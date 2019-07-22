A lesbian couple said their daughter was denied admission to a Christian day care because of her parents’ sexuality.
Brittney Ready and her wife, Stacey, received a call Thursday stating that Parkview Christian Academy in Waco, Texas, had an opening for their youngest child, Callie, after months on a waiting list.
“With excitement, we went in this afternoon ready to see the place and get her started,” Brittney Ready wrote on her Facebook page. “The director was super sweet and welcoming to us and Callie!”
Before leaving the day care, however, another school administrator called the couple into his office to alert them that he had heard they were “mates” and that, as a result, the school could not enroll their daughter.
“So does that mean ‘unwed parents’ cannot enroll their kids? Does that mean ‘divorced parents’ cannot enroll their children there? Because sin is sin and Jesus sat and welcomed allllll the sinners,” Brittney Ready wrote in her post. “We were not trying to plague your daycare sir, WE ARE GAY, our daughter IS NOT!”
The women, who have four children, told NBC’s local Waco affiliate that they do not believe Christian and gay identities are mutually exclusive, and they said they don’t shy away from teaching their children about the Bible.
“We speak to our children about being a Christian, and we speak to them about God and about what the Bible says — even about what the Bible says about same-sex couples,” Stacey Ready said.
Parkview Christian Academy did not respond to NBC News’ requests for comment. However, the school’s child care and preschool handbook states that the school makes “reasonable accommodations to fit all children into the program,” and that it does not discriminate “in regard to sex, race, color, disability, or national origin.”
The handbook does not address discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Rather, it states that the administration has “the right” to refuse a child from enrolling in the school if the staff is “unable to accommodate them” or believes “that it is in the best interest” of the student body.
“That’s fine. If that’s what they stand for, that’s what they stand for, but make it known that’s what you stand for,” Brittney Ready said. “And remember, at the end of the day everyone’s human.”
Since news of Callie’s rejection from Parkview Christian Academy has spread, the toddler has received acceptance offers from several other local day care centers.
“I am glad God was on our side and let the true colors show before my baby was subjected to their “discriminating beliefs,” Brittney Ready stated.