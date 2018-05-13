Although Cuba has ended most of its anti-gay policies and now forbids workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation, LGBTQ people in the country still face social stigma. However, experts say that Cuba is relatively progressive compared to the rest of the Caribbean in terms of LGBTQ acceptance.

As the march moved through Havana's streets, some danced in feathered headdresses and extravagant costumes aboard floats, while others waved small rainbow flags while dancing in the street.

"Down with homophobia!" one marcher yelled.

Classic convertibles adorned with rainbow flags slowly drove through the neighborhood as dozens of revelers walked together carrying massive rainbow and Cuban flags.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's children Miguel Díaz-Canel Villanueva and Jenny Díaz-Canel Villanueva, part of the band "De Cuba," marked the end of the parade by performing at a celebration in Vedado.

President Díaz-Canel, who took office last month, has given many in the country — including Castro — hope that more inclusive rights for LGBTQ people are around the corner.

Orlando Matos and Roberto Leon reported from Cuba. Kalhan Rosenblatt reported from New York.