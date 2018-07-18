With Batwoman series, TV may get its first leading lesbian superhero

Batwoman could soon be coming to the "Arrow"-verse. The CW is developing a series about the DC superhero that would debut in 2019 should it get picked up, according to Variety. News of the development comes after the network announced in May that the character would appear in the annual crossover event between four of the CW's DC shows: "The Flash," "Arrow," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl."

Courtesy DC Comics

In the series, Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

Batwoman was first introduced by DC Comics in 1956 as Batman's love interest. She was then reintroduced in 2006 as a lesbian. According to her profile on the DC Comics website, she has "a long history of overachievement" and was an "exemplary pupil at the United States Military Academy" until she was "dismissed from the school for being gay."

According to reports from TVLine and Deadline, the team behind the upcoming Batwoman series is seeking an out lesbian actress to play the title role.

Caroline Dries will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Dries has a long history with CW, having worked as a writer and producer on "The Vampire Diaries" and the network's new iteration of "Melrose Place." She also worked as a writer on "Smallville," which centered on Clark Kent before he become Superman. Dries is repped by WME.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Geoff Johns, who recently stepped down as the head of DC Entertainment, will also executive produce through his Mad Ghost Productions banner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Should the show get picked up — which seems more than likely — it would be Berlanti's seventh show on The CW and 15th on the air overall, thus further cementing his record for most live-action shows on the air at one time. In addition to the four previously mentioned DC shows, he also produces the CW superhero drama "Black Lightning," "Riverdale" and the upcoming high school football drama "All American."

Outside of The CW, he produces the upcoming dramas "God Friended Me" and "The Red Line" for CBS, "Blindspot" at NBC, "You" for Lifetime, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" on Netflix, and "Titans" and "Doom Patrol" at the DC streaming service, DC Universe.

Batwoman, the first openly gay DC superhero, would also add to The CW's recent track record of inclusion on its airwaves. The network currently boasts a wide range of diverse storylines, with LGBTQ characters on shows including "Arrow," "Supergirl," "Riverdale," "Black Lightning," "The 100" and "Jane the Virgin," among others.

