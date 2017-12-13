'Bigotry did not win': LGBTQ advocates celebrate Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama

Democrat Doug Jones is the projected winner over Republican Roy Moore in the special election to fill the Alabama Senate seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Despite Donald Trump having won the state by 28 points in last year's presidential election, Jones bested the openly anti-gay Moore in the deep red state, one that has not elected a Democrat since 1992.

“Tonight in rejecting avowed bigot Roy Moore, Alabama voters solidified once and for all that attacking and demonizing the LGBTQ community is a sure-fire way to get yourself beat on Election Day,” Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy group, said in a statement. “Doug Jones’ victory in Alabama is monumental, and was made possible by the overwhelming and unprecedented, grassroots resistance of ordinary Alabamians against the politics of hate and division.”

Democratic U.S. Senator-elect Doug Jones greets supporters during his election night gathering the Sheraton Hotel on Dec. 12, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Jones, a 63-year-old former prosecutor known for prosecuting two members of the Ku Klu Klan for bombing a church in Birmingham in 1963, ran in part on a platform of criminal justice and civil rights. In a September op-ed in the Huffington Post, he wrote about the resurgence of hate-motivated violence as the context for his campaign.

“Sadly, the pattern of violence as a response to hope has reasserted itself. We saw it in the Charleston church massacre in 2015. We saw it on display in Charlottesville this past August. We’ve seen it in the attacks on mosques and synagogues, and against the LGBT community. We see it in the hostility toward the Latino community. We cannot sweep this violence under the rug. We must address the forces that lead to it and prosecute those who perpetrate such acts," Jones wrote.

Moore's long anti-LGBTQ history

Roy Moore, who had recently been accused by several women of sexual misconduct, had also been roundly criticized by LGBTQ advocates for his long history of hostility toward the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

In 2002, then the chief justice of the Alabama State Supreme Court, Moore wrote a concurring opinion in a child-custody case involving a lesbian mother. The court ruled in favor of the father on largely procedural grounds, but Moore took the ruling as an opportunity to weigh in on same-sex parenting. Moore wrote that lesbian and gay parents were ''presumptively unfit to have custody of minor children under the established laws of this state.''

In a 2005 C-Span interview with Bill Press, Moore said "homosexual conduct should be illegal” and admonished the Supreme Court for its ruling in Lawrence v. Texas, a landmark case that struck down the state's sodomy law. Moore then reiterated this stance in 2015, in a video interview that was posted to YouTube.

In Sept. 2016, Moore was suspended from his post on the Alabama State Supreme Court for the second time after instructing probate judges to defy the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, Obergefell v. Hodges.

'Hate and bigotry did not win'

Alex Smith, executive director of Equality Alabama, a local LGBTQ advocacy group, told NBC News that Moore's projected defeat was "incredibly exciting."

"It means that hate and bigotry did not win today, and it shows that candidates who embrace equality are candidates that win," he said.

However, Smith cautioned, “there is still a lot of work to do.” He said the work includes “getting basic equality in things like housing, employment and public accommodations.” Alabama, after all, does not provide any state-level anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people.

“Even though there are 600,000 people who voted for Doug, there are also 600,000 that voted for Roy,” Smith said.

With 99 percent of the vote in on Wednesday morning, Jones was leading 50-48 percent, or 673,236 votes to 652,300 votes — a margin of more than 20,000.

However, Moore refused to concede Tuesday night, telling supporters in Montgomery that he may pursue a recount. "It's not over," Moore said. "What we've got to do, is wait on God and have this process play out."

The current margin appears too large for an automatic recount, which is triggered under state law if the candidates are separated by less than half a percentage point, but Moore could call for a recount if he's willing to pay for one himself.

Jones victory: Lessons and Implications

“I think the lesson that will come out of this is turnout," Don Haider-Markel, a professor of political science at the University of Kansas, said. "Not just the big voices weighing in with Biden and Obama but the grass roots mobilization and ongoing drumroll of getting people out to vote in off-cycle elections.”

Strong black voter turnout was critical to Jones' success. African-Americans made up 29 percent of all Alabama voters, and they broke for Jones by a 96 percent-to-4 percent margin — essentially matching Barack Obama’s performance with African-Americans in the state in 2012.

The Human Rights Campaign estimates there are 60,000 LGBTQ voters in Alabama, which is significantly more than Jones' margin of victory.

Jones’ projected victory will bring the Republican edge in the U.S. Senate to just one seat, and this could bode well for LGBTQ rights, according to Haider-Markel.

“I would think [Moore’s defeat] could embolden some moderate Republicans … to sort of push back and get some concessions and not have such an extreme agenda," he said.

For example, Haider-Markel said we could see more "pushback on judicial nominees who seem ready to roll back some of the gains on LGBTQ rights."

Haider-Markel also suggested the defeat of anti-LGBTQ candidates, like Moore, might spark reconsideration of hate-crime and anti-discrimination legislation at the state and local level. “It may mean that in some states, for example, there may be confidence to go back to these issues," he said.

'Our voices matter'

For Eva Kendrick, the Human Rights Campaign's Alabama state director, Tuesday's election results had an even bigger implication.

“What this win tonight shows is that our voices matter," Kendrick told NBC News Tuesday night. "For politicians who continue to attack the LGBTQ community as a cheap ploy to win votes, that strategy will no longer work across the United States.”

“We changed Alabama history," Kendrick added, and "we have set the tone now for the national landscape looking at the 2018 elections."

