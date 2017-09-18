When Leon Van Gelderen got the call that his daughter Jenna's car had been found, he had hoped their family’s nightmare had come to an end.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Jenna is still missing.

"We just want to let her know we love her and want her home safe," Leon Van Gelderen, Jenna's father, told Dateline. "We don't believe she left on her own. It's terrifying to think about."

The last time Jenna, 25, was seen was the night of Friday, August 18, 2017 while she was housesitting for her parents in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta. Leon and his wife were away in Canada.

Jenna, who lives only a few miles away from her parents, was staying in their home to watch their elderly cat. Jenna has high-functioning autism, and had moved out to live on her own in March, family members say. The Gwinnett Tech graduate is usually in daily contact with her parents or her brother.

The next day, Jenna had plans to meet a friend at the home. But when the friend arrived, neither Jenna nor her vehicle was there. Jenna's brother was contacted and he headed over, Leon said.

"He found the house in a bit of disarray," Leon said. "The TV was on and things were messy. Her suitcase was gone, but items she would have taken with her if she had left, were still there. Her phone charger, shoes, cosmetics."

He also noted an odd item; a World War II tapestry, of little monetary value, was missing from a frame on the wall.

Unsure if Jenna had simply headed to her own home for the day, her family waited to see if they would hear from her. When they hadn't by Sunday, they called authorities to report her missing.

The DeKalb Police Department continues to investigate the case. The latest development was the discovery of Jenna's dark blue, 2010 Mazda 6 sedan on September 5, parked along a road in northwest Atlanta. A woman who had seen the information on Facebook recognized the car when she drove past, Leon said.

The discovery was not made public by Jenna's family until late last week, nearly 10 days after the discovery.

Officials have not released what type of shape the vehicle was in, or what, if anything, they found inside. A spokesperson with the DeKalb Police Department had not returned Dateline's request for comment as of Monday afternoon.

The search for Jenna has been equallyfilled with hope and heartbreak. Leon told Dateline initial inaccuracies about his daughter were given to police and the media, hindering some of the search efforts.

Those rumors, he believes, were spread by those who perhaps have more information about Jenna's case than they have reported. He and the rest of Jenna's family are pleading for any friends or acquaintances of Jenna who may have seen or spoken with her on August 18 or 19 to phone police.

"It's a scary situation for us, because if someone came to our home and took her, they obviously know where we live," Leon said. "We really believe someone out there knows more than they are letting on, and it's time to come forward."

Jenna Van Gelderen is described as 4'11" tall, weighing 140 lbs. with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the DeKalb Police Department at (770) 724-7600.

Family members also set up the Facebook page "Help Find Jenna Van Gelderen" to help spread awareness about Jenna's case.