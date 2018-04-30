Alieva and Movsumov decided to narrow the scope of their work to the topic of gender identity, without alluding to the sexual orientation of their subjects. While the two often get grouped together, they are distinct concepts.

“This work is primarily about not tying people to stereotypes so they can live how they want to live,” Movsumov said of the decision.

One of the subjects of “Not Necessary!” is a 20-year-old androgynous model who goes by the pseudonym Nick Frank. Frank, who is sitting next to a stuffed rabbit in his portrait, said he always preferred soft toys as a child, since they were usually not categorized according by gender.

Frank said one of his fondest childhood memories was when his grandmother knit him a dress. “Grandmother always treated all of this pretty well. She would say, ‘If it’s beautiful, why not?’” Frank recalled.

Years later, while working as a model, Frank rediscovered dresses. A photographer with whom he was working suggested Frank appear in a photoshoot as a woman. At first, Frank said, he thought it was too risky.

“The first minute, when I showed up in a dress, I felt very uncomfortable,” he recalled. “But I was enthralled by the process.”

The photographs taken at that shoot were eventually published in ANON, a blog and bi-annual print magazine based in Austin,Texas.

While Frank, who said he’s comfortable with either male or female pronouns, said he was initially afraid to present as a woman, he now finds pleasure in the process.

“I like that my body is not only masculine. It can also be feminine. It can transform from one state to another,” Frank explained. “I think this is beautiful.”

Frank said his feminine alter ego, Nicole, emerged at that memorable photo shoot. He describes her as impudent, courageous and energetic. “Generally, she’s a bitch,” he said, using the word as a campy term of endearment.

Embracing Nicole led him to be more confident and self-accepting, he said, noting he had always been “the modest boy.”

“I was quiet. It was very hard for me to communicate in society,” Frank added, noting that he channeled qualities he felt he lacked into Nicole.