He’s Probably Gay’: Video Shows Cops Making Fun of Burglary Victim

Two police officers are seen dancing and questioning a homeowner's sexuality in a Washington, D.C., burglary victim's security footage.

The home surveillance video, which was shared with NBC Washington, shows someone breaking in to the victim's townhouse on Aug. 8 before responding police are later seen inside the home where one officer can be heard laughing and saying "Armani, Dolce and Gabbana — he's probably gay."

Security camera footage obtained by NBC Washington shows police officers in the home of burglary victim Clarence Williams. NBC Washington

"I'm feeling disillusioned; I'm feeling upset," Clarence Williams told NBC Washington. "We've got police out here dancing in my home and acting as if this is a joke, and this is serious. This is my life."

Williams said he was out of the country at the time of the incident and that it was the second time someone broke into his home in less than a month.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said the two officers have been placed on non-contact status for misconduct and that an internal investigation is ongoing.

"Their behavior is not representative of the 'we are here to help' environment we work tirelessly to uphold on a daily basis for residents and visitors of D.C. We remain committed to providing positive interactions with all and hold the trust of the community in high regards," the spokesperson told NBC Washington.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, "I don't approve of the language that was used or the conduct of our officers."

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram