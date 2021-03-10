B. Scott becomes BET's first trans nonbinary host, executive producer

In a historic elevation for BET, media personality B. Scott has been named star and executive producer of a new program — becoming the network’s first trans nonbinary talent in those roles.

B. Scott will host the official aftershow for Lena Waithe’s “Twenties,” BET’s hit series steeped in queer Black narratives.

“Twenties the After Show” will see the host touch on key themes from each episode in conversation with a lineup of guests. The aftershow will begin production in the coming months and air as a companion to the series’ second season.

B. Scott at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015. Vincent Sandoval / WireImage file

“At BET, we aim to be a home for all Black people, and we have a duty to ensure everyone is able to see themselves fully reflected in quality content,” said BET President Scott Mills. “The success of ‘Twenties’ is part of our evolution of inclusivity on all of our platforms and productions, and we are always seeking to do more. In that spirit, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Lena Waithe and work with B. Scott to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated. We look forward to doing more and are thrilled for B. Scott’s captivating voice to be back home at BET.”

“Twenties the After Show” is executive produced by Waithe and Rishi Rajani under their Hillman Grad Productions Banner, alongside B. Scott under their Ahoskie Productions Banner and producer Alberlynne “Abby” Woods.

In 2012, B. Scott became the first trans nonbinary person to appear on BET’s “106 and Park” and judge the “Rip the Runway” competition. They’ve also hosted the “Style Stage Red Carpet” at the annual BET Awards.

“B. Scott is so much more than a personality," Waithe said. "They’re a lifeline for those that feel invisible, they brought me joy when I was a struggling writer trying to find my way in LA, in a word — they’re legendary. I’ve always known there should be a space for B. Scott on BET, and now the time has come for us to make that space. Not only are we excited to announce season two of ‘Twenties’ will now have an after show, but we are so grateful that B. Scott has agreed to be our host. I’m honored I get to be a part of B. Scott’s return to BET."

B. Scott said they were “proud to make history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show at BET. I am in a place of forgiveness and I am honored to help turn the page on the past and be a part of the network’s move toward a more inclusive future for everyone.”

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender representation, praised the hire as an “exciting move forward at a time when all networks should be creating opportunities for talented transgender people both in front of and behind the camera. With this show, B. Scott will create compelling and necessary conversations about Black and LGBTQ people in this critical cultural moment.”

“Twenties” stars Jonica T. Gibbs as Hattie, a queer black girl chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham). While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion. The series is the first BET original to be nominated for a GLAAD award.

Notable season one guest stars included Jenifer Lewis, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason and Nazanin Mandi. The scripted series is run by Susan Fales-Hill, with executive producers Waithe, Rajani, Andrew Coles and Justin Tipping.

