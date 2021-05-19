Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary and changes pronouns to they/them

Actor and singer Demi Lovato on Wednesday came out as nonbinary and said they would be changing their pronouns to they/them.

"I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between," Lovato wrote on Twitter.

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras," wrote the actor who got their start on "Barney & Friends" and has had compelling roles on shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Prison Break."

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato, 28, wrote.

"This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared.

"I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself," Lovato reiterated in the video, adding that they will be exploring identity in upcoming episodes of their newly announced podcast "4D."

"I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to be my most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering," Lovato said.