ page dedicated to finding their lost loved one and to helping other families of missing persons in Hawaii spread awareness. In November 2017, the Maui Police Department renewed the request for tips in Mo's disappearance in a post on Facebook. They said “despite a lengthy and detailed investigation, Monsalve has not been located.” If you have any information on Mo’s case, please contact Detective Oran Satterfield of the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6431.

CHRISTINA MORRIS

Christina Morris

Christina Morris was last seen on August 30, 2014, after spending a night out with friends at a Plano, Texas shopping and dining development. The 23-year-old was seen on security video walking into a parking garage at about 4:00 a.m. that Saturday with acquaintance Enrique Arochi. Arochi was later arrested on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in connection with Morris's disappearance. In September of 2016, a jury found Arochi guilty in connection with the case. He was sentenced to life in prison. Dateline featured Christina’s story in March of 2017. Christina is presumed dead by authorities, but her body has not been found. If you have any information regarding Christina’s case, please call the Plano Police Department at (972) 424-5678.

DAIL DINWIDDIE

Dail Dinwiddie

Dail Dinwiddie, was 23 years old when she went missing on September 24, 1992. She had just completed an art history degree at Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia and had returned to her native Columbia, South Carolina to enroll at the University of South Carolina for graduate school. The night she went missing, she had attended a U2 concert with some friends at Williams-Brice stadium. After the concert, the friends went to a local bar called Jungle Jim’s, now renamed The Horseshoe. Dail somehow got separated from the group and was never seen again, despite many extensive searches. Her case is the oldest on the Columbia Police Department’s books. If you have any information about what may have happened to Dail, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (803) 315-3750.

RICO OMARR HARRIS

Rico Omarr Harris

Former Harlem Globetrotter Rico Omarr Harris was in the middle of a big life move from California to Oregon, and was traveling to visit his girlfriend in Seattle when, on October 10, 2014, he mysteriously disappeared. Rico, then 37, was last seen leaving his home that he shared with his mother in Alhambra, California. Three days later, his vehicle was found in the Yolo County Regional Park region near Rumsey, California, about 450 miles north of Alhambra. His wallet, cell phone and backpack were all located nearby. Police receive about one lead per month related to the case, but none so far has led to a break in the case. Anyone with information about Harris should contact the Yolo County Sheriff's Department at 530-668-6612.

RHONDA DAUGHERTY

Rhonda Daugherty

Rhonda Daugherty vanished on Tuesday, December 2, 2014, from her home in LaFollette, Tennessee. Her husband, Charles Daugherty, told police that he arrived home that evening to find the back door wide open. All of Rhonda's belongings, including her cell phone, purse, keys and vehicle, were located at the home. The 49-year-old was nowhere to be found. In January of 2015, a Campbell County grand jury indicted former Campbell County teacher Lonnie Vann, who reportedly knew the family, with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Rhonda's disappearance. Vann pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He did not reveal the location of Rhonda's body, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they’ve “received no new information concerning the location of her body.” If you have any information that could help in the case, please call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

JAYME BOWEN

Jayme Bowen

Jayme Bowen was last seen on the night of April 10, 2014, leaving her sister's home in Columbus, Ohio. The 22-year-old was walking to her parents' house just a few blocks away. She never made it. Family members believe she met with foul play, and think her disappearance may be linked to human trafficking. Jayme is described as a devoted mother to her two young boys. In July of 2015, a caller submitted a tip, saying they had possibly spotted Jayme in Flint, Michigan, but police have not confirmed the sighting. If you have any information about Jayme's case, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

NICOLE WALLER

Nicole Waller

Nicole Waller vanished on Valentine's Day 2013, while she was allegedly en route to her home in Kalispell, Montana, after having visited her boyfriend, Cody Wayne Johnston, in Fairview. Nicole's vehicle was later found abandoned on Highway 2 outside Poplar. The 32-year-old’s belongings and her three children's pet guinea pigs were inside. Cody Johnston was arrested in August 2015, on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Nicole's disappearance. A jury found him guilty on all charges in October 2016. In January 2017, Cody was sentenced to life in prison for Nicole’s murder plus 10 years for tampering with physical evidence. Nicole's body has not been found. Dateline featured Nicole’s story in May 2017. If you have any information regarding Nicole’s case, please contact the Montana Criminal Investigation Division at (406) 444-7068.

SHEILA FRANKS

Sheila Franks

Sheila Franks was reported missing on February 2, 2014 from Fortuna, California. Sheila’s mother reported her missing after family members had not heard from her in nearly a month, according to police. The 38-year-old left behind a young son. Officials believe her disappearance may be connected to the case of Danielle Bertolini who vanished shortly after Sheila did. Danielle's remains were found in March 2015, in California's Eel River. She had been murdered. Both women were reportedly last seen with the same man, and police have said that person is considered a person of interest in both cases. However, no charges have been filed. If you have any information regarding Sheila’s case, please call the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department at (707) 445-7251.

RUDY FARIAS

Rudy Farias

Rudy Farias vanished on the afternoon of March 6, 2015, after leaving his home in Houston, Texas to take his two dogs for a walk. Both dogs later returned off their leashes -- and without Rudy. According to family members, the 18-year-old had been dealing with depression at the time of his disappearance. He had watched his older brother, who was his best friend, die at the scene of a motorcycle accident several years earlier and was still trying to cope with the loss. Police do not suspect foul play in the case. If you have any information regarding Rudy’s case, please contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 731-5776 or Private Investigator Brenda Paradise at (281) 642-7299.

ELIZABETH SALGADO

Elizabeth Salgado

It was shortly after Elizabeth Salgado moved to Provo, Utah to learn English, after serving a mission in Mexico for the Mormon Church that she vanished. The 26-year-old was last seen on April 16, 2015, leaving class at the Nomen Global Language Center. Salgado's family lives in Mexico, but her uncles have made public pleas in the United States for her return. Her uncle, Rosemberg Salgado, told Dateline in November 2017 that the family has hired a private investigator to assist with the investigation. Elizabeth Smart, a former abductee, and now missing person’s activist, has also advocated publicly on behalf of the family. A $50,000 reward, compiled from various donations is being offered for Elizabeth's safe return. If you have any information that can help bring Elizabeth home, please contact the Provo Police Department at (801) 852-6210.

MEGAN LANCASTER

Megan Lancaster

Megan Lancaster's car was found abandoned on April 3, 2013, in the parking lot of a Portsmouth, Ohio fast food restaurant. Megan, who was 25 at the time, had disappeared. Family members said the young mother of one son had fallen into a life of drugs and addiction before she vanished. Many have said Lancaster's case is eerily similar to the cases of several other missing women in surrounding counties over the past several years. If you have any information about Megan's disappearance, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101.

MARINA BOELTER

Marina Boelter

It was New Year's Eve, 2014, when Marina Boelter was seen leaving work at the IGA grocery store in Bloomfield, Indiana around 6:00 p.m. D.J. Lockhart, Marina's former boyfriend, and father of her young son, was reportedly in the parking lot of the store at the time. He told police he saw the 18-year-old being driven away from the store by an older man. Just six weeks after Marina disappeared, Lockhart was found stabbed to death. Indiana Police say, however, they have no evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected in any way. Marina’s family continues to search for her and posts updates on the Facebook page Find Marina Boelter. If you have any information that can help bring Marina home, please contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411.

JANET CASTREJON

Janet Castrejon

Janet Castrejon disappeared on the afternoon of June 19, 2015, from a camping area in the Chiricahua Mountains in southern Arizona, where she was spending the weekend with her family. Janet and her mother had gone to mail a letter at the pay station not far from where they parked their camper, and stopped to use the restroom, family members said. Janet was going to wait outside, but when her mother came out of the bathroom, Janet was gone. Janet had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident in 1988 and, as a result, family members said she has a hard time remembering simple things and has poor vision. Her family has spent the past two and a half years desperately searching for her. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. The Pima County Attorney's office is also offering $2,500 for any information that leads to Janet's whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Janet’s case, please contact the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at (520) 432-9500.

CRYSTAL ROGERS

Crystal Rogers

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the home the 35-year-old shared with her boyfriend Brooks Houck and the couple's young son. Two days later, her unlocked Chevy Impala was found along Kentucky's Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire, her belongings still inside. The Nelson County Sheriff officially named Crystal’s boyfriend Houck a suspect in her disappearance in October of 2015. Houck's brother, who worked as a Bardstown police officer, was terminated from the department after officials say he interfered with the investigation into Crystal's disappearance. No charges have been filed in connection with the disappearance, but officials have said they believe Crystal is dead. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding Crystal’s case, please contact the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at (502) 348-3211.

JEREMIAH FOCO

Jeremiah Foco

Seattle software engineer Jeremiah Foco was last seen on July 22, 2015, leaving his apartment in Seattle, Washington. Security footage shows the 34-year-old pulling into the garage of the apartment complex in Seattle's International District at 12:07 a.m., but there is no video of him leaving the complex. Seattle police do not suspect foul play, but family and friends insist Jeremiah would not just simply disappear. There have been few clues as to what may have happened to Jeremiah, and police say the case remains open and active. If you have any information that may help bring Jeremiah home, please contact the Seattle Police Department at (206) 684-5582.

DIAMOND BYNUM AND KING WALKER

Diamond Bynum and King Walker

On July 25, 2015, Diamond Bynum, 21, and her nephew, King Walker, 2, went missing from the house where Diamond lived with her stepmother and father, Eugene, in Gary, Indiana. The two reportedly had been taking a nap that afternoon, as had Diamond's stepmother. When the stepmother woke up, she says the two were gone. The family had recently moved to Gary with Diamond, who is described as mentally challenged. At their old home, Diamond was able to go on walks around their neighborhood because she knew the area. The family fears Diamond may have taken King on a walk and gotten lost. Family members have spent the past year and a half pleading with the public for any information they may have, but few clues have been uncovered. Dateline was unable to reach the investigating agencies for an update on the case, but friends and family still post on the Help Find Diamond Bynum & King Walker Facebook page asking for help with their search. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Diamond and King. If you have any information regarding Diamond and King’s cases, please contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1260.

CALEB DIEHL

Caleb Diehl

Caleb Diehl was last seen running errands for his employer on March 30, 2015, in and around Nocona, Texas. The 18-year-old had borrowed a pickup truck from the employer, Ricky Dale Howard, who is also a family friend. The truck mysteriously reappeared just days later, its keys found on their proper hook at the business. Foul play has not been ruled out in the case, and Caleb’s cell phone and social media accounts have not been used since he disappeared. Caleb’s employer, Howard, was arrested in May of 2015 on an unrelated weapons charge. Officials had found several firearms when he gave them permission to search his properties after Caleb vanished. In December 2015, Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. In January 2016, two more counts were filed after authorities in Montague County say a second victim came forward. Howard is out on a half million dollars bond on the assault charges. Officials have said Howard has not been cleared in connection with Caleb’s disappearance, but he is just one of several people they have questioned in relation to the case. The family is offering a reward for information leading to Caleb’s whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Caleb’s case, please contact the Nocona Police Department at (940) 825-3281.

