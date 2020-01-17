10 LGBTQ books to watch out for in 2020

From coming-of-age memoirs to illustrated children’s books, 2020 promises to be a great year for LGBTQ storytelling. Here are 10 upcoming titles to kick off a new decade.
Beyond Survival
Edited by Ejeris Dixon, Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha
"Beyond Survival: Strategies and Stories From the Transformative Justice Movement" brings together a diverse group of authors to strategize grassroots solutions to problems of violence that do not rely on the criminal justice system. Expected publication: Jan. 21.
Queering Drag
By Meredith Heller
Are you a drag devotee? Want to understand more about what gender-bending performance is? Exploring variety and vaudevillian male impersonators, author Meredith Heller explains how these performances bend, twist or otherwise challenge gender categories in "Queer Drag: Redefining the Discourse of Gender-Bending." Expected publication: Feb. 4.
Bodies and Barriers
Edited by Adrian Shanker
Finding adequate health care is often a struggle for LGBTQ people. Through sharing the experiences of 26 queer activists, "Bodies and Barriers: Queer Activists on Health" sheds light on these struggles and offers a road map for health equity. Expected publication: March 1.
This Town Sleeps
By Dennis E. Staples
The first book from Ojibwe writer Dennis E. Staples,"This Town Sleeps" tells the story of a complicated relationship between Marion Lafournier, a gay Ojibwe man, and Shannon, his white, closeted high school classmate. Expected publication: March 3.
Rust Belt Femme
By Raechel Anne Jolie
“A PhD and multiple major-city addresses can never change that being poor is written in my blood and my bones as much as it is sung from my tight skirts and cheap lipstick. Being poor, really, became the building blocks of my gender; this embodied expression we in the queer community call femme,” Raechel Anne Jolie writes in her memoir Rust Belt Femme. Jolie provides a complex and gripping account of her family’s struggle to make ends meet in rural Ohio and her coming-of-age in Cleveland Heights' '90s counterculture. Expected publication: March 10.
The Henna Wars
by Adiba Jaigirdar
Love young-adult novels? Know someone who does? Check out Adiba Jaigirdar’s debut novel, "The Henna Wars," a romantic comedy about two teenage girls with rival henna businesses who grapple with questions of identity, religion and culture. Expected publication: May 12.
Be Amazing: A History of Pride
By Desmond Napoles (author), Dylan Glynn (illustrator)
With an overarching message of self-acceptance, "Be Amazing" looks at the history of the LGBTQ community through the eyes of drag kid Desmond Napoles. This colorful book is geared toward children ages 3-6. Expected publication: May 26.
Rainbow Revolutionaries
By Sarah Prager (author), Sarah Papworth (illustrator)
From celebrities such as Adam Rippon and Ellen DeGeneres to queer icons such as Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, "Rainbow Revolutionaries: 50 LGBTQ+ People Who Made History" seeks to bring to life the "vibrant histories" of pioneering queer people that "our history books forgot to mention." This is geared toward children ages 8-12. Expected publication: May 26.
Reynaldo Rivera
Edited by Hedi El Kholti, Lauren Mackler
This collection of almost 200 images by acclaimed photographer Reynaldo Rivera documents gay Latinx Los Angeles of the '80s and '90s. Expected publication: June 16.
Live to Tell
Edited by Michael Broder, Robert Carr
Slated for publication on World AIDS Day, "Live to Tell: Surviving the First 40 Years of HIV/AIDS," collects poems about survival, love, friendship and care. The book comes out of the HIV Here & Now Project, which uses art to advocate for a cure for the disease. Expected publication: Dec. 1.