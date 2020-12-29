20 LGBTQ-inclusive shows and films we binged in 2020

In a year when binge-watching has become a way of life for many people, those seeking out LGBTQ-inclusive television shows and films have had a variety of new content to choose from while hunkering down.

As 2020 comes to an end, we asked NBC Out's followers on Facebook and Twitter to share with us their favorites. Here are some of the many titles they enjoyed this year, along with a few of our own favorites.

'The Boys in the Band'

Like the 1968 Tony Award-winning play of the same name, Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaption of "The Boys in the Band" takes place over one night in one apartment in the late '60s where a group of gay men have gathered to celebrate a birthday.

"My message to young people is let this movie guide you, to clock you, to remind you of who you are, who you came from, what the ancestors went through and why we all need to work our tails off, to not ever go back," actor Robin de Jesus, who plays Emory in the film, said this year.

'Star Trek: Discovery'

This CBS All Access series, which is currently in its third season, follows the crew of the USS Discovery on various adventures as they patrol space. Earlier this year, the series made franchise history by introducing the first transgender and nonbinary characters.

'Little Fires Everywhere'

Based on Celeste Ng's best-selling novel of the same name, the Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere" follows two mothers in the 1990s whose lives become intertwined when they live under the same roof. Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon both star in and co-produced the drama, which includes an LGBTQ storyline.

'Love, Victor'

"Love, Victor" Mitchell Haaseth / Hulu

This Hulu series follows up on the 2018 movie "Love, Simon," the first gay teen romantic comedy made by a major Hollywood studio. The show centers on the coming-of-age path of a Latino high school student raised in a religious, working-class family.

'A Secret Love'

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel in "A Secret Love" on Netflix. Courtesy Netflix

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel lived as a couple behind closed doors for seven decades, careful to hide their same-sex romance from society. The Netflix documentary “A Secret Love” shines a spotlight on the women's clandestine love story and their decision to live out their final chapter as an openly gay couple.

'Umbrella Academy'

A scene from Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy." Christos Kalohoridis / Netlfix

This Netflix superhero show, based on a comic book series of the same name, has two seasons under its belt and a third in the works. It centers on seven estranged siblings with extraordinary powers who are reunited after their father's death. Newly out transgender actor Elliot Page is among the series' stars.

'The Half of It'

Straight-A student Ellie is hired by a jock who needs help to win over a girl at their high school. This Netflix show gets complicated as Ellie begins to develop feelings for the same girl.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

Victoria Pedretti and Amelia Eve in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'. Eike Schroter / Netflix

Victoria Pedretti stars in this Netflix series as Dani, an American au pair tasked with taking care of two orphaned children at a British estate. Fans have loved the queer love story that develops between Dani and the estate's gardener in this horror show that takes place during the 1980s.

'Ammonite'

Mary Anning, played by Kate Winslet and Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. NEON

Oscar-winner Kate Winslet plays 19th century paleontologist Mary Anning, who falls for a wealthy man's wife (Saoirse Ronan) after she falls ill and is left in Anning's care. The film is based on a true story, and the letters between the two women served as an inspiration for Winslet's performance, she told Variety.

'The L Word: Generation Q'

Stephanie Allynne as Natalie Baker and Leisha Hailey as Alice Pieszeckie in season 1, episode 8 of "The L Word: Generation Q" on Showtime. Erica Parise / SHOWTIME

This sequel to the groundbreaking Showtime lesbian drama, "The L Word," which aired from 2004 to 2009, explores the lives and loves of queer women in Los Angeles. "Generation Q" brings back some of the original characters and adds several newer, diverse roles into the mix.

'Disclosure'

Transgender activist and actress Laverne Cox served as executively produced for this Netflix documentary that examines over 100 years of transgender people depicted on screen.

'Schitt’s Creek'

Moira played by Catherine O'Hara, Alexis played by Annie Murphy, Johnny played by Eugene Levy, and David played by Dan Levy in the final season of "Schitt's Creek." Pop TV

This year's sixth and final season had fans mourning over this Canadian sitcom about a rich family that is forced to move to a small, rural town after they lose it all. The show won nine Emmy awards this year.

'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy star in this holiday rom-com from Hulu. Stewart's character, Abby, plans on proposing to her girlfriend (Davis) at her family's house on Christmas, but things change when Abby finds out the woman she loves isn't out to her family.

'Teenage Bounty Hunters'

In this Netflix comedy series, teenage twin sisters team up with a veteran bounty hunter to take down criminals in their Southern town. While the show has many vocal fans on Twitter — and a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score — it was canceled after one season, according to Deadline.

'Wynonna Earp'

"Wynonna Earp" follows the great granddaughter of Wyatt Earp as she "battles demons and other creatures" and brings the "paranormal to justice," according to SyFy. Now in its fourth season, this Canadian series has multiple queer female characters.

'Uncle Frank'

This Amazon Prime film follows the life of a teenager who leaves her rural hometown to study at New York University, where her Uncle Frank works as a professor. She finds out he's not only gay but secretly lives with his partner. After the death of Frank's father, he reluctantly returns back with his niece to their Southern hometown where he finally faces the trauma he's been running away from.

'Euphoria'

This teen drama series stars the actress and singer Zendaya and the transgender model and actress Hunter Schafer as their characters "navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media," according to HBO. Zendaya, 24, won an Emmy this year for her performance, becoming the youngest to win best lead actress in a drama.

'Pose'

Ryan Murphy’s hit FX show “Pose” highlights the struggles of trans women of color in a series that takes place in New York City's Black and Latinx ballroom scene during the late 1980s. The award-winning show, which stars the trans actresses Indya Moore and Angelica Ross, made Emmy history last year when Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win best lead actor in a drama.

'The Politician'

Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” follows a young ambitious student during his political campaigns as he sets his eyes on becoming president. The comedy series, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, has been applauded for including queer characters without making their sexuality or gender identity their defining trait. Season two was released June 19 on Netflix.

'Batwoman'

“Batwoman” follows out lesbian Kate Kane as she fights bad guys on the streets of Gotham. The first season starred Ruby Rose as Kane/Batwoman, but Rose decided to leave the CW series in May. Javicia Leslie has taken over the title role for season two, which is set to debut Jan. 17.

