The 2020 Lambda Literary Awards — or Lammy Awards — highlight the 25 best LGBTQ books this year, chosen out of more than 160 finalists.
“SLINGSHOT” by Cyrée Jarelle Johnson; “Little Blue Encyclopedia (for Vivian)” by Hazel Jane Plante; “HULL” by Xandria Phillips
By Gwen Aviles

Though the Lambda Literary Foundation had to cancel its annual and in-person Lambda Literary Awards ceremony given the coronavirus, the organization announced winners Monday. Twenty-five LGBTQ books earned awards across categories like fiction and nonfiction, comics, romance and anthology.

“Because of the pandemic, the list is even more vital because we’re feeling even more separated and isolated,” William Johnson, the deputy director of Lambda Literary, said. “I think the need to have some sort of communal celebration around queer art is only heightened as we’re operating under these extraordinary circumstances.”

Lambda Literary is the premier organization promoting emerging queer writers. As in previous years, the 2020 “Lammy Awards” recipients celebrate the “dynamic diversity” of the LGBTQ community, with categories ranging from transgender poetry to LGBTQ drama. More than 60 literary pros perused more than 1,000 submissions to determine the year’s best books — which came from more than 300 publishers. The list of finalists clocks in at 164, out of which Lambda selected the best 25.

Our list constantly evolves as the community becomes more expansive in terms of what queerness can contain and what queerness can hold

William Johnson, Deputy Director, Lambda Literary

“Our list constantly evolves as the community becomes more expansive in terms of what queerness can contain and what queerness can hold,” Johnson said. “We are brilliant, we are wonderful, we are talented. I want everyone to understand that that’s the actual power of queer creativity.

While in-person meetings, like the Lammy Award ceremony, have been curtailed, Johnson believes there is still ample opportunity for readers to find connection through rallying around books. If you’re looking for your next LGBTQ read, why not start with those that Lambda Literary has rated among this year’s best?

2020 Lammy Awards winners

Below are the Lammy Awards category winners. Click the category to see the rest of its finalists.

Best LGBTQ books in 2020

Below are the finalists and winners of the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards, totaling more than 160 books across 25 categories. Some categories comprise as few as three finalists while the majority of categories include eight finalists.

Lesbian Fiction

1. "Cantoras" by Carolina De Robertis (pre-order, ships June 2)

Cantoras

2. "A Generous Spirit: Selected Work" by Beth Brant

A Generous Spirit

3. "Mostly Dead Things" by Kristen Arnett

Mostly Dead Things

4. "On Swift Horses" by Shannon Pufahl

On Swift Horses

5. "Patsy" by Nicole Dennis-Benn (winner)

Patsy

6. "A People’s History of Heaven" by Mathangi Subramanian

A People's History of Heaven

7. "Red at the Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson

Red at the Bone

8. "Stay and Fight" by Madeline Ffitch (pre-order, ships August 18)

Stay and Fight

Gay Fiction

1. "Animalia" by Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, translated by Frank Wynne (pre-order, ships August 18)

Animalia

2. "The Archive of Alternate Endings" by Lindsey Drager

The Archive of Alternate Endings

3. "In West Mills" by De’Shawn Charles Winslow (pre-order, June 16)

In West Mills

4. "Like This Afternoon Forever" by Jaime Manrique

Like This Afternoon Forever

5. "Lord" by João Gilberto Noll, translated by Edgar Garbelotto

Lord

6. "Lot" by Bryan Washington (winner)

Lot

7. "Murmur" by Will Eaves

Murmur

8. "On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous

Bisexual Fiction

1. “Big Familia” by Tomas Moniz

Big Familia

2. “Deposing Nathan” by Zack Smedley

Deposing Nathan

3. “Exquisite Mariposa” by Fiona Alison Duncan (winner)

Exquisite Mariposa

4. “Jude” by Garrett Leigh

Jude

5. “Just Pervs” by Jess Taylor

Just Pervs

6. “The Man Who Saw Everything” by Deborah Levy

The Man Who Saw Everything

7. “The Not Wives” by Carley Moore

The Not Wives

8. “The Remainder” by Alia Trabucco Zerán, translated by Sophie Hughes

The Remainder

Transgender Fiction

1. “The Beatrix Gates” by Rachel Pollack

The Beatrix Gates

2. “Honey Walls” by Bones McKay

Honey Walls

3. “Little Blue Encyclopedia (for Vivian)” by Hazel Jane Plante (winner)

