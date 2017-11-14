Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

Former Olympic Hockey Rivals Celebrate Birth of First Child

Canadian Caroline Ouellette and American Julie Chu, who have a combined eight Olympic medals, welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Canada's Caroline Ouellette (R) crashes into Julie Chu of the U.S. during the first period of their preliminary round game at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Ottawa on April 2, 2013.Chris Wattie / Reuters file

After numerous rivalries on the ice and a combined eight Olympic medals, the former captains of the U.S. women's ice hockey team and Canada's women's ice hockey team celebrated the birth of their first child.

Canadian Caroline Ouellette, 38, and American Julie Chu, 35, welcomed the newest addition to their family, Liv Chu-Ouellette, on November 5 and shared the news Monday on social media.

"I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie," Ouellette wrote in an Instagram post. "I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy!"

On November 5th, at 10:18pm, after 40 weeks and 2 days, Julie and I welcomed to the world our beautiful daughter Liv. I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie. I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy! It was a happy pregnancy for us. Liv was on the ice to win the Clarkson Cup with Les Canadiennes de Montréal this past March. We spent the summer coaching the sport we love with great friends. Thanks to our families and friends for your support and for being part of this new journey. Cheers to the sleepless nights to come! Le 5 novembre dernier, à 22:18, après 40 semaines et 2 jours, Julie et moi avons accueilli notre magnifique fille Liv. Je suis tellement choyée de vivre ce moment incroyable avec l’amour de ma vie et ma meilleure amie Julie. Je ne croyais pas qu’il était possible d’aimer autant avant de la rencontrer! Ce fut une grossesse heureuse pour nous. Liv était sur la glace pour remporter la Coupe Clarkson avec Les Canadiennes de Montréal en Mars dernier. Notre été fut passé à enseigner le sport qu’on aime avec nos meilleures amies. Merci à tous nos familles et amis pour votre support et de faire partie de cette aventure. Cheers aux nuits blanches à venir!

In a separate Instagram post, Chu called their baby girl "our greatest blessing."

"We have already been blessed with so many things in our life: Amazing friends and family, Love, Representing our countries, and doing things we are passionate about each day," Chu wrote. "We couldn't have felt luckier, until we were blessed with the most incredible Gift so far."

Ouellette and Chu are both considered "legends" in the world of women's ice hockey, according to NBC Sports.

Chu is one of only five U.S. hockey players — male or female — to appear in five Olympics and is the first Asian-American to play for the U.S. women’s national team. She won silver medals in the 2002, 2010 and 2014 Olympics and a bronze medal in 2006. In June 2016, Chu was named head coach of the women’s ice hockey team at Concordia University.

Ouellette won Olympic gold in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. She retired from the Canadian national team in 2015 and currently plays for the Montreal Canadiennes.

