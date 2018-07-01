CrossFit fires employee after '"pride" is a sin' tweet

CrossFit, the fitness company famous for its devoted fans and exhausting workouts, faced a wave of controversy after an affiliate gym in Indianapolis canceled a planned LGBTQ pride event in a religiously inspired email to members.

CrossFit Infiltrate owner Brandon Lowe instructed his Indianapolis gym to cancel the pride workout in a note sent on June 1.

CrossFit Infiltrate is a workout center on the Downtown Canal in Indianapolis. WTHR

“We believe that true health forever can only be found within humility, not pride. Humility is seeing oneself as they truly are, and as God truly defines them to be. As a business we will choose to deploy our resources towards those efforts and causes that line up with our own values and beliefs," Lowe wrote.

After the cancelation note was sent out, CrossFit member Ryan Nix organized a Facebook boycott on June 3. Members then began to cancel their memberships in protest. By Tuesday, June 5, CrossFit’s corporate parent intervened, fired Lowe and closed CrossFit Infiltrate, according to CNBC.

"It made me feel really uncomfortable and not welcome. And not just me but a lot of the other members," former member Dan Mendoza told NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis.