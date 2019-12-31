15 most popular LGBTQ news stories of 2019

This year's most clicked on queer stories include a politically savvy drag queen, lesbian World Cup winners, trans dads and more.
Clockwise from top, Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's soccer team; NBC News anchor Meagan Fitzgerald and her fiancee Kelly Heath; Pissi Myles reports from Capitol Hill; transgender couple Jay Thomas and Jamie Brewster with their son.
Clockwise from top, Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's soccer team; NBC News anchor Meagan Fitzgerald and her fiancee Kelly Heath; Pissi Myles reports from Capitol Hill; transgender couple Jay Thomas and Jamie Brewster with their son.Reuters; AP; for NBC News
By Brooke Sopelsa

From a drag queen’s surprise appearance at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump to a once-prominent "conversion therapist" deciding to "pursue life as a gay man," here are 15 of our most clicked on LGBTQ news stories of 2019.

NBC anchor Meagan Fitzgerald, left, announced her engagement on June 2, 2019.Courtesy of Meagan Fitzgerald

In special Pride message, NBC anchor announces her engagement

News anchor Meagan Fitzgerald commemorated the beginning of Pride Month with an inspiring message for LGBTQ viewers: Being who you are is more than enough. (June 3, 2019)

Click for full story

Jay Thomas, left, and his wife are both trans. Thomas birthed the couple's son.Nikki Boliaux / for NBC News

Trans dads tell doctors: 'You can be a man and have a baby'

Transgender men say they face misinformation, bias and a lack of understanding from the medical establishment when they decide to start a family. (May 19, 2019)

Click for full story

Pissi Myles goes through security before an impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2019.Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Drag queen sashays into Trump impeachment hearings

Pissi Myles made an unexpected, and quite noticeable, appearance at President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings. (Nov. 13, 2019)

Click for full story

Aimee Stephens is at the center of a Supreme Court case over transgender rights.Paul Sancya / AP file

Trans workers not covered by civil rights law, Trump admin says

The Trump administration filed a brief with the Supreme Court arguing transgender workers are not protected by federal civil rights law and can be fired due to their gender identity. (Aug. 16, 2019)

Click for full story

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 24, 2019.Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images

Gay Republican group's director resigns after Trump endorsement

The executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans is the latest official to resign from the conservative LGBTQ group after it recently endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election. (Aug. 27, 2019)

Click for full story

The Morning Rundown

Get a head start on the morning's top stories.
Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, and Megan Rapinoe on July 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.Michael Kovac / Getty Images file

Lesbian visibility at Women's World Cup has impact far off field

The U.S. Women’s National Team boasts multiple world titles and at least five out and proud LGBTQ players. (July 5, 2019)

Click for full story

Brittany Spencer was fired after refusing to serve customers making rude remarks about a trans patron.WTMJ

Waitress fired after refusing to serve transphobic customers

A waitress who was fired after refusing to serve transphobic customers at a Wisconsin restaurant on Saturday said she has no regrets about putting “morals over money.” (Oct. 17, 2019)

Click for full story

Ed Buck, center, interrupts California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman's event in L.A. on Sept. 22, 2010.Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images file

2nd man found dead in Calif. home of Democratic donor Ed Buck

A dead man was found in the L.A.-area apartment of Democratic donor Ed Buck — the second time a body has been discovered in his home in the last year and a half. (Jan. 8, 2019)

Click for full story

Gabrielle Union and Zion Wade at the Miami Beach Pride march@dwyanewade

NBA star Dwyane Wade shares support for son's Miami Pride appearance

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade shared his support publicly for his 11-year-old son, who appeared at the annual Miami Beach Pride march. (April 8, 2019)

Click for full story

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall event in Creston, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 2019.Scott Morgan / Reuters file

Would Buttigieg be the first gay president? Maybe not.

“I would imagine we’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay, we just didn’t know which ones,” Pete Buttigieg said in an interview. Historians weigh in. (June 22, 2019)

Click for full story

Police detain Yelena Grigoryeva during an anti-LGBTQ discrimination rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 17.Anton Vaganov / Reuters file

Russian LGBTQ activist killed after being listed on gay-hunting site

A Russian LGBTQ activist, Yelena Grigoryeva, was fatally stabbed in St. Petersburg after her name was listed on a website that encourages people to “hunt” LGBTQ activists. (July 23, 2019)

Click for full story

David Matheson, a former gay conversion therapist, has come out as gay.Courtesy of David Matheson

Once-prominent ‘conversion therapist’ will ‘pursue life as a gay man’

David Matheson, a once prominent Mormon “conversion therapist” who claims to have helped some gay men remain in heterosexual marriages, is looking for a boyfriend. (Jan. 23, 2019)

Click for full story

JJ Warren speaks in favor of full inclusion for LGBTQ persons during the 2019 United Methodist General Conference in St. Louis on Feb. 25, 2019.Mike DuBose / UMNS file

LGBTQ United Methodist leaders gutted by church's anti-gay decision

The United Methodist Church strengthened its ban on openly gay clergy and same-sex marriages. (March 23, 2019)

Click for full story

Mat Staver, founder of the Liberty Counsel, on Sept. 8, 2015, in Grayson, Kentucky.Timothy D. Easley / AP

Evangelical group wants gays removed from anti-lynching bill

Liberty Counsel opposes including the words "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in a federal anti-lynching bill. (Jan. 9, 2019)

Click for full story

Chris, left, and Melania say they were the victims of a homophobic assault on a London bus.via Facebook

Fifth teen arrested in attach against lesbian couple on London bus

The teens allegedly demanded the two women kiss "so they could enjoy watching" before beating them. (June 7, 2019)

Click for full story

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Image: Brooke SopelsaBrooke Sopelsa

Brooke Sopelsa is the editorial director of NBC Out, NBC News' LGBTQ digital destination. 