Little Blue Encyclopedia (for Vivian)

4. “Poet, Prophet, Fox: The Tale of Sinnach the Seer” by M.Z. McDonnell

Poet, Prophet, Fox

5. “The Trans Space Octopus Congregation” by Bogi Takács

The Trans Space Octopus Congregation

Bisexual Nonfiction

1. “IMPERVIOUS: Confessions of a Semi-Retired Deviant” by Janet W. Hardy

Impervious

2. “Socialist Realism” by Trisha Low (winner)

Socialist Realism

3. “A World Without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability, and Difference” by Victoria Freeman

A World Without Martha

Transgender Nonfiction

1.“Females” by Andrea Long Chu

Females

2.“Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States” by Samantha Allen

Real Queer America

3. “Theorizing Transgender Identity for Clinical Practice: A New Model for Understanding Gender” by S.J. Langer

Theorizing Transgender Identity for Clinical Practice

4. “Time Is the Thing A Body Moves Through” by T Fleischmann

Time Is the Thing a Body Moves Through

5. “We Both Laughed in Pleasure: The Selected Diaries of Lou Sullivan” by Ellis Martin and Zach Ozma (winner)

We Both Laughed in Pleasure

LGBTQ Nonfiction

1. “Bloodflowers: Rotimi Fani-Kayode, Photography, and the 1980s” by W. Ian Bourland

Bloodflowers

2. “The Bodies of Others: Drag Dances and Their Afterlives” by Selby Wynn Schwartz

The Bodies of Others

3. “Dying to Be Normal: Gay Martyrs and the Transformation of American Sexual Politics” by Brett Krutzsch

Dying to Be Normal

4. “Honeypot: Black Southern Women Who Love Women” by E. Patrick

Johnson

Honeypot

5. “In the Dream House” by Carmen Maria Machado (winner)

In the Dream House

6. “When Brooklyn Was Queer: A History” by Hugh Ryan

When Brooklyn Was Queer

7. “Why Karen Carpenter Matters” by Karen Tongson

Why Karen Carpenter Matters

8. “A Year Without a Name” by Cyrus Grace Dunham

A Year Without a Name

Lesbian Poetry

1. “& more black” by t’ai freedom ford (winner)

& more black

2. “Odes to Lithium” by Shira Erlichman

Odes to Lithium

3. “(the other house)” by Rocío Carlos

(the Other House)

4. “Pressure Cooker Love Bomb” by Sharanpal Ruprai

Pressure Cooker Love Bomb

5. “Soft Science” by Franny Choi

Soft Science

6. “Time” by Etel Adnan, translated by Sarah Riggs

Time

7. “tsunami vs. the fukushima 50” by Lee Ann Roripaugh

Tsunami vs. the Fukushima 50

8. “Without Protection” by Gala Mukomolova

Without Protection

Gay Poetry

1. “Doomstead Days” by Brian Teare

Doomstead Days

2. “The Experiment of the Tropics” by Lawrence Lacambra Ypil

The Experiment of the Tropics

3. “Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers” by Jake Skeets

Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers

4. “Losing Miami” by Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué

Losing Miami

5. “NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field” by Billy-Ray Belcourt

NDN Coping Mechanisms

6. “The Revisionist & The Astropastorals” by Douglas Crase

More About The Revisionist & the Astropastorals by Douglas Crase; Mark Ford

7. “SLINGSHOT” by Cyrée Jarelle Johnson (winner)

Slingshot

8. “The Tradition” by Jericho Brown

The Tradition

Bisexual Poetry

1. “Build Yourself a Boat” by Camonghne Felix

Build Yourself a Boat

2. “HoodWitch” by Faylita Hicks

HoodWitch

3. “Moira of Edges, Moira the Tart” by Moina Pam Dick

Moira of Edges, Moira the Tart

4. “Pet Sounds” by Stephanie Young (winner)

Pet Sounds

5. “Revenge of the Asian Woman” by Dorothy Chan

Revenge of the Asian Woman

6. “ROMANS/SNOWMARE” by Cam Scott

ROMANS/SNOWMARE

7. “A Sand Book” by Ariana Reines

A Sand Book

8. “water/tongue” by mai c. doan

Water/Tongue

Transgender Poetry

1. “Dispatch” by Cameron Awkward-Rich

Dispatch

2. “EXTRATRANSMISSION” Andrea Abi-Karam

EXTRATRANSMISSION

3. “HULL” by Xandria Phillips (winner)

