A mother of three has been found safe 11 days after she disappeared from her South Carolina home, according to authorities investigating her disappearance.

Ashley Nicole Rabon, 26, was last seen on the night of March 30, 2018 at her home in Lexington, South Carolina. Courtesy of Britni Martin

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a press release that Ashley Rabon, 26, was found “in a house with her phone this afternoon.” The release continued to say Ashley “left her home willingly March 30, according to statements she made to investigators.”

Ashley was last seen at her Lexington, South Carolina home on March 30 shortly before 7:45 p.m. Lexington and Aiken County authorities located her in Aiken County, about 40 minutes southwest of Lexington.

As Dateline has previously reported, Ashley’s husband Matt had reported her missing to police on March 31. Matt told Dateline a neighbor told him they had seen Ashley get into a car with an unknown person the night before, while he had been away from the house with the couple’s three children.

On Sunday, April 8, three separate, identical text messages were sent from Ashley’s phone. Britni Martin, Ashley’s sister, told Dateline the texts came in at 4:38 p.m. and simply said, “I’m sorry. I love you.”

“She only sent it to three people: myself, my mother and her best friend,” Britni told Dateline on Monday. “All of us were replying and trying to get her to answer again.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, a post on the Find Ashley Nicole Rabon Facebook page acknowledged that Ashley had been found.

“ASHLEY HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS ALIVE, WE DONT KNOW DETAILS,” the post said. “PLEASE GIVE US SPACE AND THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING.”

Ashley Nicole Rabon was originally featured in Dateline’s Missing in America series on April 9, 2018.