TRAVIS MURROW

Travis Murrow

Travis Murrow was last seen on August 24, 2014, in Enid, Oklahoma. According to authorities, the father of four had texted several people that day saying he was in the Enid and Canton areas. Several days after family and friends stopped hearing from the 40-year-old, Murrow's truck was found abandoned near Canton Lake. The Alva Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which has since taken over the investigation. Few clues have been discovered in the case. Investigators have not ruled out foul play. A $5,000 reward offered by the Murrow family remains for information that brings Travis home. If you have any information regarding Travis’s case, please call the OSBI hotline at (800) 522-8017.

MACIN SMITH

Macin Smith

Utah teen Macin Smith was last seen on September 1, 2015, leaving his St. George, Utah home for what his parents believed was another day of high school. The 17-year-old never showed up to Desert High School. All of his personal belongings, including his cell phone and wallet, were found at home. In the two years since, family members have desperately searched for the teen, who police have classified as a juvenile runaway. Hundreds continue to post almost daily on the 'Help Find Macin Smith' Facebook page. There have been multiple reports of possible sightings of Macin, but none has proved credible. If you have any information regarding Macin’s case, please contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300.

REBECCA PAULK

Rebecca Paulk

The last time anyone saw Rebecca Henderson Paulk was on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8, 2015, at a local business in Meridian, Mississippi. Several days after the 26-year-old was last seen, her vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area not far from her last known whereabouts. Inside were a number of her valuable personal items, including her laptop. Her cell phone was found in a nearby field. There appeared to be a break in the case when police questioned John Bentley Poisso Jr., 57, after he was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges. He is considered a person of interest, as he was the last person known to have seen Rebecca before she vanished. But after searches of his home, no evidence was found linking him to her disappearance. Rebecca’s family continues to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to Rebecca. If you have any information regarding Rebecca’s case, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department at (601) 482-9806.

CHRISTINA BASTIAN

Christina Bastian

High school teacher Christina Bastian and her dog, Coco, were last seen together in the early hours of November 1, 2015, at a friend's home near Apple Valley, California. The 34-year-old’s belongings were later found strewn along Highway 247 near Lucerne Valley. Her truck was located, abandoned, on a dirt road along Highway 62. The next day, 'Coco' was found by a stranger nearly 70 miles from where the truck had been located. In the two years since Christina vanished, there have been few clues discovered in the case. Her mother, Cheryl Denny, continues to post on the Facebook page Help Find Christina Bastian and tirelessly searches for her daughter. If you have any information regarding Christina’s case, please call the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.

PEGGY McGUIRE

Peggy McGuire

It was on November 15, 2015, when nurse and mother Peggy McGuire dropped her son off at school near Eufaula, Oklahoma. The 29-year-old then headed back to the home she shared with the boy and his father, with whom she reportedly no longer had a romantic relationship. A grainy security video, captured the next morning around 5:00, shows Peggy's Toyota truck being parked at T&J's Ice House, a rural bar along Highway 9. A dark, unidentified figure can be seen walking away from the vehicle during an early-morning storm. In the two years since, there have been few clues uncovered in the case. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook page ‘Bring Peggy Home!!!!’ and post encouraging messages and memories of Peggy. If you have any information regarding Peggy’s case, please call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (405) 848-6724.

DEANNE HASTINGS

Deanne Hastings

Deanne Hastings left her fiancé a note on the night of November 3, 2015, saying she was headed to the store. And just like that, she was gone. The 35-year-old had just finished her first day of cosmetology school that afternoon, and said in her note that she was headed to the grocery store. The following morning, her credit card was used at a store not too far from her home outside Spokane, Washington. Security video shows Deanne leaving that store around noon. Her car was later discovered parked in downtown Spokane, and it appeared to have been left there the night she vanished. In February of 2016, a man was arrested and charged with using Deanne’s credit cards. He spent several months in jail and was released in September 2016. Neither he, nor anyone else, has been charged in connection to Deanne’s disappearance. If you have any information regarding Deanne’s case, please call the Spokane Police Department at (509) 456-2233.

JAKE LATIOLAIS

Jake Latiolais

It was the early morning hours of August 29, 2014 when Jake Latiolais told friends he was headed to West Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That was the last time anyone heard from the 22-year-old. Shortly after, police received an anonymous call about a person going over the railing of the Mississippi Ridge Bridge. Responding officers found Jake’s truck on the shoulder of the bridge. The truck was still running, and Jake’s cell phone was on the pavement next to it. A dive team was called in, but nothing of significance was found. Officials have not ruled out foul play. Family members insist Jake would not simply disappear on his own or take his own life. If you have any information regarding Jake’s case, please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-3948.

NANCY BROMET

Nancy Bromet

Nancy Bromet left her father’s home in Sunrise, Florida on November 12, 2015, to head to Bakersfield, California with her boyfriend, a long-haul truck driver. Several days later, the 37-year-old called her sister Laura saying she was in distress and wanted to come home. Nancy was reported missing by her boyfriend, who reportedly told police he dropped her off at a shopping mall outside El Centro, California, while he was finishing deliveries. He said Nancy was not there when he returned, according to police. Few clues have been discovered in the case, and the investigation is still “open and active,” authorities said. If you have any information regarding Nancy’s case, please call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 337-4861.

DONNA CHATTERTON

Donna Chatterton

Donna Chatterton’s mobile home in Lee County, Florida went up in flames on February 5, 2015. There were no remains found in the charred remnants of the home, and no one could find Donna. Authorities have said they believe the fire was accidental, most likely started by a space heater that was left running. However, officials do believe the 46-year-old met with some type of foul play. Family members said authorities came close to charging someone in connection with Donna’s disappearance, but there was not enough evidence to move forward. If you have any information regarding Donna’s case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1810.