HULL

4. "Our Weather Our Sea" by Samuel Ace

Our Weather Our Sea

5. "The Year of Blue Water" by Yanyi

The Year of Blue Water

Lesbian Mystery

1. “The Blood Runs Cold” by Catherine Maiorisi

The Blood Runs Cold

2. “Galileo” by Ann McMan (winner)

Galileo

3. “The Hound of Justice” by Claire O’Dell

Janet Watson Chronicles

4. “The Mirror of Muraro” by Amelia Ellis

The Mirror of Muraro

5. “Twisted at the Root: A Jane Lawless Mystery” by Ellen Hart

Twisted at the Root

Gay Mystery

1. “Carved in Bone: A Henry Rios Novel” by Michael Nava (winner)

Carved in Bone

2. “ChoirMaster: A Mister Puss Mystery” by Michael Craft

ChoirMaster

3. “Death Takes a Bow” by David S. Pederson

Death Takes a Bow

4. “The Fourth Courier” by Timothy Jay Smith

The Fourth Courier

5. “The Nowhere” by Chris Gill

The Nowhere

6. “The Quaker” by Liam McIlvanney

The Quaker

7. “Rewind” by Marshall Thornton

Rewind

8. “Royal Street Reveillon” by Greg Herren

Royal Street Reveillon

Lesbian Memoir/Biography

1. “Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls” by T Kira Madden

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls

2. “Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing” by Elissa Altman

Motherland

3. “Ordinary Girls” by Jaquira Díaz

Ordinary Girls

4. “The Rib Joint: A Memoir In Essays” by Julia Koets

The Rib Joint: A Memoir In Essays

5. “Sontag: Her Life and Work” by Benjamin Moser

Sontag

6. “Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments: Intimate Histories of Social Upheaval” by Saidiya Hartman

Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments

7. “We Have Always Been Here: A Queer Muslim Memoir” by Samra Habib (winner)

We Have Always Been Here

8. “A Wild and Precious Life” by Edie Windsor with Joshua Lyon

A Wild and Precious Life

Gay Memoir/Biography

1. “The Amphitheater of the Dead” by Guy Hocquenghem, translated by Max Fox

The Amphitheater of the Dead

2. “DISASTERAMA! Adventures in the Queer Underground 1977-1997” by Alvin Orloff

Disasterama!

3. “How We Fight for Our Lives” by Saeed Jones (winner)

How We Fight for Our Lives

4. “I.M.” by Isaac Mizrahi

I.M.

5. “In the Shadow of the Bridge” by Joseph Caldwell

In the Shadow of the Bridge

6.“An Indefinite Sentence: A Personal History of Outlawed Love and Sex” by Siddharth Dube

An Indefinite Sentence

7. “Jimmy Neurosis” by James Oseland

Jimmy Neurosis

8. “The Light Years” by Chris Rush

The Light Years

Lesbian Romance

1. “Aurora’s Angel: A Dark Fantasy Romance” by Emily Noon (winner)

Aurora's Angel

2. “Create a Life to Love” by Erin Zak

Create a Life to Love

3. “Once Ghosted, Twice Shy” by Alyssa Cole

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy

4. “Pretending in Paradise” by M. Ullrich

Pretending in Paradise

5. “The Roommate Arrangement” by Jae

The Roommate Arrangement

6. “The Secret Chord” by Virginia Hale

The Secret Chord

7. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Donna K. Ford

Tennessee Whiskey

8. “Top of Her Game” by M. Ullrich

Top of Her Game

Gay Romance

1. “Best Man” by Chris Delyani

Best Man

2.“Blue Umbrella Sky” by Rick R. Reed

Blue Umbrella Sky

3. “Code Name: Liberty” by Marshall Thornton

Code Name: Liberty

4. “Digging Deep” by Jay Hogan

Digging Deep

5.“Escaping Camp Roosevelt” by Bryan T. Clark

Escaping Camp Roosevelt

6. “Joseph Chapman: My Molly Life” by James Lovejoy (winner)

Joseph Chapman: My Molly Life

7. “Kiss Me Again” by Garrett Leigh

Kiss Me Again

8. “My Baby Chased Away the Blues” by R.A. Thorn

My Baby Chased Away the Blues

LGBTQ Anthology

1. “The BreakBeat Poets Volume 3: Halal if You Hear Me” by Fatimah Asghar and Safia Elhillo

