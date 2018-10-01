Hate crime charges filed in Florida gay pride parade attack

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Hate crime charges have been filed against four men accused of attacking two men and shouting anti-gay slurs following Miami Beach's gay pride parade.

The enhanced hate crime charges mean the four could face as much as 30 years in prison if convicted, rather than only 15 years on previously filed aggravated battery charges. Miami-Dade prosecutors filed the enhanced aggravated battery with prejudice charges Thursday morning, Miami's NBC 6 reported.

The suspects also had their bond amounts increased under the new charges, according to NBC 6.

The attack happened April 8 and was captured on surveillance video. Authorities say the video showed the suspects punching two men in the face and knocking them down. The beating left the victims with multiple cuts and bruises.

Charged in the attack are Juan Carlos Lopez, 21; Luis M. Alonso Piovet, 20; Adonis Diaz, 21; and Pablo Reinaldo Romo-Figueroa. They have pleaded not guilty.

