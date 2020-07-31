10 must-read LGBTQ stories from July

If you missed any of July's most popular LGBTQ stories, we have you covered. From movie executives killing "Scooby Doo" fans' "lesbian Velma dreams" to claims that a transgender prisoner was "set up" after making a #MeToo complaint, it was a busy month for queer news.
Trans model makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history
Sports Illustrated featured its first openly transgender model for the magazine's annual swimsuit issue. Valentina Sampaio was named a 2020 Rookie of the Year for its issue that hit stands on July 21, marking the first time a trans beauty is featured on the pages of the iconic publication. (July 10, 2020)
Putin mocks U.S. Embassy for flying rainbow flag
President Vladimir Putin mocked the U.S. Embassy in Moscow for flying a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBTQ rights, suggesting it reflected the sexual orientation of its staff. (July 5, 2020)
'Scooby-Doo' writer says studio killed fans' 'lesbian Velma dreams'
"Scooby-Doo" writer James Gunn revealed that his plan to feature the brainy detective Velma as an "explicitly gay" character in the 2002 live-action movie was axed by studio executives. (July 13, 2020)
Pompeo says U.S. should limit which human rights it defends
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued for a more limited U.S. view of global human rights advocacy based on the principals laid out by America's Founding Fathers, a suggestion critics assumed meant stepping away from more modern concepts such as support for women and the LGBTQ communities around the world. (July 17, 2020)
A Pennsylvania fair becomes ensnared in online transphobia
A charity event in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, became fodder for controversy after a social media post compared a man in a dunk tank — who was wearing a dress, blond wig and glasses — to the state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender and has been leading the state’s coronavirus response. (July 22, 2020)
North Dakota governor blasts party's anti-LGBTQ resolution
North Dakota’s Republican governor blasted an anti-LGBTQ resolution that was passed by hundreds of his party’s delegates, calling it insulting and divisive. (July 24, 2020)
Trump admin. moves to repeal trans protections in homeless shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to move forward with a measure that would permit federally funded homeless shelters to house transgender clients according to their sex assigned at birth. (July 2, 2020)
Trans man files discrimination suit after hospital cancels hysterectomy
A transgender man is suing the University of Maryland Medical System in federal court, claiming his rights were violated when his gender-affirming surgery was canceled by one of the hospital system's subsidiaries. (July 22, 2020)
Lawyers say trans prisoner was 'set up' after making #MeToo complaint
California prison officials are staring down yet another lawsuit from a transgender woman who says she was abused in custody. (July 7, 2020)
Petitioners want Marsha P. Johnson statue to replace Columbus monument
More than 75,000 people have signed on to a petition to have a statue of Marsha P. Johnson erected in her hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey, in place of its existing Christopher Columbus monument. (July 1, 2020)