TYARRA WILLIAMS

Tyarra Williams

Tyarra Williams was last seen on the afternoon of January 7, 2016, walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Greensboro, North Carolina where the 19-year-old lived with her family. She left on foot to go see a friend, but never returned home. Officials have said they were able to use her cell phone GPS tracker to confirm she made it to her friend’s apartment, and appeared to be headed back home when she disappeared. Family members insist Tyarra would never have run away, and say she was planning to start classes soon on early childhood development at the Guilford Technical Community College nearby. If you have any information regarding Tyarra’s case, please call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.

NOEMI GONZALEZ

Noemi Gonzalez

For the family of Noemi Gonzalez, they have gone almost four years not knowing where the beloved mother and grandmother is. Noemi disappeared from her North Miami, Florida home in the early morning hours of February 12, 2014. Her adult son, Pedrito, was staying with Noemi at the time and says he awoke to find her gone. Her bed was unmade, the front door was unlocked, but her purse and cell phone were still inside. Few clues have ever been found in connection with the case. There is now a $20,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Noemi’s case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

MICHAEL VANZANDT

Michael Vanzandt

Michael Vanzandt was last seen the evening of March 5, 2016 while out with friends in downtown Hermosa Beach, California. Vanzandt, 36, of Lancaster was standing in line with friends outside the American Junkie gastropub at about 10:15 p.m. when he began walking toward a nearby liquor store. He has not been seen or heard from since. The Air Force veteran, and father of three, was going through a divorce, but family members said there were absolutely no red flags in his personal life that would have led to his disappearance. Because he is an avid swimmer, they fear he may have headed towards the water for a late night dip. However, none of Michael’s belongings were found on the beach. Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hermosa Beach Police Department at (310) 318-0360.

MORGAN BAUER

Morgan Bauer

Morgan Bauer mysteriously vanished after she moved across the country from Aberdeen, South Dakota to Atlanta, Georgia. According to Sherri Sichmeller, Morgan’s mother, the 19-year-old had arranged to stay with a man she met on Craigslist, offering to clean and do other chores until she settled into a job. But for an unknown reason, Morgan was reportedly kicked out of that temporary home and was living at a local motel. She stopped posting on social media, and last spoke with family members and friends, on February 29, 2016. Sherri told Dateline she continues to fight for her daughter’s case to receive the attention it deserves and regularly posts on the Missing Morgan Facebook page. No suspects or persons of interest have been named in this case. If you have any information regarding Morgan’s case, please call the Atlanta Police Missing Person Unit at (404) 546-4235.

KRISLYN GIBSON AND SIDNEY TAYLOR

Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor

Texas friends Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor, both 35 at the time, disappeared on April 2, 2016, while on a trip to Austin, Texas. The friends, who both live in Houston, were in town to attend the Urban Music Festival. They were staying with one of Sidney’s cousins for the weekend. They headed to a club late that Friday night with a friend, but never returned. That friend was later arrested on unrelated firearms charge. The day after Krislyn and Sidney disappeared, Sidney’s 2010 Dodge Charger was found abandoned in a parking lot in the Midtown district back in Houston. Krislyn is a single mother to a young son, and Sidney is a married father of four. Family and friends insist they wouldn’t disappear on their own. Austin Police say they have a suspect in mind but aren’t ready to publicly release the name. If you have any information regarding Krislyn and Sidney’s case, please call the Austin Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case unit at 512- 974-5250 or their Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

MARTIN ROBERTS

Martin Roberts

College student Martin Roberts was last seen around noon on April 21, 2016, near the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. In the time since, there have been very few clues as to what may have happened to the 19-year-old. Martin vanished without his cell phone, tablet or computer and did not have access to a vehicle, which makes his disappearance all the more troubling to his family. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook group Help Find Martin Roberts, where Martin’s family posts updates, and others share words of encouragement. If you have any information regarding Martin’s case, please call the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.

KIANNA GALVIN

Kianna Galvin

Kianna Galvin, of South Elgin, Illinois was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on May 6, 2016, leaving her family’s home. The 17-year-old told her younger sister she was headed to a nearby park to meet a friend and would return home in several hours. She never returned. Authorities have exhausted every lead in the case. They do not believe that Kianna ran away. Kianna’s family continues to post on social media pleading for anyone with information to call police. If you have any information regarding Kianna’s case, please call the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.

MONIQUE FIGUEROA

Monique Figueroa

Monique Figueroa told her family on May 19, 2015, that she was heading from her father’s home in Littlerock, California to visit friends in Los Angeles. Police recovered her 2004 Mercedes abandoned in a rural area outside Los Angeles several days later. Forensic tests were conducted, but no clues to Monique’s disappearance were uncovered. Several searches conducted over the past two years in relation to the case have not yielded anything significant. “I love my daughter; I would love her remains to be found and this case brought to a closure,” her father Jeff told Dateline in June 2016. Foul play has not been ruled out. When reached in November, police say they have potential leads that they are about to begin investigating. There is a reward for up to $20,000 for information leading to Monique’s whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Monique’s case, please call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.

LOGAN SCHIENDELMAN

Logan Schiendelman

On May 20, 2016, Logan Schiendelman’s black, 1996 Chrysler Sebring convertible was found abandoned on Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Maytown, Washington, one day after he was last seen at his parents’ home. Several drivers called 911 to report the vehicle on the shoulder and seeing a man, described as white with light brown or red hair jumping out and running into the woods. Earlier this year, another woman came forward saying she thought she saw two men in the back seat with another man matching Logan’s description. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has received many tips regarding potential sightings, as well as where remains may be located, but there have been no concrete leads into his disappearance. More than 8,000 people are part of the Facebook group ‘Logan Schiendelman is Missing’ and family members continue to post periodic updates on the case. Foul play has not been ruled in or out in the case, but Logan’s loved ones said they cannot imagine that he would run away. There is currently a $10,000 for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Logan’s case, please call Det. Frawley at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (360) 786-5599.

