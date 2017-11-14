After numerous rivalries on the ice and a combined eight Olympic medals, the former captains of the U.S. women's ice hockey team and Canada's women's ice hockey team celebrated the birth of their first child.

Canadian Caroline Ouellette, 38, and American Julie Chu, 35, welcomed the newest addition to their family, Liv Chu-Ouellette, on November 5 and shared the news Monday on social media.

"I feel truly blessed to experience this incredible adventure with my love and best friend Julie," Ouellette wrote in an Instagram post. "I did not realise it was possible to love this much until I met this little buddle of joy!"

In a separate Instagram post, Chu called their baby girl "our greatest blessing."

"We have already been blessed with so many things in our life: Amazing friends and family, Love, Representing our countries, and doing things we are passionate about each day," Chu wrote. "We couldn't have felt luckier, until we were blessed with the most incredible Gift so far."

Ouellette and Chu are both considered "legends" in the world of women's ice hockey, according to NBC Sports.

Chu is one of only five U.S. hockey players — male or female — to appear in five Olympics and is the first Asian-American to play for the U.S. women’s national team. She won silver medals in the 2002, 2010 and 2014 Olympics and a bronze medal in 2006. In June 2016, Chu was named head coach of the women’s ice hockey team at Concordia University.

Ouellette won Olympic gold in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. She retired from the Canadian national team in 2015 and currently plays for the Montreal Canadiennes.

