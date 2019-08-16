With a popular YouTube channel, two podcasts, a New York Times bestseller and a handful of TV pilots, it can be hard to summarize exactly what Gaby Dunn does in one word.
“A lot of times I just say ‘writer,’ because that's what I wanted to be when I was a kid,” Dunn told NBC News. “If I'm on like a date, I try to not say what I do for as long as possible. So I'm sure I sound like I'm in witness protection because it's so hard to explain. Like there's too many.”
It’s a skill she put to use on her latest project, “Please Send Help,” a sequel to the New York Times bestseller “I Hate Everyone But You” that Dunn penned with her comedy partner, Allison Raskin. Told entirely in text and email exchanges, the books follows best friends Gen and Ava — loosely based on Dunn and Raskin — as they navigate post-college life.
Dunn is no stranger to putting her personal life on display in her work. This year, she parlayed her financial woes into a podcast and self-help book, “Bad With Money.” She’s also opened up about her experiences with bipolar disorder. And she’s vocal about her bisexuality and nonmonogamy, two identities she said took her a long time to come to terms with.
“I felt bad for a while being like ‘I'm bisexual and nonmonogamous,’ because I felt like they were two separate identities that people meshed together,” Dunn said of the stereotypes of bisexuals as promiscuous and untrustworthy. “Plenty of monosexual people are nonmonogamous, plenty of monosexual people cheat, plenty of monosexual people are promiscuous or whatever, but it only somehow gets labeled onto bisexuals.”
Dunn recently joined NBC News THINK and NBC Out to discuss coming to terms with herself, monetizing her identity and why “The Bachelor” is the greatest franchise about polyamory ever made. You can watch the full interview here.