Dwyane Wade dismisses criticism of son's appearance as 'stupidity'

Dwyane Wade responded to social media users who criticized the appearance of his 12-year-old son, Zion Malachi Airamis, in a recent family photo.
The retired NBA star dismissed what he described as "post-Thanksgiving hate" in a tweet over the weekend.
"Stupidity," Wade wrote, is a part of "this world we live in — so I get it."
"But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"
The photo that drew negative responses was uploaded to Instagram by Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union. It featured the couple, their young daughter, Kaavia James, and Zion, Wade's son from a previous relationship.
Some social media users took issue with Zion sporting long white nails and wearing a slightly cropped top.
Wade also responded in separate tweets to two Twitter users who praised him for accepting and embracing his children as they are.
"As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that I see them, love them and support them," he wrote.
This was not the first time Wade and Union have defended their children against Internet criticism.
Over the summer, Wade said he supported Zion attending the Miami Beach Gay Pride parade in April.
“I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job," Wade told Variety in June. "And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”
Zion posted pictures of himself at the Miami pride parade with his siblings and Union. Wade was on the road with the Miami Heat at the time of the parade and wrote in an Instagram story that featured a photo of Zion and Union: “We support each other with Pride!”
Union also responded to comments directed at her family over an Instagram story Wade posted in October with Kaavia James and Zion that he captioned "my girls."
After a Twitter user tweeted the image and asked, "What y’all think about this?" Union answered: "Looks like love to me" and said she truly hopes that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve.