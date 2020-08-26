Cissie Graham Lynch attacks transgender rights in RNC speech

Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter of late evangelical pastor Billy Graham and daughter of evangelist Franklin Graham, gave a primetime speech at the Republican National Convention aimed at boasting about President Donald Trump’s policies that protect so-called religious liberty.

During her speech, she referred to transgender girls as "boys” while discussing policies that aim to accommodate transgender people based on their gender identity.

The Morning Rundown Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Democrats pressured schools to allow boys to compete in girls sports and use girls locker rooms,” she said.

There were no efforts to “pressure” schools. However, there have been legal battles provoked by conservatives after largely Democratic lawmakers passed various measures to accommodate transgender Americans.

Recently, the Supreme Court, which leans conservative, agreed in a 6-3 decision that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination in the workplace, also prohibits employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a statement shared with NBC News, the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBTQ rights group, called Lynch's remarks "dehumanizing and demeaning."

“What is particularly shameful is the targeting of some of the most vulnerable in our community: transgender kids," HRC President Alphonso David said. "Cissie Graham Lynch’s comments were despicable and must be widely condemned by anyone who claims to be an ally of LGBTQ people."

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram