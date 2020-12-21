Elliot Page thanked fans for their support after coming out as transgender earlier this month.

On Sunday, Page, 33, posted a selfie on Instagram donning a pair of glasses and a black hoodie. He wrote in the caption, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”

“Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot,” his message concluded.

Page tagged two LGBTQ projects in his post. Trans Lifeline is a peer support and crisis hotline for transgender people, and Trans Santa is a social media campaign created by "Pose" star Indya Moore that provides presents to trans kids most in need this holiday season.

The “Umbrella Academy” star made the announcement that he is transgender on Tuesday, Dec. 1, penning a message on his Instagram.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” the message continued.

He added, “I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.”

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture,” he continued. “The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

Page shared that in 2020, at least 40 trans people have been murdered so far, the majority being Black or Latinx.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who i am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” he wrote. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loading, abuse, and threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page’s wife, Emma Portner, shared her support in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

This story was originally published on TODAY.com.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram