SYDNEY — The majority of Australians support the country becoming the 26th nation to legalize same-sex marriage, the results of a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

More than three quarters of the country's eligible voters took part in the non-compulsory survey. The poll is non-binding but the government has pledged to put a proposal to parliament if voters were in favour of same-sex marriage.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage, with 38.4 percent opposing.

People begin to gather in front of the State library of Victoria for the outcome of the Same Sex Marriage vote in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 15, 2017. David Crosling / EPA

“With the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ laws and crackdowns around the world, citizens of Australia stood up for fairness and equality by supporting the right for everyone to marry the person they love,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, wrote in a statement. “Now it is on the Australian government to heed the will of its people and pass fully equal marriage without exemptions.”

Ty Cobb, director of Human Rights Campaign Global, also emphasized the importance of equal marriage rights for same-sex couples.

“We congratulate Australia’s LGBTQ advocates and allies who worked so hard to ensure a victory in this postal survey,” he in a statement.

#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017