GLENDA PETERSON

Glenda Peterson

The mystery of what happened to Glenda Peterson over 20 years ago still plagues her family. The 40-year-old was with her youngest daughter, then 16, celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 1997 at Lake Thunderbird in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. There are many holes in what happened that night. According to the family, at the end of the night, Glenda accepted a ride from a man she met at the party. She handed her purse to her daughter and left without explanation. That was the last anyone saw of her. Glenda had a broken leg and was in a cast at the time. If you have any information regarding Glenda’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1600.

CHARLENE VOIGHT

Charlene Voight

Charlene Voight had just moved to Littleton, Colorado from her family’s home in Southern California when she disappeared. The move, in part, was so she could finally be with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jeff Beier. The “always happy” 36-year-old had just graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Landscape Architecture, and she was excited to start a new career. After not hearing from their daughter for several days, which was extremely unusual, Charlene’s parents reported her missing on July 8, 2016. A few weeks after Charlene vanished, her boyfriend Beier was arrested on unrelated charges of sexual assault involving another woman. In March, authorities concluded a search of a landfill north of Denver in connection with the case and, while they did not find Charlene's body, they did find some of her clothes. That clothing is now undergoing forensic DNA testing to see if there is any link to a suspect in her disappearance. If you have any information regarding Charlene’s case, please call the Littleton Police Department at (303) 794-1551.

SHANNAH BOITEAU

Shannah Boiteau

Shannah Boiteau was last seen June 22, 2016 near St. Cloud, Minnesota. The 23-year-old, originally from Chippewa Falls, Minnesota, was driving with her boyfriend along Highway 94 when he says she suddenly fled the car. She was barefoot and without her purse when she vanished into the thick woods that run parallel to the highway. Authorities reportedly witnessed her looking distressed as she made her way into the trees. What happened to her next is unknown. She’s the mother of a baby girl, who is now in the custody of her father and stepmother. Police told Dateline a few leads have come in in the past few months, but none has produced anything of significance. Anyone with information regarding Shannah’s disappearance is urged to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at (715) 723-4424.

ERIC PRACHT

Eric Pracht

Over one year ago, paramedic Eric Pracht vanished from his Lakewood, Colorado condominium. Eric was last seen leaving his condo just before midnight on July 22, 2016. He and his fiancée were hosting a party when a conversation turned into argument, and Eric left on a walk to get some air. He never returned. Several searches have been conducted around the area he was last seen, but few clues have been uncovered. If you have any information regarding Eric’s case, please call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 987-7111.

CECILIA CABRERA

Cecilia Cabrera

The last images of Cecilia Cabrera were captured on surveillance footage from the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, California. It was just before 1:00 a.m. on June 9, 2016, when the 31-year-old was seen leaving the casino in her dark grey Chevrolet Malibu. Several hours later, a call came in to the California State Highway Patrol that a burning vehicle had been discovered in an orchard near Goshen, about 30 miles away from the casino. It was Cecilia’s car, but she was not inside. Cecilia was last seen with her husband, Francisco Valdivia. In December of 2016, the Tulare County District Attorney's office filed charges against Valdivia for felony murder and arson. A woman, Rosalina Lopez, who was also married to Valdivia, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Both are currently on trial. Cecilia’s body has still not been found. If you have any information regarding Cecilia’s case, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at (559) 735-1880.

DANIELLE STISLICKI

Danielle Stislicki

The last time anyone saw Danielle Stislicki was December 2, 2016. The 28-year-old was last seen leaving her work at MetLife in Southfield, Michigan. She was supposed to meet a friend for dinner that evening, but didn’t show. Text messages and calls to her went unanswered. The next day, a close friend who went to check on her, found Danielle’s black 2015 Jeep Renegade parked in its usual spot right outside the entrance to her apartment complex. Floyd Galloway Jr. is considered a person of interest in this case. Galloway, 30, is a former security guard at the MetLife building where Danielle worked at the time of her disappearance. Authorities searched Galloway’s residence three weeks after her disappearance. Floorboards, several pieces of carpet, a mattress and Galloway’s car were removed from his home and sent for testing, according to police. No charges have been filed in connection with Danielle’s case. Anyone with information regarding the case, or who may have seen Danielle or her Jeep on December 2, is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

STACEY SMART

Stacey Smart

Stacey Smart has been missing from the small Trinity County town of Lewiston, California for just over a year. Stacey was last seen on October 12, 2016 at the home the 51-year-old shared with her boyfriend, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The details of what happened in the surrounding days remain unclear. Stacey is usually in contact with her family daily, but as Halloween quickly approached, concern grew when no one in Stacey’s family could get in contact with her. This remains an active case, and police are working on all tips that have come in, but no leads have produced any substantial information. If you have any information regarding Stacey’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 623-3740.

COLE THOMAS

Cole Thomas

Cole Thomas was last seen on November 25, 2016 on a trip from his new residence in Minnesota to North Carolina. The 22-year-old was reportedly traveling with two acquaintances he met at a new job. The last images of Cole show him inside a convenience store in the late hours of November 24 outside Mount Olive, North Carolina. The men who had been with Cole admitted to police they had been involved in a drug deal in which they had purchased methamphetamine. They said once the deal had been made, Cole became paranoid and began driving erratically. He then allegedly stopped the car, got out, and ran off. It was sometime around 3:00 a.m. Four men have been arrested and charged with concealment of Cole’s death. They are being held on bond. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the location of Cole’s body, and a $5,000 reward for information that leads to further arrests and the conviction of anyone responsible for his disappearance. Despite the charges, the Benson Police Department confirmed to Dateline the case is still being treated as a missing persons investigation. Anyone with information about Cole’s case is asked to call the Benson Police Department at 919-894-2091 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Raleigh Office at 919-779-8188.

