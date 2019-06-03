The body of a transgender woman was pulled from White Rock Lake in Dallas on Saturday evening, police said.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Jason Haslett, 26, who was black.
The discovery came less than two weeks after Dallas police announced they were investigating if the shooting deaths of two transgender women and the stabbing of a third, who survived, are connected.
A cause of death for the woman found Saturday has not been released.
Muhlaysia Booker, 23, was found shot to death May 18. Police have not identified a suspect in her slaying.
Booker's death came little more than a month after she survived a brutal beating in Dallas following a minor traffic accident that was captured on cellphone video and went viral. Edward Thomas, 29, was charged with assault in the April beating. He is not being held in jail, and police have said there is no evidence connecting him with Booker's killing.
On May 21, police said that Booker's slaying was one of those that bore similarities to recent attacks on transgender women in Dallas.
"These cases, although not directly related at this time, do have some similarities the public needs to be aware of," Maj. Vincent Weddington told reporters at a news conference that day.
Weddington said police were working with federal law enforcement officers to determine if any of the attacks should be considered hate crimes.
In October 2018, a transgender woman was found shot to death in a vehicle parked in southeast Dallas, police said.
In April, a woman survived after she was repeatedly stabbed in south Dallas. She provided information about her attacker, but police have not released a detailed description of the man.