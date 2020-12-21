Elton John's husband reflects on relationship in anniversary post with throwback pics

It’s 15 years of relationship bliss for David Furnish and Elton John.

On Monday, the entertainment executive, 58, shared a pair of images, one from the couple’s civil partnership ceremony 15 years ago and another from their 2014 wedding.

“I can’t believe that 15 years has passed since @eltonjohn and I celebrated our Civil Partnership in Britain," Furnish wrote. "What a wonderful day that was."

"6 years ago, we renewed our vows and got legally married in front of our two beautiful sons," he continued. "This type of civil progress was unimaginable when I was growing up.”

John, 73, and Furnish have two sons, Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7. In his post, Furnish marveled at the strides that have been made for LGBTQ rights while noting how much more needs to be done.

“Despite all this extraordinary positive change, I remind myself that it’s still illegal to be LGBT+ in 70 countries, and that you can be given the death penalty in 12 of those same countries,” he explained. “Through our work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Elton and I pledge to continue the fight for equality for our LGBT+ brothers and sisters around the world.”

John and Furnish have remained tight amidst the challenges of 2020. In March, the music legend celebrated his 73rd birthday with a sweet video of himself getting serenaded with a cake.

“Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family,” John wrote.

In July, he thanked Furnish and their children while commemorating the 30th anniversary of his sobriety.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," John wrote.

"So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

The couple has also managed to maintain some degree of normalcy throughout the pandemic. For Halloween, John shared a video of his entire family dressed up while singing along to his classic hit "Crocodile Rock."

This story was originally published on TODAY.com.