DEREK ADAMS

Derek Adams

Derek Adams disappeared without a trace from his home in Byron, Maine in the early hours of December 29, 2016. According to the Portland NBC affiliate WCSH6, a hunter found skeletal remains on October 10, 2017. Authorities suspect they might be Derek’s remains. The family is now waiting for official confirmation from the state medical examiner’s office. The Oxford County Police Department was unable to comment on the status of the lab results, but confirmed to Dateline that Derek’s missing persons case is still open. Anyone with information regarding Derek’s case is urged to call the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at 1 (800) 733-1421.

ELAINE PARK

Elaine Park

Elaine has been missing for almost a year, but her mother will not give up hope. The last time anyone saw the 20-year-old was in the early-morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017. Elaine had driven to her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s family’s home in Calabasas the previous evening. Elaine’s mother says the young man told her that Elaine had suffered some type of panic attack around 4:00 a.m. the next morning. He said despite his efforts to have her stay, Elaine drove off in her car. Surveillance images from the property show Elaine’s car leave the home, although authorities aren’t certain who is driving. Three days later, Elaine’s 2015 Honda Accord was spotted parked on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The vehicle was unlocked, the key still in the ignition. Authorities found Elaine’s cell phone and other personal belongings inside the car. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

LANCE PERKINS

Lance Perkins

Lance Perkins called his mother Donna on the night of October 23, 2016 to tell her that he was having blackouts. She told him to call 911 and go to the hospital. The 43-year-old was taken by ambulance from his hotel in San Diego to UCSD in Hillcrest. Three hours later, security cameras caught him walking out of the hospital. He never returned to his hotel. And he never called his mother back. There are different accounts of what may have happened that night, but it’s unclear if Lance was treated that night or not. Because of privacy laws, it’s difficult to know exactly what happened. Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating, but little information has been released in connection with the case. Authorities have reportedly conducted several searches, but few clues have been found. Anyone with information regarding Lance’s case is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Michael Chambers

Michael Chambers was a 36-year veteran of the Dallas Fire Department before retiring in 2008. The 70-year-old husband, father and grandfather was the last person one could think would disappear, but Michael has now been missing for more than 8 months. Michael was last seen the morning of March 10, 2017. His wife told police she last spoke with him around 8:00 a.m., and several hours later, around 11:00 a.m., security video captured Michael walking out of the Walmart in Quinlan, Texas where he had bought some make-up for his wife. After his wife reported him missing, investigators found several drops of blood in a shed on the family property and, although there was no obvious sign of a struggle, authorities have characterized Michael’s disappearance as suspicious in nature. His truck, keys and wallet were found in the home. His cell phone is missing. The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding Michael’s case is urged to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800.

KARENA McCLERKIN

Karena McClerkin

Karena McClerkin was reported missing on October 13, 2016 after last being seen on October 11. The 18-year-old was reportedly walking in the 1000 block of South Washington Street just south of Kokomo, Indiana’s downtown area. Little is known about the events leading to her disappearance. Karena’s grandmother told Dateline that somewhere along the line, Karena had gotten involved with a number of substance abuse issues, and had been hanging out with an older crowd. However, Karena had spoken about the possibility of going to a rehabilitation facility in Florida that a girl she knew had told her about. She had begun filling out the paperwork when she disappeared. Kokomo Police confirm this is still an active and open case. Anyone with information regarding Karena’s case is urged to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 457-1105.

JOANNE ‘JO’ RINGER

Joanne 'Jo' Ringer

Joanne ‘Jo’ Ringer was about to start a new job, was a newlywed and was excited for the upcoming warm weather when she disappeared on March 2, 2017 in Clarksburg, Massachusetts. The day she disappeared, Jo reportedly went to visit a friend during the day. According to her husband Chad Reidy, Jo wasn’t at the house when he returned home that afternoon. Jo was set to work her first night at a new job that evening, but she didn’t show up, and she never returned home the next morning. Reidy, 42, who took his own life on April 7, is considered a suspect in the case, which is being treated as a homicide. In April 2017 Laura Reilly, a former girlfriend of Reidy, was arraigned on charges of misleading detectives as they investigated Joanne’s disappearance. Joanne's body has yet to be found. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police at (413) 743-4700. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call a tip line set up by Halo Investigations at (803) 559-4256.

MALINA NICKEL

Malina Nickel

Southern Oregon mother Malina Nickel vanished the day before Thanksgiving 2016. Malina’s mother, Chareen, knew something was wrong when her daughter didn’t show up, as planned, for dinner. She was last seen at her home on the night of November 23 by her 18-year-old nephew. At the time of her disappearance, Malina was on probation and had a warrant out for her arrest, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Family members insist that the 29-year-old would not leave her children. This remains an open and active case but no persons of interest have been named. Anyone with information regarding Malina’s case is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 541-774-6800.

VERONICA CASCIATO

Veronica Casciato

Veronica Casciato was last seen April 6, 2017 leaving the Harrogate campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, where she was working towards a degree in social work. When the 48-year-old missed a scheduled field trip with her class, the instructor called her husband Steve to see if he knew where she was, but he did not. Concern quickly grew when Veronica didn’t return home that night or the next day, as had been expected. Steve called the campus police department, and learned Veronica wasn’t in her dorm room either, but her belongings, including her clothes and computer, were still there. On April 20th, her Toyota Corolla was found just off Highway 165 in Eagle Gap. Although authorities have said they do not suspect anything suspicious at this time, Veronica’s loved ones fear her good-natured manner may have led her to trust someone with sinister intentions. Anyone with information regarding Veronica’s case is urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at (615) 744-4000 or the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 626-3385.

