Texas man Chris Sanders vanishes while on a walk near his home

When a person goes missing, it doesn’t matter how old they are – a mother’s desire to find her child remains even if her child is an adult.

That desire is what has been fueling Sandy Sanders since her son, Chris Sanders, vanished six months ago.

“I’m desperate,” Sandy Sanders told Dateline. “He may be 40 years old, but he’s still my kid.”

Sandy’s son Chris was living in a trailer park in Monahans County, Texas, and was working in the oil fields with Sandy’s brother-in-law. Sandy told Dateline that Chris and his co-workers were having a cookout on the night of August 12, 2017. People at the cookout have since told Sandy that Chris seemed agitated at the cookout, but it was unclear as to what was frustrating him.

Sandy noted to Dateline her son Chris did suffer from bipolar disorder.

"He was extremely tired and stressed out,” Chris’s wife Angela Sanders told NBC affiliate KWES in September 2017. She said she spoke to Chris on the phone while he was at the cookout.

“The next morning, Chris went for a walk around 9:30 a.m.,” Sandy told Dateline. “Forty-five minutes later, my nephew [who also lived there and worked in the oil fields] called him and asked where he was.”

Sandy’s nephew told her Chris said he was walking eastbound on I-20, an area Sandy describes as an unusual place for a walk.

“Then, Chris hung up the phone. When my nephew called back a few minutes later, Chris’s phone was already off,” Sandy said.

That was the last time anyone is known to have spoken with Chris. His camper and truck were left at the trailer park.

Sandy told Dateline she only found out her son was missing three days later, on August 16, when Chris’s wife Angela called her around 10:30 p.m.

“[Angela] said, ‘I thought you might want to know Chris has been missing [since the 13th]’,” Sandy said. “Then she asked me if I thought she needed to file a missing persons report. I said yes -- she did need to.”

Dateline reached out to Chris’s wife Angela for comment but hadn’t heard back as of Monday afternoon.

Sandy said she was under the impression that Angela was going to report Chris as missing. The next day, Sandy posted on Facebook to get the word out about her missing son. Sandy says her former sister-in-law, who is a police officer at the Lone Star Police Department, saw the post. Since she knew Chris, she called the Monahans Police Department to follow up on the case.

According to Sandy, that’s when she found out a missing persons report had not yet been filed for Chris. The Monahans Police Department reportedly said they hadn’t been contacted about his disappearance. Dateline reached out to the Monahans Police Department for comment, but hadn’t heard back as of Monday afternoon.

“My sister-in-law mentioned [Chris’s medical] history and they were all over it,” Sandy said. “He was on the max dosage of bipolar medicine.”

Sandy said she believes her son may have been off of his medicine prior to his disappearance.

Desperate to speak to someone about finding her son, Sandy called her local Sheriff, Sheriff Jack Martin at the Morris County Sheriff’s Department.

“I contacted the Monahans Police Department on August 18th and they said they were working on it,” Sheriff Martin told Dateline.

For the next few weeks, Sandy said she was in daily contact with the Monahans Police Department, but they had been unable to uncover any significant leads in finding Chris.

"I think that considering his medical condition, I think the stress just overwhelmed him. I think he just snapped," Chris’s wife Angela told KEWS.

“If Chris is out there and is OK and doesn’t want to come home, I would be fine with that,” Sandy told Dateline. “I just need him to tell me he’s OK.”

Sandy says her son, a father of two teenagers, is a “very loving, outgoing” man.

“He loves his kids. He loves his family,” Sandy said. “He never meets a stranger.”

Chris Sanders is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing about 210 lbs. He has strawberry blonde hair and typically has a full beard and mustache. Chris was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt with the letters "TCU", blue jeans and boots. If you have any information on Chris’s whereabouts, please call the Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254.