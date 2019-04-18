April 18, 2019, 8:10 PM GMT By The Associated Press

Dozens of same sex couples kissed simultaneously outside an upscale shopping mall in Colombia's capital, in the latest demonstration calling for LGBTQ rights in the South American country.

The "kiss-a-thon" was held just days after two gay men in their early 20s were harassed at the Andino shopping center.

Couples attend a "kiss-a-thon" to advocate for LGBT rights in Bogota, Colombia, on April 17, 2019. Fernando Vergara / AP

The incident was caught on video by bystanders and shared widely on social media, sparking a wave of support for the young gay couple.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of activists waving rainbow flags gathered around one of the mall's entrances and screamed chants in support of gay rights.

