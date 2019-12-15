Best 24 LGBTQ books of 2019, according to Lambda Literary

Find your next LGBTQ read with these works in fiction and nonfiction, poetry, science fiction and horror, graphic novels and more.
Image; Top LGBTQ Books
"The Tiger Flu" by Larissa Lai; "Out of Step: A Memoir" by Anthony Moll; "Jonny Appleseed" by Joshua Whitehead
By Gwen Aviles

From memoirs to young adult novels, 2019 brought with it a bounty of books published by LGBTQ authors. If you want to get into reading one of them but feel intimidated by the onslaught of options, don’t fret. Lambda Literary, the premier organization promoting the development of emerging queer writers, recently relased its annual list of Lammy Award Recipients.

The foundation has been issuing the awards since 1987. This year, 24 books earned Lammy awards, spanning distinct categories ranging from transgender poetry to lesbian romance. William Johnson, deputy director of Lambda Literary, explains Lammy Award categories could change depending on which books readers nominate.

Queer writers are changing the master narrative

William Johnson, deputy director of Lambda Literary

“A lot of the categories are submitted by the community, which is how we can track trends throughout the years,” Johnson told NBC News. “Humor used to be a category, but now it’s no longer, and we’re finding that the number of young adult books has been exploding each year, so there’s a lot more to select from.”

Johnson added that each category is judged by a panel of three or so authors who write in the same genre they judge.

“Queer writers are changing the master narrative,” Johnson said, adding that as a result, more mainstream media organizations have been taking note of LGBTQ authors’ contributions. “But at Lambda Literary we continue to provide a platform for the truly transgressive and outsider voices because highlighting these voices can help readers feel less alone.”

As 2019 closes, here are Lambda Literary’s awardees — a list that denotes some of the most impactful, provocative LGBTQ literature of the past year, according to the foundation.

Lesbian Fiction

1. "The Tiger Flu" by Larissa Lai

The Tiger Flu

$12.20
$17.95
$12.20
$12.29

Gay Fiction

2. "Jonny Appleseed" by Joshua Whitehead

Jonny Appleseed

$9.29
$15.95
$13.39
$15.23
$15.95

Bisexual Fiction

3. "Disoriental" by Négar Djavadi; Translated by Tina Kover, Europa Editions

Disoriental

$11.51
$2.99
$12.29

Bisexual Fiction

4. "Out of Step: A Memoir" by Anthony Moll

Out of Step: A Memoir (Non/Fiction Collection Prize)

$12.36
$18.95
$13.97
$13.99

Transgender Fiction

5. "Little Fish" by Casey Plett

Little Fish

$12.31
$17.95

LGBTQ Nonfiction

6. "Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry" by Imani Perry

Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry

$17.95
$14.01
$17.95
$17.99

Transgender Nonfiction

7. "Histories of the Transgender Child" by Julian Gill-Peterson

Histories of the Transgender Child

$16.76
$24.95
$18.03
$13.99

Lesbian Poetry

8. "Each Tree Could Hold a Noose or a House" by Ru Puro

Each Tree Could Hold a Noose or a House (First Book)

$9.50
$16.00
$9.50
$9.50

Gay Poetry

9. "Indecency" by Justin Phillip Reed

Indecency

$11.78
$16.95
$12.79
$15.35
$16.95

Bisexual Poetry

10. "We Play a Game" by Duy Doan

We Play a Game (Yale Series of Younger Poets)

$14.33
$45.00
$14.60
$18.00
$20.00

Transgender Poetry

11. "lo terciario/the tertiary" by Raquel Salas Rivera

Lo terciario / The Tertiary

$20.00
$21.00
$8.69

Lesbian Mystery

12. "A Study in Honor: A Novel" by Claire O'Dell

A Study in Honor: A Novel (The Janet Watson Chronicles)

$8.79
$11.96

Gay Mystery

13. "Late Fees: a Pinx Video Mystery" by Marshall Thornton

Late Fees (Pinx Video Mysteries Book 3)

$9.99

Lesbian Memoir/Biography

14. "Chronology" by Zahra Patterson

Chronology

$12.60
$18.00
$14.99

Gay Memoir/Biography

15. "No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America" by Darnell L. Moore

No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America

$9.00
$16.99
$10.50
$16.99
$10.59

Lesbian Romance

16. "Beowulf For Cretins: A Love Story" by Ann McMan

Beowulf for Cretins: A Love Story

$8.69
$12.87
$12.89

Gay Romance

17. "Crashing Upwards" by S.C. Wynne

Crashing Upwards: MM Romance

$13.99

LGBTQ Erotica

18. "Miles & Honesty in SCFSX!" by Blue Delliquanti and Kazimir Lee

Miles & Honesty in SCFSX!

$5.00

LGBTQ Anthology

19. "As You Like It: The Gerald Kraak Anthology Volume II" by The Other Foundation and Jacana Media

As you like it: The Gerald Kraak Anthology African Perspectives on Gender, Social Justice and Sexuality

$16.69

LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult

20. "Hurricane Child" by Kacen Callender

Hurricane Child (Scholastic Gold)

$6.50
$7.99
$7.60
$10.99

LGBTQ Drama

21. "Draw the Circle" by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen

Draw the Circle: Acting Edition

$6.22
$10.00

LGBTQ Graphic Novels

22. "The Lie and How We Told It" by Tommi Parrish

The Lie And How We Told It

$29.30

LGBTQ SF/F/Horror

23. "The Breath of the Sun" by Isaac R. Fellman

The Breath of the Sun

$14.02
$19.00
$14.02
$19.00
$17.10
$19.00

LGBTQ Studies

24. "Toxic Silence: Race, Black Gender Identity, and Addressing the Violence Against Black Transgender Women in Houston" by William T. Hoston

Toxic Silence

$40.49

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles writes for NBC News' Latino, Out, BLK and Asian America verticals.  