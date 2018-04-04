Help us nominate our 2018 NBC Out #Pride30 honorees!

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community has much to be proud of, and Pride Month gives us — and our allies — an opportunity to celebrate our successes and those of us who are making positive contributions to society.

It is for this reason that we at NBC Out decided to launch our inaugural #Pride30 list in 2017, and it is also why we are continuing the initiative again this year. Once again, we will use Pride Month as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ people who are making the community proud. Starting on June 1, we will highlight LGBTQ change-makers, innovators and rising stars, and we want YOU to help us choose or list of 30.

WHO CAN NOMINATE AND BE NOMINATED?

Anyone who self-identifies as LGBTQ, is not a household name (sorry Ellen!) and is making a positive contribution to society is eligible to be a nominee. There is no age limit and no limit to what their positive contribution may be.

And anyone — regardless of whether or not they are part of the LGBTQ community — can nominate someone. To do so, simply email PRIDE30@NBCUNI.COM by APRIL 22, and let us know:

Your name Your nominee’s name Why you think your nominee should be on our #Pride30 list Your nominee’s contact information (if you have it)

HOW WILL THE LIST BE NARROWED DOWN?

The majority of our #Pride30 list will come from public nominations, which will be open from Wednesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 22, at 11:59 p.m. ET. After the submission window closes, a committee comprised of NBC News journalists and executives will go through the submissions and narrow down the list. A smaller group of our #Pride30 honorees will be nominated directly by our internal NBC News #Pride30 committee.

