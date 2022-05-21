'Glee' sets return to streaming on Hulu and Disney+

LOS ANGELES - Six months after leaving Netflix, the New Directions are back on streaming.

"Glee," the mega-popular Ryan Murphy musical comedy series, will debut on Disney+ and Hulu June 1, Disney announced Friday. The announcement was made a day after the 13-year anniversary of the pilot, which initially aired on Fox in 2009.

All six seasons of "Glee" landed on Netflix in 2019, shortly after the series celebrated its 10th anniversary. The show remained a popular title for the streamer, before being taken off the platform in November 2021. The series has been absent from streaming since, although it is currently available to rent or buy via Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play and other online rental platforms.

The launch of the series on the two streamers will coincide with the beginning of Pride month, with the series serving as part of the platforms' LGBTQ programming initiatives over the course of June. During its initial run, "Glee" was famous for its inclusion of prominent LGBTQ characters, particularly main characters Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) and Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera), as well as a number of openly gay actors in the cast, including Colfer and Jane Lynch. The show won two GLAAD Awards over the course of its run.

Created by Murphy with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, "Glee" focuses on the New Directions, a show choir at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, as they compete in competitions while navigating their messy personal lives. The series starred a large ensemble cast, with Matthew Morrison leading as club teacher Will Schuester and Colfer, Rivera, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Mark Salling, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet and Darren Criss playing the members.

Over the course of its network run from 2009 to 2015, "Glee" attracted strong ratings, and 207 singles from the show's score -- consisting mostly of showtunes and pop song covers — charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The show retains a large fanbase to this day, and helped launch Murphy to become one of the most prominent producers and creators in television.

