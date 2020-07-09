'Batwoman' casts Black, bisexual actress Javicia Leslie to play superhero

The CW series “Batwoman” has announced a new lead actor: Javicia Leslie.

Leslie will be the first Black actor to portray the caped superhero Batwoman. She replaces Ruby Rose, who portrayed Kate Kane as Batwoman in season 1 and quit the role in May.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie, 33, said.

Ruby Rose, 34, praised the casting in an Instagram post: “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman.”

Leslie will play Ryan Wilder, a new character to the show.

Variety reports that Wilder is “not your stereotypical All-American hero" and is very different from Kate Kane because she is “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed."

She spent years evading Gotham City police as a drug runner and is now ”a girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands.”

And just like last season, the new Batwoman is still an out lesbian, ensuring that the show will continue to showcase one of the most prominent LGBTQ storylines on television today.

