Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday his government will seek to pass legislation to legalize same-sex marriage by the end of the year after a majority of voters supported the move in a non-compulsory survey.

"The Australian people have tasked us to get this done. This year, before Christmas — that must be our commitment," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

“With the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ laws and crackdowns around the world, citizens of Australia stood up for fairness and equality by supporting the right for everyone to marry the person they love,” Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO, wrote in a statement. “Now it is on the Australian government to heed the will of its people and pass fully equal marriage without exemptions.”

People begin to gather in front of the State library of Victoria for the outcome of the Same Sex Marriage vote in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 15, 2017. David Crosling / EPA

Ty Cobb, director of Human Rights Campaign Global, also emphasized the importance of equal marriage rights for same-sex couples.

“It’s crucial that loving, committed same-sex couples in Australia have the same rights and protections that come with marriage. We urge the Australian Parliament to take swift action ensuring marriage equality becomes the law of the land," he in a statement.

I'm appreciative & happy but also angry the Australian gov wasted so much money, humiliated so many, exposed them to hateful rhetoric and made us beg for the privilege of what is a basic human right. Congratulations Australians, but shame on our government. #marriageequality — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) November 14, 2017

Darren Hayes, a musician who was the lead singer for the band Savage Garden, offered congratulations but also expressed frustration.

🎉 THANK YOU 🎉



This all happened because of you.



We did this together. pic.twitter.com/4vWuIj9bpB — AU Marriage Equality (@AMEquality) November 14, 2017

#Australia ... 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

YES!! 🏳️‍🌈 — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) November 14, 2017

"Finally equality in Australia. Shameful that the government forced its citizens to beg, plead and compete for what is a basic human right," Hayes wrote on Twitter, where he also blasted the "122 million dollars wasted on a survey begging our politicians to do what most Australians have been asking for, for many years."