ANNA MACIEJEWSKA

Anna Maciejewska

Anna Maciejewska vanished on the morning of April 10, 2017 leaving her family’s home outside Malvern, Pennsylvania. The hazy details surrounding the 43-year-old mother’s disappearance have shaken her family and friends. Anna’s husband, who was the last person to see her that day, reportedly told authorities she left for work “in a panic” that morning, and then failed to return home that evening. Anna last talked to other members of her family on March 30 when she abruptly canceled their annual trip to Poland, which was out of character for her. Authorities confirm this case remains open and active. Anna was driving her 2011 Navy Blue Audi A4 with the Pennsylvania license plate HTF 2919 at the time of her disappearance. If you have any information regarding Anna’s case, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Barracks at (610) 486-6280.

CALANDRA STALLWORTH

Calandra Stallworth

Calandra Stallworth has been missing since March 27, 2017. On the night of her disappearance, the 29-year-old dropped her children off at her grandmother’s house in Crestview, Florida and headed to work at the Hilton Sandestin Beach. She called her grandmother after her shift, to let her know that she was on her way to pick up the children. But she never showed up that night. Calandra was dating a man named Antwon Smith, and on April 2, police spotted Antwon driving Calandra’s car with another female passenger inside. Antwon was arrested at the scene for cocaine and marijuana possession and for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Police have yet to charge any suspects in Calandra’s disappearance. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-3544 or (850) 682-2055.

JONATHAN REYNOSO AND AUDREY MORAN

Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran

Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran have been missing since May 10, 2017 from Coachella, California. Audrey, 26, told her family that morning that she was heading out to pick up her boyfriend Jonathan, 28, who is also known as Jonathan Darling, and take him up to his home in Palm Desert. Police say it’s unclear where Jonathan was last seen, or with whom. On May 11, friends and family couldn’t reach either of them and grew concerned. Just one day later, authorities used OnStar to track down Audrey’s 2010 GMC Terrain SUV. It had been parked and abandoned alongside a highway. The SUV had a nearly full tank of gas and had no obvious signs of damage, according to police reports. Forensic analysts did not find any signs of foul play inside the vehicle. Both of the couple’s cell phones are missing. There is a $10,000 reward for information that brings the couple home safe. Anyone with information about Jonathan or Audrey’s whereabouts is urged to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Office at (760) 836-1600.

JARED HANNA

Jared Hanna

Jared Hanna disappeared on July 2, 2011 while driving through Clinton County, Illinois. A witness told police they believe it was Jared, now 34, who knocked on their door around 8:30 a.m. asking for directions to a nearby town. The last confirmed sighting of Jared was at 11:45 a.m. on July 2 on security images at a local food mart. His cell phone last pinged off a tower in Centralia, nearly two hours from that food mart, around 9:30 p.m. that night. After that, the phone was either turned off or died. His 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned and out of gas on Joliff Bridge Road, an isolated area more than 70 miles from his home. After chasing down numerous leads for more than six years, police say none has produced any significant information. Anyone with information regarding Jared’s whereabouts is urged to call the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at (618) 594-4555. Clinton County Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Jared.

JOANNA AND SHARIECE CLARK

Joanna and Shariece Clark

Joanna Clark, 33, and her daughter Shariece Clark, 15, both went missing on February 4, 2017, but at different times. The exact circumstances of that Saturday afternoon and evening remain unclear, but Shariece was last heard from around 2:30 p.m., after she had finished babysitting her six younger siblings at their family’s home in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore. Later that night, her mother Joanna was thought to have been spending time with friends. Her last known communication was between 11:00 p.m. and midnight. It is unknown if Joanna ever made it home. It wasn’t until Joanna missed two work shifts, the following Monday and Tuesday, that the pair were reported missing by a friend of the family. If you have information on their whereabouts, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385.

CYNTHIA MARTINEZ

Cynthia Martinez

Cynthia Martinez had been out with friends at Tequila Nights Bar in Keizer, Oregon when she disappeared on July 16, 2017. Police say security cameras show Cynthia leaving the bar with two men and getting into a van in the early hours of the morning. One of those men, 30-year-old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, has since been named a person of interest in Cynthia’s disappearance; the second male she was seen with is not considered a person of interest at this time. Alvarez-Olivera’s van was found nearby at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Police declined to comment on what they found inside the van. If anyone has any information regarding Cynthia Martinez’s whereabouts, contact the Keizer Police Department at 503-856-3529.

AKIA EGGLESTON

Akia Eggleston

It’s been 7 months since, Akia Eggleston, went missing in Baltimore, Maryland. Alarm bells were sounded by the family when the 21-year-old failed to show up to her own baby shower scheduled for May 3, 2017. Shortly after calls to Akia went unanswered, and she missed her next prenatal appointment, family members visited her apartment to find only a couple dressers and her bed. They said it looked as if she had moved out. Akia was eight months pregnant, with a high-risk pregnancy, at the time. Her son would now be five months old. Originally, authorities said they did not suspect foul play in connection with her disappearance, but now believe foul play is involved. On November 7, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding Akia’s whereabouts. If you or anyone you know has information regarding her case, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385.

JENNA VAN GELDEREN

Jenna Van Gelderen

Jenna Van Gelderen was last heard from while pet sitting her parents’ cat, in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, on the night of August 18, 2017. The 25-year-old had plans to meet a friend at the home the next day, but when the friend arrived, neither Jenna nor her vehicle was there. Jenna’s brother Will was contacted, and he found their parents’ home in disarray. Many of Jenna’s belongings were left behind, and all that was missing was a WWII tapestry. After Jenna failed to make contact with her family on that Sunday, she was reported missing. Jenna’s dark blue Mazda 6 was found on September 5, parked along a road in northwest Atlanta. According to Detective Shiera Campbell of the DeKalb Police Department, there was nothing left in the car, and the gas tank was empty. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the DeKalb Police Department at (770) 724-7600.

DAVID GIPSON SMITH

David Gipson Smith

On August 6, 2017, David Gipson Smith vanished while on a trip from his family’s home in southern New Jersey to a friend’s house in Maryland. His family couldn’t reach him – police say his phone was either dead or was turned off – and reported him as missing once he failed to return home or show up to work. There was a potential sighting of David, 28, in southern New Jersey in November, but police have yet to find any corroborating evidence. There is a $6,000 reward for any information leading to David’s whereabouts. Anyone with information regarding his case is urged to call the Howard County Police Department at (410) 313-STOP. You can also visit the Facebook page Missing: David Gipson Smith, run by a Smith family friend, for more information.

CODY MACPHERSON

Cody MacPherson

Twenty-year-old Cody MacPherson was last seen on September 23, 2017 in Browns Mills, New Jersey after leaving a girl’s house on foot around 4:00 a.m. His mom called him later that morning to see where he was; when he didn’t answer, she wasn’t too concerned because she figured he was still with the girl. Twenty-four hours later, though, there was still no sign of Cody. His brother reported him missing that next day, September 24. Both the family and authorities have conducted searches of the area, but no significant evidence has been found. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pemberton Township Police Department at 609-894-3310. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call their confidential tip line at 609-894-3352.

EMMA COMPTON-LAYNE

Emma Compton-Layne

Emma Compton-Layne, 52, was last seen leaving the convenience store she owns in Cody, Virginia on June 17, 2017 after closing up for the night. She was supposed to visit her mother in the hospital the next day, but never showed. Emma’s husband was away for work when she disappeared, and police say he is not a person of interest at this time. Police have conducted ground searches of fields and waterways and have also used cadaver dogs in their search for Emma. In November, police confirmed to Dateline that human remains were found in the area near where Emma disappeared; the remains have been sent to a lab for identification. Police say those results could take up to two months to come back. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Compton-Layne is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334. There is a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

WADE TAYLOR

Wade Taylor

Marine Corps combat veteran Wade Taylor was last seen in the very early morning hours of May 6, 2017, by jail personnel at the Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Authorities confirmed to Dateline that Wade was not being held in the jail at the time, but had come of his own accord for unknown reasons. Wade, 38, had been honorably discharged after serving four years in the Marines, including in Afghanistan. Police say foul play is suspected and there are people of interest, but their names have not been released to the public. Anyone who may have seen Wade that early morning, or with information regarding Wade’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at 575-439-4300.

ALEXIS SCOTT

Alexis Scott

Alexis Scott was at a party in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois on the night of Friday September 22, 2017 when she vanished. Partygoers confirmed to police that Alexis was at the party, but nobody knows exactly when she left or if she left with anyone. The 20-year-old was reported missing five days later by her mom, April Allen. April told Dateline her worries grew when she realized her daughter hadn’t posted anything on social media, which she usually did daily. There have been no named suspects or persons of interest in the case. The family, along with community members, run the Alexis Camry Scott Facebook page to gather tips and organize meetings. If you have any information regarding Alexis Scott’s disappearance, please call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

JANET BARRA

Janet Barra

U.S. Navy veteran Janet Barra, 58, was last seen in a parking lot in Medford, New York at 9:17 a.m. on June 5, 2017. Just one day prior, her daughter Rebecca had gone looking for her at her apartment when she found out Janet hadn’t shown up to work. At Janet’s apartment, Rebecca found everything was gone except her mom’s furniture. She was able to get in contact with her mom once that day, but her phone was off by the next morning. Ten days later, Janet’s car was found unlocked in the same parking lot in which she was last seen. All of her belongings were inside the car. Janet suffers from PTSD and manic depression, and Rebecca is concerned for her well-being. Rebecca is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to her mom’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8552.

CORINNA SLUSSER

Corinna Slusser

Nineteen-year-old Corinna Slusser was last seen in the early morning hours of September 20, 2017 at the Haven Motel in Queens, New York. Two months earlier in July, just as Corinna was set to finish high school, she contacted her mom and said she had met somebody who could give her a place to stay in New York City. Corinna left for New York with just her cell phone, I.D., and the clothes on her back. Her family fears she has been entered into a sex trafficking ring against her will. The NYPD say they do not know Corinna’s whereabouts, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Corinna Slusser is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are strictly confidential.

JABEZ SPANN

Jabez Spann

Jabez Spann was last seen September 4, 2017 in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida. His mom, Tawana Spann, last spoke to the 14-year-old that night and says he didn’t mention anything out of the ordinary. Tawana told Dateline that, the next morning, Jabez’s maternal grandmother, with whom he lived, grew worried when she learned Jabez hadn’t gone to school. The Sarasota Police Department has partnered with the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct searches of the area. So far, they have found no significant evidence leading to Jabez’s whereabouts. Police are investigating a possible connection between Jabez’s disappearance and the local homicide of Travis Combs. A man named Reginald Parker originally told Jabez’s family and police that he saw Jabez accidentally witness a murder, but later retracted those statements. Parker has since been charged as an accessory after the fact to Travis’s murder. No arrests have been made in connection with Jabez’s disappearance. The FBI, the FLDE and the Sarasota Police Department are offering a combined $25,000 reward for any information leading to Jabez’s whereabouts. Anyone with information on Jabez’s case is asked to call Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or private investigator Joseph Randall at 941-780-2175.