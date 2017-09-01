11 LGBTQ-Inclusive Podcasts You Should Know

We asked NBC Out's social media followers to share their favorite LGBTQ-inclusive podcasts with us, and here are their top recommendations. Happy listening!

Food 4 Thot

Food 4 Thot is a podcast about sex, relationships, race, identity, books and "unnecessary drama."

-

Making Gay History

Making Gay History is "bringing the voices of queer history to life through intimate conversations with LGBTQ champions, heroes and witnesses to history."

-

Nancy Podcast

(L-R) Kathy Tu and Tobin Low, hosts of NPR's new podcast, "Nancy" WNYC Studios

WNYC Studios' podcast "Nancy" is hosted by Kathy Tu and Tobin Low, who share "provocative stories and frank conversations about the LGBTQ experience today."

-

The Read

This weekly podcast is hosted by Kid Fury and Crissle, who cover "hip-hop and pop culture's most trying stars." On The Read, "no star is safe from Fury and Crissle unless their name is Beyoncé."

-

LGBTQ&A

LGBTQ&A is a podcast "documenting the stories of the LGBTQ community — all races, genders, sexualities and everyone in between."

-

Homophilia

Dave Holmes (left) and Matt McConkey are the hosts of "Homophilia,' a podcast on Earwolf.com Courtesy of Earwolf

On Homophilia, hosts Dave Holmes and Matt McConkey "grill LGBT celebrities on what they’re loving and who they’re loving." This comedic podcast "celebrates pop culture obsessions and interrogates guests on their personal experiences with dating, sex and love."

-

Throwing Shade

Host of "Throwing Shade" Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson. Courtesy of TV Land

Throwing Shade provides provide a comedic take on pop culture and politics through both a feminist and LGBTQ lens.

-

Sewers of Paris

Matt Baume is the host of the weekly podcast "Sewers of Paris." Courtesy of mattbaume.com

Sewers of Paris is a weekly podcast that explores "how gay men's lives were shaped by their favorite books, movies, music and shows."

-

Dead for Filth

Dead for Filth features "in-depth discussions on queer horror."

-

VS Podcast

The "VS Podcast" is presented by the Poetry Foundation. Courtesy of the Poetry Foundation

The VS Podcast, hosted by poets Danez Smith and Franny Choi, is a "bi-weekly series where poets confront the ideas that move them."

-

What's the Tee?

Michelle Visage (L) and RuPaul attend the MTV Movie And TV Awards on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"What's the Tee?" is hosted by "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

-

Since we couldn't fit every suggestion we received in this listicle, here's the Twitter thread where you can find more:

What's your favorite LGBTQ podcast? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/wsXOEaoMs1 — NBC Out (@NBCOUT) August 29, 2017

