April 10, 2019, 2:19 PM GMT By Brooke Sopelsa

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community has much to be proud of, and Pride Month gives us — and our allies — an opportunity to celebrate our successes and those of us who are making positive contributions to society.

It is for this reason that we at NBC Out decided to launch our inaugural #Pride30 list back in 2017, and it is also why we are continuing the initiative.

Once again, we will use Pride Month as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ people who are making the community proud. However, in honor of 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of the pivotal 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, in addition to recognizing 30 contemporary change-makers, innovators and rising stars, we will also honor 20 veterans of the LGBTQ movement. After all, Pride Month traces its roots back to Stonewall.

On June 1, we will debut our full list of 50 honorees, and we want YOU to help us choose our list by nominating a person in the form below.

WHO CAN BE NOMINATED?

Anyone who self-identifies as LGBTQ, is not a household name (sorry Ellen!) and is making a positive contribution to society is eligible to be a nominee. There is no age limit and no limit to what their positive contribution may be.

And anyone — regardless of whether or not they are part of the LGBTQ community — can nominate someone.

HOW WILL THE LIST BE NARROWED DOWN?

A portion of our #Pride50 list will come from public nominations, which will be open until Wednesday, April 24, at 11:59 p.m. ET. After the submission window closes, a committee comprised of NBC News journalists and executives will go through the submissions and narrow down the list. The other portion of our #Pride50 honorees will be nominated directly by our internal NBC News #Pride50 committee.