Elliot Page's wife praises him for coming out as trans: His 'existence is a gift'

Emma Portner, the wife of Elliot Page, is celebrating a spouse whose "existence is a gift" after Page came out as transgender.

Portner wrote a heartwarming message on Instagram Tuesday after the Oscar-nominated performer wrote a lengthy post on Instagram and Twitter saying, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Portner, a dancer who married Page in 2018, also commented, "Love you so much elliot," on Page's original Instagram post.

Page stars in the Netflix hit "The Umbrella Academy" and also earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the 2007 film "Juno." He expressed his joy in making his announcement on Tuesday.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," he wrote. "I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page's announcement also prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities and fans.

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

"Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary," actor Anna Kendrick tweeted. "And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc."

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

"I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come," comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted.

Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. 🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/iw4wBahA1C — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

"Elliot, I love you, so much, I’m proud of you, and admire you," director James Gunn tweeted. "Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us."

"Elliot rules! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤" singer Miley Cyrus commented on Instagram.

"I love you Elliot!!!!" actor Marin Ireland also wrote.

This story was originally published in TODAY.com.

