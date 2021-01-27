Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner

Elliot Page and his wife, Emma Portner, have called it quits.

The Oscar-nominated "Juno" star, 33, who recently came out as transgender, filed for divorce Tuesday in Manhattan. The pair confirmed their split in a statement to TODAY.

Emma Portner and Elliot Page attend the premiere of "Flatliners" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Sept. 27, 2017. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends," the statement read.

The former couple had announced their marriage in a January 2018 post on Instagram.

News of their split comes nearly two months after Page announced he is transgender in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote in part. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he added.

Portner responded in the comments. "Love you so much elliot," she wrote.

The 26-year-old dancer later shared a heartwarming message about Page on her own Instagram account, calling the "Umbrella Academy" star's existence "a gift."

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day.

"Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself," Portner added. "Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

