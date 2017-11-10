Director Brett Ratner is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual misconduct in what has become a wave of allegations against high-profile men in the entertainment industry.

In a Facebook post on Friday, actress Ellen Page said Ratner made sexual and homophobic comments to her while she was working with him on the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand."

"I was eighteen years old," Page, who is now 30, wrote. "He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should f--- her to make her realize she’s gay.'"

"He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic," Page continued. "I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women."

Page made further allegations in the Facebook post describing an incident in which she said she was pressured to wear a "Team Ratner" shirt with others present. Page said she declined and said, "I am not on your team."

Page added she was later admonished for refusing Ratner. "I was being reprimanded," she wrote. "Yet he was not being punished nor fired for the blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior we all witnessed."

"True Blood" actress Anna Paquin, who also starred in "X-Men: The Last Stand," tweeted her support for Page, saying she was there when the alleged comment was made.

Neither Page nor Ratner immediately responded to NBC News' request for comment.

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

This is neither the first time Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment nor the first time he’s allegedly made homophobic remarks.

In 2011, after a screening of his film “Tower Heist,” Ratner came under fire for saying during a Q&A, “Rehearsal is for fags.” Ratner later apologized, saying in a statement, “It was a dumb way of expressing myself."

In a bombshell report published on November 1 in the Los Angeles Times, six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, came forward and alleged Ratner either sexually harassed or assaulted them. In a statement provided to the paper by his lawyer, Ratner “categorically” denied the allegations.

Brett Ratner arrives at the Wolfgang Puck's Post-Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Celebration in Beverly Hills, California on April 26, 2017. Willy Sanjuan / Invision/AP file

Page, who came out as a lesbian in 2014 and is currently co-host of VICELAND show "Gaycation," is not the first LGBTQ woman to recently come forward with allegations against a powerful man.

In October, bisexual model and actress Cara Delevingne said in a statement posted to her Instagram account that the now-disgraced Hollywood magnate Harvey Weinstein made inappropriate comments to her and tried to kiss her.

"I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media," Delevingne said. "It was a very odd and uncomfortable call."

Delevingne also alleged in the post that Weinstein discouraged her from coming out.

"He said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood," she said.

In her lengthy Facebook post, Page said the rising tide of women and men stepping forward about experiences of sexual misconduct “is a long awaited reckoning.”

