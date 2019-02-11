Friends, family searching for missing Mississippi mother Danielle Whiteside Nipper

Danielle Whiteside Nipper has “been dealt a lot of tough life situations,” her friend Traci Hohenstein told Dateline. At 51 years old, Danielle is a breast cancer survivor and a recent widow. And now, Danielle is missing.

Danielle Whiteside Nipper Missing - Danielle Whiteside Nipper Facebook page

According to a Facebook post by the Hinds County Sheriff Victor P. Mason, Danielle was last seen on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at her home in Raymond, Mississippi. Danielle’s friend Traci told Dateline that Danielle’s teenage daughter Grace saw her mother around 10:30 a.m. that day. Grace told authorities she went back to sleep for a few hours, but when she woke up around 2:30 p.m., her mother was nowhere to be seen.

Since Danielle’s husband died, Danielle and Grace had moved into a nearby house with roommates. Grace said she asked the roommates if they knew where her mother was. They did not, and neither did any of Danielle’s friends.

Danielle’s car, keys, wallet and cell phone were all still at the house. When evening came and Danielle was still nowhere to be seen, Grace reported her mother missing.

Within 48 hours, Danielle’s friend Traci, who lives in Florida, saw Grace’s Facebook post about her mother’s disappearance. Traci, a mystery and missing persons fiction author, reached out to a mutual friend to see how she could help.

“When I got involved, the first thing I did was start the Missing - Danielle Whiteside Nipper Facebook page,” Traci told Dateline. “We made flyers. Then I reached out to the investigator to see if I could get more of what was going on.”

Danielle Whiteside Nipper Missing - Danielle Whiteside Nipper Facebook page

Dateline was unable to reach the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department by Monday evening, but Traci told Dateline the Sheriff’s Department was present during a private search effort by another one of Danielle’s friends, Mike Macko.

“After an intensive ground search of several properties consisting of thick woods, creeks, and ponds, there was no evidence of Danielle,” Macko wrote in a post on the Missing – Danielle Whiteside Nipper Facebook page. “We covered an area of about 3 square miles. We would like to thank the volunteers and Hinds County Sheriff Department for their support. May God Bless the family and we pray for a good outcome of this horrible situation.”

Friends tell Dateline that Danielle’s daughter Grace is currently staying with a maternal uncle in North Carolina.

Danielle was last seen wearing maroon sweatpants, a white t-shirt and Nike shoes. She is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing about 150 lbs. with dyed black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danielle, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Office at (601) 974-2900.