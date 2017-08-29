Ellen DeGeneres Pledges Hurricane Harvey Donation in Heartfelt Video

Ellen DeGeneres announced in a video clip posted to her Twitter page that she will be donating $50,000 of her own money to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

"A lot of people in Texas have lost their homes," she said in the clip. "The city of Houston has been hit the hardest. I know people want to help. I would like to help."

Harvey, which is now a tropical storm, is being blamed for at least five deaths in Texas and officials have said they fear the toll could greatly rise once waters have finally receded.

DeGeneres pledged to give $25,000 to the American Red Cross as well as another $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas. She also said her show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," would be giving an additional $25,000 to the American Red Cross.

She urged others who are able to help to text the word "Harvey" to 90999, which automatically donates $10 to the American Red Cross.

