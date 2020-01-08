GLAAD Media Awards: 'Bombshell,' 'Euphoria,' 'Lil Nas X' among nominees

National LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD released its slate of nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. This year’s list includes 176 nominees across 30 categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Music Artist and Outstanding Newspaper Article. Netflix scored the most nominations with a total of 15, with HBO a distant second at eight.
This year’s wide-release film nominations are “Bombshell,” “Booksmart,” “Downton Abbey,” “Judy” and “Rocketman.” The 10 drama series nominations include “Batwoman” on The CW, “Euphoria” on HBO and “Pose” on FX. Music artist Lil Nas X, video game “Overwatch,” and NBC News’ digital documentary series “Stonewall 50: The Revolution” were among the other nominees.
The full list of nominees can be found on GLAAD’s website.
The GLAAD Media Awards seek to “honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” according to GLAAD, and this year the organization is recognizing more nominees than ever.
“GLAAD’s work to forward LGBTQ visibility has never been more important,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Media stories and storylines that shed light on LGBTQ people of different backgrounds, genders, races, religions, and more, are needed to counter the current politically and culturally divisive moment. The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”
On Monday, GLAAD announced music artist Taylor Swift and writer and producer Janet Mock would be presented with special awards at the Los Angeles awards ceremony in Los Angeles on April 16. There will be a separate ceremony in New York on March 19.