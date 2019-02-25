Feb. 25, 2019, 10:42 PM GMT By Gwen Aviles

Kansas Republican Ron Highland is removing his name from an anti-gay bill he co-sponsored after his daughter — who describes herself as a “proud member of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community” — shamed him in an open letter posted to Facebook.

“Further isolating the marginalized among the population you serve is far from your duty. Hate has no place in public policy,” Christel Highland wrote in an open letter addressed to her father. “I respectfully request an apology on behalf of my family and beloved friends that this cruel attempt at legislation impacts.”

Highland, who told NBC News on Monday that she and her father have a “long history of writing letters to each other about things we might not be comfortable discussing in person,” ended her Feb. 20 open letter by saying that she loves her father “in spite” of his “flaws,” but, she added, “I cannot, however, condone your cruel actions. Shame on you.”

Ron Highland, a member of the Kansas House of Representatives, was one of seven Republican lawmakers to cosponsor the Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act, which LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Kansas called the “most vile” legislation in the state’s history.

The bill, introduced on Feb. 14, refers to same-sex marriages as “parody marriages” and classifies legal protections for members of the LGBTQ community as “the greatest sham since the inception of American jurisprudence.”

The bill seeks to prove that same-sex marriage is unconstitutional by equating LGBTQ identity to a sect of “secular humanism,” and it argues that such marriages violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause — which prohibits the government from establishing a religion.

The Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act, along with its sister bill, the Optional Elevated Marriage Act, were modeled after draft measures written by Chris Sevier, an anti-gay activist best known for filing a series of lawsuits in different states seeking to marry his laptop.

Following his daughter’s public Facebook post about the controversial marriage bill, Highland told local news outlets that he made a “mistake.”

“The bill that I should not have signed on to cosponsor contained some hateful language which I do not condone,” Highland said in a statement shared with The Wamego Times. “I have asked for my name to be removed from the bill. The process for doing so is in motion.”

Kansas Rep. Brandon Woodard, an openly gay Democrat, told NBC News other cosponsors of the bill have also begun to backtrack on their support for the measure.

While Rep. Highland did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment, Christel Highland applauded her dad’s change of heart on the marriage bill, writing on Facebook, “Now I have to write another letter.”

“I felt proud of him for stating what feels overwhelmingly overlooked right now — that we are here to love and support one another,” Highland told NBC News. “We are better than this.”

