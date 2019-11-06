Three of the most iconic “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens are getting their own HBO reality television show.
Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara will star and serve as consulting producers in a six-part unscripted series titled “We’re Here,” the network announced Tuesday. Instead of filming in Los Angeles, where previous seasons of “Drag Race” have been set, the performers will recruit “drag daughters” from small towns across the United States to participate in a drag show and inspire them to step out of their comfort zones.
“Drag is about confidence and self-expression,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. “We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3” finalist Shangela, season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen, and season 10 runner-up Eureka O’Hara announced the news on social media.
“WORK WORK WORK!!!” O’Hara wrote on her Instagram account Tuesday. “I’m so excited to scream it from the Roof Tops!”
“It’s Emotional. Theatrical. Oh, it’s gonna be a SHOW!” Shangela wrote. “Never give up on your dreams y’all. And don’t be afraid to WERQ HARD for what u want!”
With Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram as creators and executive producers, “We’re Here” is the latest show to star “Drag Race” alums. Trixie Mattel and Katya now have their own show, “The Trixie and Katya Show” on Viceland, and Alyssa Edwards starred in “Dancing Queen” on Netflix.