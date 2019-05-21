Remains of missing California man Troy Wigington found in wooded field

Authorities have found skeletal remains of a California man missing since December.

A press release from the Eureka Police Department said a survey crew found the remains of Troy Wigington, 44, in a wooded field outside of Eureka, California shortly after 4:00 p.m. on May 12, 2019. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area, where Troy’s identification and clothing were also found.

Troy Wigington

“The next of kin were contacted by the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office,” the press release read. “An autopsy was performed. There were no signs of foul play.”

As Dateline has previously reported, Troy was last seen leaving his Eureka, California house on foot around 8:30 a.m. on December 11, 2018. Eureka police told local media that Troy’s wife Kelly was the last person known to have seen him.

"According to the wife, he walked away from the house during an argument and made some statements to the fact that he was going to go hang himself in the woods," Eureka Police Department Detective Rick Bise said. "The only bad thing we have is that the wife says he might be suicidal, but we can't verify that." Dateline was unable to locate Troy’s wife Kelly for her recollection of events that morning.

Police said that Kelly reported her husband missing on December 14, a few days after he allegedly left the house. Troy’s sisters Lisa Wigington and Stephanie Butler told Dateline in April that they conducted multiple searches for Troy in the months following his disappearance. It’s unknown whether the woods in which Troy was eventually found had previously been searched.

In a Facebook post on the Help Find Troy Wigington page, family posted about the findings.

“We are very sorry to say, Troy Wigington was found as an angel. We thank you for all your help and concern,” the post read. “The outpouring of support and love is heartwarming. Please keep Troy’s family in your prayers. Troy will be greatly missed and forever loved.”