Jan. 25, 2019, 9:47 PM GMT By Tim Fitzsimons

Live from Park City, Utah, GLAAD announced on Friday the nominees for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The national LGBTQ media advocacy organization announced 151 nominees in 27 categories, including a brand new category: Outstanding Video Game.

This year’s awards slate is the largest ever, with 22 categories for English language media, and five for Spanish-language media.

The GLAAD Media Awards seek to honor "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and the issues that affect their lives," according to GLAAD.

This year's film nominees include 15 wide- and limited-release titles, among them "Crazy Rich Asians," "Love, Simon," "Boy Erased," "The Favourite" and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" More films were nominated this year compared to last year, when GLAAD found a record low number of movies worthy of consideration.

GLAAD announced on Thursday that "Bohemian Rhapsody" was being removed from consideration following new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against film director Bryan Singer.

Other nominees include Showtime series "Billions," FX series "Pose," Janelle Monae album "Dirty Computer," video game "Assassin's Creed: Odyssey" and digital news site NBCNews.com.

A full list of the nominees can be found at GLAAD’s website.

"This year's nominees are changing the game by showcasing diverse races, genders, religions, ages, geographies, and genres in ways that challenge misconceptions and inspire LGBTQ acceptance,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO, noting “the astounding positive cultural change that LGBTQ media representations have achieved."

