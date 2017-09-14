Fashion Model Teddy Quinlivan Comes Out as Transgender

Model Teddy Quinlivan, who has walked the runway for designers like Carolina Herrera and Diane Von Furstenberg, has come out as transgender.

In an interview with CNN's Clive Martin on Wednesday, Quinlivan said she began her transition at age 16 but recently decided to divulge her gender identity because of "the political climate in the world right now ― particularly in the United States.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Teddy Quinlivan walks the runway during the Jeremy Scott fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images) Peter White / Getty Images

Openly transgender models are still scarce in the upper echelons of the fashion industry, though Andreja Pejić and Hari Nef are challenging the status quo. In her interview, Quinlivan said she was anxious about how coming out would impact her career, but she couldn't remain silent.

“If being transgender is something that gets attached to my name throughout my career, then it’s for a worthy cause. But I look forward to the day when it doesn’t matter,” she told CNN.

She later posted a short film on her transition process to her Instagram.

Quinlivan joins other transgender models, such as Munroe Bergdorf, in taking center stage. On Wednesday, Bergdorf announced on Instagram that she will be the face for cosmetic company Illamasqua's gender fluidity campaign.

"The transgender community needs more visibility," Quinlivan told CNN. "And with more visibility will come more acceptance."