The BreakBeat Poets Volume 3

2. “Foglifter Volume 4 Issue 2” by Luiza Flynn-Goodlett (sold out)

Foglifter Volume 4 Issue 2

3. “The Heart of the Matter: The Gerald Kraak Anthology Volume III” by The Other Foundation

Gerald Kraak Anthology Vol III

4. “Hustling Verse: An Anthology of Sex Workers’ Poetry” by Amber Dawn and Justin Ducharme

Hustling Verse

5. “LGBTQ Fiction and Poetry from Appalachia” by Jeff Mann and Julia Watts

LGBTQ Fiction and Poetry from Appalachia

6. “Love WITH Accountability: Digging up the Roots of Child Sexual Abuse” by Aishah Shahidah Simmons (winner, tie)

Love with Accountability

7. “Nonbinary: Memoirs of Gender and Identity” by Micah Rajunov and Scott Duane

Nonbinary

8. “A Rainbow Thread: An Anthology of Queer Jewish Texts from the First Century to 1969” by Noam Sienna (winner, tie)

A Rainbow Thread

LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult

1. “All the Things We Do in the Dark” by Saundra Mitchell

All the Things We Do in the Dark

2. “The Grief Keeper” by Alexandra Villasante (winner, Young Adults)

The Grief Keeper

3. “Hazel’s Theory of Evolution” by Lisa Jenn Bigelow (winner, Children's/Middle Grade)

Hazel's Theory of Evolution

4. “Hurricane Season” by Nicole Melleby

Hurricane Season

5. “The Meaning of Birds” by Jaye Robin Brown

The Meaning of Birds

6. “Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi

Pet

7. “Pride Colors” by Robin Stevenson

Pride Colors

8. “Wilder Girls” by Rory Power

Wilder Girls

LGBTQ Comics

1. “Are You Listening?” by Tillie Walden

More About Are You Listening?

2.“Cannonball” by Kelsey Wroten (winner)

Cannonball

3. “Death Threat” by Vivek Shraya, illustrated by Ness Lee

Death Threat

4. “Is This How You See Me?” by Jaime Hernandez

Is This How You See Me?

5. “Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me” by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Rosemary Valero O’Connell

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me

LGBTQ Drama

1. “The Amateurs” by Jordan Harrison

The Amateurs

2. “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House” by Liza Birkenmeier

3. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (winner)

LGBTQ Erotica

1. “Lord of the Senses” by Vikram Kolmannskog

Lord of the Senses

2. “Lot’s Wife: An Erotic Novella” by Rosalind Chase

Lot's Wife

3. “The Shape of the Earth” by Gary Garth McCann

The Shape of the Earth

4. “Texas Crude” by Thomas Kearnes

Texas Crude

5. “Whore Foods” by LA Warman (winner)

Whore Foods

LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror

1. “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James

Black Leopard, Red Wolf

2. “The Deep” by Rivers Solomon, Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and

Jonathan Snipes (winner)

The Deep

3. “False Bingo” by Jac Jemc

False Bingo

4. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon

The Priory of the Orange Tree

5. “The Rampant” by Julie C. Day

The Rampant

6. “A Spectral Hue” by Craig Laurance Gidney

A Spectral Hue

7. “Stories to Sing in the Dark” by Matthew Bright

Stories to Sing in the Dark

8. “Wake, Siren” by Nina MacLaughlin

Wake, Siren

LGBTQ Studies

1. “All Our Trials: Prisons, Policing, and the Feminist Fight to End Violence” by Emily L. Thuma (winner)

All Our Trials

2. “Archiving an Epidemic: Art, AIDS, and the Queer Chicanx Avant-Garde

by Robb Hernández

Archiving an Epidemic

3. “Beside You in Time: Sense Methods and Queer Sociabilities in the American Nineteenth Century” by Elizabeth Freeman

Beside You in Time

4. “Queer Times, Black Futures” by Kara Keeling

Queer Times, Black Futures

5. “Queering Black Atlantic Religions: Transcorporeality in Candomblé, Santería and Vodou” by Roberto Strongman

Queering Black Atlantic Religions

6. “Reading Sideways: The Queer Politics of Art in Modern American Fiction” by Dana Seitler

Reading Sideways

7. “Scorpio Rising: A Queer Film Classic” by R.L. Cagle

Scorpio Rising

8. “Trans Exploits: Trans of Color Cultures and Technologies in Movement” by Jian Neo Chen

Trans Exploits

